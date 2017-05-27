May 27, 2017 at 5.30pm UK at ​Wembley Stadium
Arsenal
vs.
Chelsea
 

Arsenal defender Per Mertesacker is ready to be called upon for FA Cup final

Per Mertesacker of Arsenal celebrates at the end of the UEFA Champions League Qualifier 2nd leg match between Arsenal and Besiktas at the Emirates Stadium on August 27, 2014
Arsenal defender Per Mertesacker says that he is ready to play if called upon for the FA Cup final.
Filed:
Wednesday, May 24, 2017 at 18:08 UK

Arsenal defender Per Mertesacker has insisted that he is ready to be called upon by manager Arsene Wenger to fill the defensive void in Saturday's FA Cup final.

Laurent Koscielny will be missing from the showdown after his red card appeal was rejected by the Football Association, while Gabriel Paulista is ruled out for six to eight weeks.

Mertesacker played his first minute of action on the final day of the season after spending the majority of the campaign on the sidelines following a knee injury.

"I was out for half a year and not available so it was difficult at times," Mertesacker told the club's official website. "When I came back new year and started to train with the team, obviously, you want to give absolutely everything on the training pitch and try to support the team as much as you can.

"I wasn't happy about the role, just being sidelined, but just keeping up with the boys, trying to lift them no matter what happens. We went through difficult periods throughout the season but this is really clutch now for us and I think everyone now is eager to play the last game and give absolutely everything for this club.

"I haven't [really] played this year but I have done this for 15 years so I expect myself to be absolutely ready no matter what comes. That is my mindset, no matter what happens or what is facing me on Saturday, I am going to go for it."

The Gunners will face Chelsea in the Wembley showpiece.

A pensive Arsene Wenger during the Premier League game between Everton and Arsenal on December 13, 2016
