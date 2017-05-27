May 27, 2017 at 5.30pm UK at ​Wembley Stadium
Arsene Wenger to discuss Arsenal future on Tuesday

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger on the touchline during the match against Liverpool on March 4, 2017
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger reveals that he will discuss his future with the club's board on Tuesday before making an announcement next week.
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has revealed that he will undergo talks over his future at a board meeting scheduled for Tuesday.

Large sections of the Arsenal support have called for the Frenchman to step down from his role at the club throughout the current campaign, with numerous protests made against his management following a season of underachievement in the Premier League.

However, Wenger picked up a record seventh FA Cup winners' medal with a 2-1 victory over Premier League champions Chelsea at Wembley this afternoon, and he said after that match that he is "proud" of his achievements at the club.

"We had an outstanding performance from the first minute onwards. This team has suffered. They've united and responded," he told BBC Sport.

"I said last week this team will be in the championship with one or two good buys. They showed strength and unity and played spectacular football today.

"I'm proud to have won seven of these cups. I'm proud having done this - winning the championship without losing and winning seven FA Cups. We have a board meeting on Tuesday. And on Wednesday or Thursday [my future] will be clearer."

Wenger has now won as many FA Cups as both Liverpool and Chelsea have managed in their history.

Danny Welbeck makes a close-range attempt during the FA Cup final between Arsenal and Chelsea on May 27, 2017
