Lindsey Vonn to retire from skiing after World Championships

Former Olympic champion Lindsey Vonn has announced she will retire from skiing after competing at the World Championships in Sweden.

The 34-year-old American, who won downhill gold at the 2010 Games in Whistler as well as Super-G bronze, has been battling to overcome a left knee injury.

Vonn, twice a world champion and who holds some 82 World Cup victories, revealed she had been through "some of the most emotionally challenging days of my life", facing up to "the reality of what my body is telling me versus what my mind and heart believe I'm capable of."

View this post on Instagram It's been an emotional 2 weeks making the hardest decision of my life, but I have accepted that I cannot continue ski racing. I will compete at the World Championships in Downhill and SG next week in Åre, Sweden and they will be the final races of my career. I have always pushed the limits of ski racing and it has allowed me to have amazing success but also dramatic crashes. I have never wanted the storyline of my career to be about injuries and because of that I decided not to tell anyone that I underwent surgery this past spring. A large portion of cartilage that had delaminated from my bone was removed. My crash in Lake Louise last year was much more painful than I let on, but I continued to race because I wanted to win a medal in the Olympics for my late grandfather. Again, I rehabbed my way back this summer and I felt better than I had in a long time. Then I crashed in Copper this November and injured my left knee, tearing my LCL plus sustaining 3 fractures. Despite extensive therapy, training and a knee brace, I am not able make the turns necessary to compete the way I know I can. My body is broken beyond repair and it isn't letting me have the final season I dreamed of. My body is screaming at me to STOP and it's time for me to listen. Honestly, retiring isn't what upsets me. Retiring without reaching my goal is what will stay with me forever. However, I can look back at 82 World Cup wins, 20 World Cup titles, 3 Olympic medals, 7 World Championship medals and say that I have accomplished something that no other woman in HISTORY has ever done, and that is something that I will be proud of FOREVER! I always say, "Never give up!" So to all the the kids out there, to my fans who have sent me messages of encouragement to keep going... I need to tell you that I'm not giving up! I'm just starting a new chapter. Don't lose faith in your dreams, keep fighting for what you love, and if you always give everything you have you'll be happy no matter what the outcome. Thank you for the amazing years, for always supporting me, and for making my job so fun. Can't wait to see some of you in the finish in Åre where I will give it my all one last time. Love always, Lindsey A post shared by L I N D S E Y • V O N N (@lindseyvonn) on Feb 1, 2019 at 7:22am PST

In a lengthy post on her social media accounts, Vonn said: "After many sleepless nights, I have finally accepted that I cannot continue ski racing.

"I will compete at the World Championships in Downhill and Super-G next week in Are, Sweden and they will be the final races of my career."

Vonn missed out on the 2014 Winter Games through injury, but returned for another chance at PyeongChang 2018, determined to win an Olympic medal for her late grandfather, a Korean War veteran.

The American suffered disappointment in the Super-G and combined events, but did collect another bronze from the downhill.

The 34-year-old, second only to Sweden's Ingemar Stenmark's 86 World Cup wins, had revealed her intention to make 2019 a last competitive season.

However, she was again hit by an injury setback while training at Copper Mountain in Colorado which resulted in three fractures as well as lateral collateral ligament damage in her left knee.

Lindsey Vonn took downhill gold at the 2010 Winter Olympics in Whistler. (Andrew Milligan/PA Images)

Vonn admitted she had "pushed the limits of ski racing" during her medal-laden career, which also had its share of "dramatic crashes" and revealed she had surgery during the Spring of 2018 to remove a large portion of cartilage that had delaminated from her bone.

The American said her body was "broken beyond repair and it isn't letting me have the final season I dreamed of."

Von added: "My body is screaming at me to STOP and it's time for me to listen.... but even knowing what lies ahead for my body, it has still been worth it.

"Please let my story be of comebacks, victories and even injuries, but do not tell my story as one of failures or unreached goals.

"Thank you for the amazing years, for supporting me through thick and thin, and for making my job so fun.

"Can't wait to see some of you in the finish in Are where I will give it my all one last time."