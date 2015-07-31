Beijing to host 2022 Winter Olympics

Beijing to host 2022 Winter Olympics
Beijing is named as the host city of the 2022 Winter Olympics after beating Almaty in a vote.
Saturday, August 1, 2015

Beijing has been crowned as the host of the 2022 Winter Olympics after beating Almaty in a vote in Kuala Lumpur.

The Chinese city will become the first to host both the Summer and Winter events after staging the 2008 Games.

Only Beijing and Kazakh city Almaty remained in the running after Oslo, Munich and Stockholm each decided against pursuing plans to host the showpiece competition.

Meanwhile, Lausanne - home to the International Olympic Committee headquarters - has been awarded the 2022 Winter Youth Olympics.

