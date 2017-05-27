Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey is hopeful that Arsene Wenger will extend his stay at the club beyond the summer having picked up a record seventh FA Cup title.

Wenger's current deal is due to expire in the coming weeks and speculation over his future continues to rumble on with a decision not yet announced by the long-serving Frenchman.

Ramsey scored the winning goal to fire Arsenal to an unprecedented 13th FA Cup title at the expense of Chelsea this afternoon - and a record seventh for Wenger - and the Wales international is hopeful that he will have the chance to win more under the 67-year-old.

"I can't describe this. It's been an up-and-down season. We've finished with the FA Cup so it has to be successful," he told BBC Sport.

"I've got the winner again. I love this competition. The boys deserve this. I'm happy for the manager. To get another FA Cup - delighted.

"Of course I want him to stay at club. He deserves this. We changed the formation and had a lot of success. Fair play to him, he changed the system. Hopefully, he'll be there next season."

Wenger revealed that he will discuss his future at a board meeting on Tuesday.