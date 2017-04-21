Eddie Howe: 'Jack Wilshere will recover from latest injury setback'

Jack Wilshere sits injured during the Premier League game between Tottenham Hotspur and Bournemouth on April 15, 2017
© SilverHub
Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe is confident that Jack Wilshere will bounce back from his latest injury blow having been ruled out for the rest of the season.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Friday, April 21, 2017 at 15:03 UK

Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe has backed Jack Wilshere to recover from his latest injury setback.

The 25-year-old had been enjoying one of the best spells of his injury-plagued career on loan with the Cherries this season, but his campaign was brought to a premature end when he suffered a broken leg during last weekend's defeat to Tottenham Hotspur.

However, Howe insists that it is only a "minor setback" for the England international and remained coy when questioned over whether he would look to bring Wilshere back to the club next season.

"He is naturally down and disappointed he is going to miss the rest of the season, but he is a positive guy and will come back from this, I have no doubt. His loan spell for us has been hugely beneficial, and hopefully Jack would feel the same way. I am not going to speak for him, but thoughts are that he made a huge contribution for us on the pitch and also off the pitch, which obviously no-one else will see," he told reporters.

"I don't want to disrespect Arsenal in any way, because he is their player and we are very grateful for the loan. I have spoken many times about my thoughts on the player, for the person - we love him to bits, but the future is unknown and obviously he is an Arsenal player now. All I would say in football is, let's wait and see.

"I think it is still there for Jack, you have to remember how young a player he is, he still has a lot of football ahead of him. Obviously any injury to any player can make it more difficult to reach your full potential, there is no denying that, but I have seen Jack steadily improve week by week since he has been with us.

"[It has been] physically really, being able to play 90 minutes and get that run of games under his belt that he needed. This, I think, is a minor setback in what has been a really encouraging season."

Wilshere had made 27 Premier League appearances this season before his injury - his highest total since the 2010-11 campaign.

Jack Wilshere sits injured during the Premier League game between Tottenham Hotspur and Bournemouth on April 15, 2017
Read Next:
Howe: 'Big blow to lose Wilshere'
>
View our homepages for Eddie Howe, Jack Wilshere, Football
Your Comments
More Arsenal News
Schalke defender Sead Kolasinac poses for a team photo on July 17, 2015
Sead Kolasinac 'agrees personal terms with Arsenal ahead of summer transfer'
 Lyon's Alexandre Lacazette in the Europa League match against Roma on March 16, 2017
Liverpool 'lining up move for Alexandre Lacazette'
 Jack Wilshere sits injured during the Premier League game between Tottenham Hotspur and Bournemouth on April 15, 2017
Arsene Wenger: Jack Wilshere "will be back in July for normal training"
Ramsey: "We have to stand up for ourselves"Preview: Arsenal vs. Manchester CityHowe: 'Jack Wilshere will bounce back'Jesus back in contention for Man CityKoeman still eyeing top-five finish
Newcastle after Arsenal full-back Jenkinson?Gerrard, Lampard to be inducted into Hall of FameWenger: 'FA Cup result will not affect future'Danny Rose to return for Arsenal clash?Wenger 'to stick with three-man defence'
> Arsenal Homepage
More Bournemouth News
Jack Wilshere sits injured during the Premier League game between Tottenham Hotspur and Bournemouth on April 15, 2017
Arsene Wenger: Jack Wilshere "will be back in July for normal training"
 Jack Wilshere sits injured during the Premier League game between Tottenham Hotspur and Bournemouth on April 15, 2017
Eddie Howe: 'Jack Wilshere will recover from latest injury setback'
 Steve Agnew on the touchline during the Premier League game between Middlesbrough and Manchester United on March 19, 2017
Steve Agnew: 'Bournemouth will not make life easy for Middlesbrough'
Wilshere vows to do 'whatever it takes'Howe: 'Big blow to lose Wilshere'Jack Wilshere suffers broken legWilshere: 'Belief in God motivates me'Max Gradel 'pining for Bournemouth exit'
Kane hails "fantastic" Tottenham resultCook slams Spurs fans for cheering Wilshere injuryResult: Spurs blow away Bournemouth to cut gap to fourTeam News: Kane back in Spurs starting XILive Commentary: Tottenham Hotspur 4-0 Bournemouth - as it happened
> Bournemouth Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea32243565273875
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs32218368224671
3Liverpool33199569402966
4Manchester CityMan City32197663352864
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd311612348242460
6Arsenal31176863402357
7Everton33169860372357
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom33128133942-344
9Southampton31117133740-340
10Watford32117143752-1540
11Stoke CityStoke33109143748-1139
12Leicester CityLeicester32107154153-1237
13West Ham UnitedWest Ham33107164459-1537
14Burnley33106173347-1436
15Crystal Palace32105174452-835
16Bournemouth3398164563-1835
17Hull City3386193467-3330
18Swansea CitySwansea3384213768-3128
19Middlesbrough32412162339-1624
20Sunderland3256212658-3221
> Full Version
 