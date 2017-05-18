A report claims that Stan Kroenke will hold face-to-face talks with Arsene Wenger in the next fortnight as he seeks clarity over the Frenchman's plans.

Majority shareholder Stan Kroenke will jet into England in the next fortnight to discuss the future of Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger, according to a report.

The 67-year-old has yet to officially decide whether he intends to remain at the Emirates Stadium beyond the end of the campaign when his current deal expires.

Football.London claims that Kroenke will be in London for Arsenal's FA Cup final meeting with Chelsea on May 27, and face-to-face talks with Wenger are high on the agenda.

It is suggested the most likely outcome is that Wenger will commit to one final year-long deal, giving the Frenchman a chance to bow out on a high following years of perceived underachievement.

Fan protests have stepped up a notch in recent weeks, which star forward Alexis Sanchez admits has not helped matters on the pitch.