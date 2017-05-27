Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger reveals that he will discuss his future with the club's board on Tuesday before making an announcement next week.

Large sections of the Arsenal support have called for the Frenchman to step down from his role at the club throughout the current campaign, with numerous protests made against his management following a season of underachievement in the Premier League.

However, Wenger picked up a record seventh FA Cup winners' medal with a 2-1 victory over Premier League champions Chelsea at Wembley this afternoon, and he said after that match that he is "proud" of his achievements at the club.

"We had an outstanding performance from the first minute onwards. This team has suffered. They've united and responded," he told BBC Sport.

"I said last week this team will be in the championship with one or two good buys. They showed strength and unity and played spectacular football today.

"I'm proud to have won seven of these cups. I'm proud having done this - winning the championship without losing and winning seven FA Cups. We have a board meeting on Tuesday. And on Wednesday or Thursday [my future] will be clearer."

Wenger has now won as many FA Cups as both Liverpool and Chelsea have managed in their history.