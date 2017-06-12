Former world champion David Haye is relying on a rematch with Tony Bellew to keep his boxing career alive, according to promoter Eddie Hearn.

Promoter Eddie Hearn has claimed that Tony Bellew is interested in a rematch with David Haye, but only on his own terms.

The 34-year-old, who defeated Haye in 11 rounds at the 02 Arena in March, recently revealed that he will put his early retirement plans on hold and has three potential opponents in his sights.

Bellew has prioritised a bout with Joseph Parker for the WBO heavyweight title later this year, but Hearn confirmed that Haye is also on his radar as the former world champion is desperate for a rematch.

"Tony is up for the rematch and the biggest thing for him is getting the respect in the negotiations that he had to cower to in the first fight," Hearn told Sky Sports News. "We were given the opportunity to fight Haye in a deal that Tony didn't believe was fair, but ultimately I convinced him.

"We were glad we took that fight, but there were elements and aspects of that deal that were condescending. Very simply, Tony now wants the flip of that deal. He wants what David had last time, and vice versa. Haye needs this fight badly, there is no other fight for him other than Tony Bellew.

"On the other hand, there are many fights for Tony, but it's not a case of going to Haye and holding him to ransom. Haye said after the first fight that he knows there are many things he has to do in the rematch and he has to give Tony respect, if he does that then the rematch can happen and can be done very quickly."

Haye suffered a torn Achilles in his clash with Bellew but is expected to be fit to fight again at some point in 2017.