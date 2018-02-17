Result: GB's Atkin claims bronze in ski slopestyle

Result: Great Britain's Izzy Atkin wins bronze in women's ski slopestyle

Izzy Atkin wins Great Britain's second medal at the 2018 Winter Olympics by claiming bronze in the women's ski slopestyle.
Great's Britain's Izzy Atkin has claimed bronze in the women's ski slopestyle at the 2018 Winter Olympics in PyeongChang.

Ahead of her third and final run, Atkin had been relegated down to fourth place by Maggie Voisin, but the 19-year-old produced her best effort of the event to return to the bronze medal position.

Three other athletes were still to go, but Atkin was able to hold on to add Team GB's second medal of the Games after Dom Parsons won bronze in the men's skeleton on Friday.

The teenager is quoted by BBC Sport as saying: "I'm speechless and stoked to win the bronze.

"I knew I'd skied the best I could and I was just waiting for the last girls to drop. My heart was racing and I couldn't believe it."

Swiss duo Sarah Hoefflin and Mathilde Gremaud earned gold and silver respectively.

