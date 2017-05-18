General view of the Emirates

Arsenal

Report: Stan Kroenke to jet in for Arsene Wenger talks

Arsenal's US majority shareholder Stan Kroenke takes his seat before the English Premier League football match between Arsenal and Aston Villa at the Emirates Stadium in London on February 23, 2013
© Getty Images
A report claims that Stan Kroenke will hold face-to-face talks with Arsene Wenger in the next fortnight as he seeks clarity over the Frenchman's plans.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Thursday, May 18, 2017 at 19:16 UK

Majority shareholder Stan Kroenke will jet into England in the next fortnight to discuss the future of Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger, according to a report.

The 67-year-old has yet to officially decide whether he intends to remain at the Emirates Stadium beyond the end of the campaign when his current deal expires.

Football.London claims that Kroenke will be in London for Arsenal's FA Cup final meeting with Chelsea on May 27, and face-to-face talks with Wenger are high on the agenda.

It is suggested the most likely outcome is that Wenger will commit to one final year-long deal, giving the Frenchman a chance to bow out on a high following years of perceived underachievement.

Fan protests have stepped up a notch in recent weeks, which star forward Alexis Sanchez admits has not helped matters on the pitch.

Alexis Sanchez, aka Alexis, celebrates scoring the second during the Premier League game between Arsenal and Sunderland on May 16, 2017
Read Next:
Sanchez: 'My future depends on Arsenal'
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Stan Kroenke, Arsene Wenger, Alexis Sanchez, Football
Your Comments
More Arsenal News
Alexis Sanchez, aka Alexis, celebrates scoring the second during the Premier League game between Arsenal and Sunderland on May 16, 2017
Frustrated forward Alexis Sanchez: 'My future depends on Arsenal'
 Alexis Sanchez, aka Alexis, celebrates scoring the second during the Premier League game between Arsenal and Sunderland on May 16, 2017
Result: Arsenal beat Sunderland to take top-four race to final day
 Arsene Wenger reacts during the Premier League match between Arsenal and Manchester City on April 2, 2017
Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger not worried about empty seats at Emirates
Arsenal hoping to sign Danilo?Report: Kroenke to jet in for Wenger talksDraxler urges Ozil to join him at PSGAlexis Sanchez slams 'Wenger Out' protestsCech: 'No shame playing in Europa'
David Ospina: 'I want to leave Arsenal'Arsenal to make bid for Tammy Abraham?Szczesny: 'No decision over my future'Wenger not interested in PickfordWenger not giving up on top-four spot
> Arsenal Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
CChelsea37293580324890
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs37258475245183
3Manchester CityMan City37229675393675
4Liverpool372110675423373
5Arsenal37226974433172
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd371715552292366
7Everton3717101061412061
8Southampton371210154147-646
9West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom37129164249-745
10Bournemouth37129165466-1245
11Leicester CityLeicester37127184658-1243
12West Ham UnitedWest Ham37119174563-1842
13Crystal Palace37125205061-1141
14Stoke CityStoke371011164056-1641
15Burnley37117193853-1540
16Watford37117194063-2340
17Swansea CitySwansea37115214369-2638
RHull City3797213673-3734
RMiddlesbrough37513192750-2328
RSunderland3766252864-3624
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 