Preview: Madrid Open: Terence Atmane vs. Alexander Zverev - prediction, head-to-head, tournament so far

By Seye Omidiora | 25 Apr 2026 19:20

Already enjoying a dream debut run at the Madrid Open, Terence Atmane bids to take down two-time champion Alexander Zverev in Monday’s third round.

The left-handed Frenchman has yet to drop a set in rounds one and two, and he carries that momentum into a first meeting with Zverev, who overcame a second-set wobble on Saturday to advance.

Match preview

For Atmane, defeating Miomir Kecmanovic was one thing, but getting the better of compatriot and world No. 34 Ugo Humbert was another.

Playing clutch tennis when it mattered, the 24-year-old prevailed in the contest between two left-handed compatriots, sealing a two-set victory by clinching two tie-breaks.

Having not experienced the altitude of the Madrid Masters until this year, Atmane has now reached the third round of the fourth ATP 1000 tournament of the year without dropping a set.

Saturday’s victory was only his 10th of the season, bringing him to 10-11 in 2026, and he seeks another to secure his 11th win.

That outcome will require the former world No. 41 to beat another top-10 player, having recently defeated Felix Auger-Aliassime in March, his third such victory over an elite player.

© Iconsport / Patrick Hamilton

Zverev, a two-time champion in the Spanish capital, will have other ideas as he seeks to build momentum at an event he has previously won.

The 24-time ATP champion secured titles in 2018 and 2021 and reached the 2022 final, highlighting his fondness for the Spanish capital.

However, the fourth round has been a hurdle Zverev has failed to overcome in the last three years, losing to Carlos Alcaraz and twice to Francisco Cerundolo in 2023, 2024 and 2025.

While a quarter-final meeting with Cerundolo could happen, the German superstar must come through potentially stern tests in the next two rounds to reach the last eight in Madrid for the first time in four years.

Much will depend on the kind of tennis Zverev produces too: if he shows anything like Saturday’s level in sets one and three, the chances of another last-eight appearance are high, but alarming second-set dips like the one in his second-round win over Navone could be fatal.

Now up to 22-7 for the season after his 6-1, 3-6, 6-3 success over the world No. 45, Zverev now seeks a 27th career victory in the Spanish capital to match his Rome Masters record.

Tournament so far

Terence Atmane:

First round: vs. Miomir Kecmanovic 6-4 7-5

Second round: vs. Ugo Humbert 7-6[3] 7-6[5]

Alexander Zverev:

First round: Bye

Second round: vs. Mariano Navone 6-1 3-6 6-3

Head To Head

Zverev and Atmane will face off for the first time on the ATP Tour, with Monday’s winner taking a 1-0 lead in their head-to-head.

The 24-year-old left-hander holds a 3-5 record against top-10 opponents and is 1-3 in matches against players in the top five, defeating Taylor Fritz in Cincinnati last year.

While he enters Monday’s tussle with Zverev with a 1-0 record against elite opposition in 2026, the second seed is 15-1 against players ranked below him, with his only loss coming to Flavio Cobolli during his ongoing run.

We say: Zverev to win in two sets

Zverev has yet to claim a title in 2026, but his consistency has seen him reach three consecutive Masters 1000 semi-finals this season, and four when including last year’s run in Paris.

The two-time Madrid champion should not expect his positive streak to end against his French opponent, and he ought to secure the win in two sets to book his place in the fourth round.