May 27, 2017 at 5.30pm UK at ​Wembley Stadium
Attendance: 89,472
Arsenal
2-1
Chelsea
Sanchez (5'), Ramsey (79')
Ramsey (9'), Holding (54'), Xhaka (81'), Coquelin (83')
FT(HT: 1-0)
Costa (76')
Moses (57'), Kante (59')
Moses (68')

Arsene Wenger: 'There is no perfect way to say goodbye'

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger after the FA Cup final victory over Chelsea on May 27, 2017
© SilverHub
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger says that there is "no perfect way" to bid farewell to the club after he won a record seventh FA Cup title.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, May 27, 2017 at 21:32 UK

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has said that "there is no perfect way" to say goodbye to the club after he won a record seventh FA Cup title in what could be his final game in charge of the Gunners.

Wenger's current deal at the Emirates expires this summer and he will discuss his future with the board on Tuesday following a season which has seen unprecedented levels of opposition to his management.

The Frenchman once again criticised the behaviour of the Arsenal fans who created a hostile environment at times this season but insists that the FA Cup triumph will not have an impact on whether he stays at the club or not.

"There is no perfect way. I just want to do well for this club and apart from that after that it is down to the board members am I the right man to take this club further and for me to decide if I'm the right man, that is it. It is not about popularity, it is about confidence. It would be a bit ridiculous that 20 years depends on one games and the future of the club depends on one games, we will see more next week," he told reporters.

"For once I have kept my medal so that means it is a special night for me. I'm very proud, if nobody has done it since 18-god knows-when it means it is not easy. I'm especially proud of the way we won this season, in the semi-final we had to play against Man City here and in the final Chelsea here, you cannot get tougher and we had two outstanding performances, this cup was won with special spirit and special attitude.

"I'm in a public job, I accept to be criticised and people don't agree with me. But once the game starts and you are a fan, you stand behind the team, that is what I have not accepted this season and I will never accept it.

"Outside of the game I never had any word with any journalist in 20 years when they criticised my decisions and it is the same with the fans. But when a game starts you support your team. We have played some games in a hostile environment and I never accept that."

Arsenal have now won the FA Cup 13 times in their history, more than any other club.

Arsenal's Aaron Ramsey celebrates scoring during the FA Cup final against Chelsea on May 27, 2017
