May 27, 2017 at 5.30pm UK at ​Wembley Stadium
Attendance: 89,472
Arsenal
2-1
Chelsea
Sanchez (5'), Ramsey (79')
Ramsey (9'), Holding (54'), Xhaka (81'), Coquelin (83')
FT(HT: 1-0)
Costa (76')
Moses (57'), Kante (59')
Moses (68')

Aaron Ramsey: 'I want Arsene Wenger to stay at Arsenal'

Arsenal's Aaron Ramsey celebrates scoring during the FA Cup final against Chelsea on May 27, 2017
© SilverHub
Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey is hopeful that Arsene Wenger will extend his stay at the club beyond the summer having picked up a record seventh FA Cup title.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, May 27, 2017 at 21:13 UK

Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey has expressed his desire to see manager Arsene Wenger extend his stay at the club beyond the summer.

Wenger's current deal is due to expire in the coming weeks and speculation over his future continues to rumble on with a decision not yet announced by the long-serving Frenchman.

Ramsey scored the winning goal to fire Arsenal to an unprecedented 13th FA Cup title at the expense of Chelsea this afternoon - and a record seventh for Wenger - and the Wales international is hopeful that he will have the chance to win more under the 67-year-old.

"I can't describe this. It's been an up-and-down season. We've finished with the FA Cup so it has to be successful," he told BBC Sport.

"I've got the winner again. I love this competition. The boys deserve this. I'm happy for the manager. To get another FA Cup - delighted.

"Of course I want him to stay at club. He deserves this. We changed the formation and had a lot of success. Fair play to him, he changed the system. Hopefully, he'll be there next season."

Wenger revealed that he will discuss his future at a board meeting on Tuesday.

Should Arsene Wenger stay on as Arsenal manager?

Yes
No
Yes
80.0%
No
20.0%
Danny Welbeck makes a close-range attempt during the FA Cup final between Arsenal and Chelsea on May 27, 2017
Read Next:
Welbeck: 'It was a great performance'
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Aaron Ramsey, Arsene Wenger, Football
Your Comments
More Arsenal News
Alexis Sanchez is congratulated by Granit Xhaka after scoring during the FA Cup final between Arsenal and Chelsea on May 27, 2017
Live Commentary: Arsenal 2-1 Chelsea - as it happened
 Arsenal's Aaron Ramsey celebrates scoring during the FA Cup final against Chelsea on May 27, 2017
Result: Aaron Ramsey wins gripping FA Cup final for Arsenal
 Arsenal's Per Mertesacker and Chelsea's Diego Costa during the FA Cup final on May 27, 2017
Antonio Conte hails "special" Per Mertesacker performance
Chelsea 'forgot' to wear black armbandsMertesacker: 'I didn't feel any pressure'Wenger: 'No perfect way to say goodbye'Conte: 'Arsenal surprised Chelsea'Courtois: 'Arsenal deserved FA Cup win'
Aaron Ramsey: 'I want Wenger to stay'Wenger to discuss future on TuesdayWelbeck: 'It was a great performance'Team News: Mertesacker starts for ArsenalHector Bellerin: 'I am happy at Arsenal'
> Arsenal Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
CChelsea38303585335293
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs38268486266086
3Manchester CityMan City38239680394178
4Liverpool382210678423676
5Arsenal38236977443375
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd381815554292569
7Everton3817101162441861
8Southampton381210164148-746
9Bournemouth381210165567-1246
10West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom38129174351-845
11West Ham UnitedWest Ham38129174764-1745
12Leicester CityLeicester38128184863-1544
13Stoke CityStoke381111164156-1544
14Crystal Palace38125215063-1341
15Swansea CitySwansea38125214570-2541
16Burnley38117203955-1640
17Watford38117204068-2840
RHull City3897223780-4334
RMiddlesbrough38513202753-2628
RSunderland3866262969-4024
> Full Version
 