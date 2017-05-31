General view of the Emirates

Arsenal

Arsene Wenger urges fan unity after signing new Arsenal contract

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has called for the fans to come together after he signed a new two-year contract.
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has urged the fans to join together to support the players and the club after he penned a new contract at the Emirates.

During the season, plenty of fans urged the Frenchman to end his 21-year spell at the club when his deal expired this summer, but he has instead extended his stay by two years.

The North London outfit announced the news this afternoon, confirming that Wenger will remain in charge.

In a bid to encourage unity among the fans, the 67-year-old told the club's official website: "The message to the fans is in aid of the club. Let's be together to support our players, to support the club and all give our absolute best to be at the level that we want to be.

"We can move up to the next level, I'm convinced of that, by having faith in the way we want to play football and by supporting the players we have already.

"Of course we'll try to strengthen our squad to be strong next season, but we want to be faithful to the way we want to play the game. We want to support this way [of playing] all together."

Meanwhile, Wenger has admitted that some players could leave the club this summer.

