Tony Bellew targets a potential bout with WBO heavyweight champion Joseph Parker at the end of the year once he has fully recovered from injury.

Tony Bellew has revealed that facing Joseph Parker for the WBO heavyweight title later this year appeals more to him than a rematch with David Haye.

The 34-year-old, who defeated Haye in 11 rounds at the O2 Arena in March, will return to the ring at the end of the year after ruling out retirement.

Bellew is yet to announce his next opponent but he is swayed towards taking on WBO champion Parker or WBC title holder Deontay Wilder, rather than another high-profile bout with Haye.

"I'll be back in November or December," he told Sky Sports News. "It's [Haye] or Parker. Wilder is still out there and I've put out a tweet to put him straight after that video that I've seen him do. It's between the three of them, it's definitely between the three of them, without a doubt.

"There is unfinished business with Haye, but in all honesty, I love the thought of becoming heavyweight champion of the world, so my preference will be Parker."

Parker laboured to a points win over Razvan Cojanu last month to make it 23 victories in a row.