Promoter Eddie Hearn has revealed that Tony Bellew may have to undergo surgery on his hand, potentially ruling him out of action for the next five months.

The 34-year-old overcome the odds by beating former world heavyweight champion David Haye at London's O2 Arena earlier this month, earning victory with an 11th-round stoppage.

Bellew admitted after his impressive win that he was unsure whether he would continue boxing, but Hearn insisted earlier this week that he was '100% confident' the Merseysider would return to the ring at some point in 2017.

It has now been announced that Bellew may require surgery on a suspected torn capsule, however, likely ruling him out until the end of August at the earliest.

Haye is also recovering from a ruptured Achilles injury sustained in the sixth round of the fight.