General view of the Emirates

Arsenal

Arsene Wenger future to be decided at board meeting after FA Cup final

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger on the touchline during the match against Liverpool on March 4, 2017
© SilverHub
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger will hold talks with the club's board later this month before formally announcing whether he intends to remain in charge.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Friday, May 19, 2017 at 10:09 UK

Arsene Wenger has revealed that a decision over his future as Arsenal boss will be made at a board meeting after the FA Cup final meeting with Chelsea later this month.

The Frenchman, who has been at the helm in North London for the past 21 years, is facing increasing calls from the club's fanbase to depart when his current deal expires this summer.

Protests have grown in recent months following another disappointing campaign, which could still end on a relative high with victory over Chelsea at Wembley Stadium on May 27.

Wenger has often remained relatively quiet when probed on his plans for the future, but with majority shareholder Stan Kroenke due to jet in this week he is now close to making an official decision.

When asked what the meeting will consist of, he told reporters: "I don't know. There are many aspects of a football club which has to be discussed at a board meeting. One of those is what happens with the manager."

Arsenal are still battling to keep their impressive record of qualifying for the Champions League in each of Wenger's full seasons in charge, requiring victory over Everton on Sunday and other results to go their way.

Arsenal legend Tony Adams is seen on the pitch before the Barclays Premier League match between Arsenal and Queens Park Rangers at the Emirates Stadium on December 31, 2011
Read Next:
Tony Adams: 'Wenger cannot coach a team'
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Arsene Wenger, Stan Kroenke, Football
Your Comments
More Arsenal News
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger on the touchline during the match against Liverpool on March 4, 2017
Arsene Wenger future to be decided at board meeting after FA Cup final
 Alexis Sanchez, aka Alexis, celebrates scoring the second during the Premier League game between Arsenal and Sunderland on May 16, 2017
Frustrated forward Alexis Sanchez: 'My future depends on Arsenal'
 Arsenal legend Tony Adams is seen on the pitch before the Barclays Premier League match between Arsenal and Queens Park Rangers at the Emirates Stadium on December 31, 2011
Tony Adams: 'Arsene Wenger cannot coach a team'
Wenger: 'Ozil, Sanchez committed to Arsenal'Arsenal hoping to sign Danilo?Report: Kroenke to jet in for Wenger talksDraxler urges Ozil to join him at PSGAlexis Sanchez slams 'Wenger Out' protests
Cech: 'No shame playing in Europa'David Ospina: 'I want to leave Arsenal'Arsenal to make bid for Tammy Abraham?Szczesny: 'No decision over my future'Wenger not interested in Pickford
> Arsenal Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
CChelsea37293580324890
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs37258479255483
3Manchester CityMan City37229675393675
4Liverpool372110675423373
5Arsenal37226974433172
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd371715552292366
7Everton3717101061412061
8Southampton371210154147-646
9West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom37129164249-745
10Bournemouth37129165466-1245
11Leicester CityLeicester37127184762-1543
12West Ham UnitedWest Ham37119174563-1842
13Crystal Palace37125205061-1141
14Stoke CityStoke371011164056-1641
15Burnley37117193853-1540
16Watford37117194063-2340
17Swansea CitySwansea37115214369-2638
RHull City3797213673-3734
RMiddlesbrough37513192750-2328
RSunderland3766252864-3624
> Full Version
 