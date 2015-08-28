Woods wins first World Cup slopestyle

British freestyle skier James Woods wins the first World Cup slopestyle title of the 2015-16 season in Cardrona, New Zealand.

British freestyle skier James Woods has won the first World Cup slopestyle title of the 2015-16 season in Cardrona, New Zealand.

Woods, 23, was the only competitor to score more than 90 points out of a possible 100, opening with 90.20 before finishing with a 93.40.

He finished ahead of Norway's Oystein Braaten (89.80) and American Joss Christensen (87.20).

In January, Mammoth, California will host the second of the five World Cup events, followed by Park City in Utah, Phoenix Park in South Korea and Silvaplana in Switzerland.