Preview: South Africa vs. New Zealand - prediction, team news, lineups

South Africa host New Zealand at the FNB Stadium on Saturday afternoon for the third fixture of their four match friendly test series.

In last week’s clash, the Springboks levelled the series at one win a piece by posting a 33-26 victory over the All Blacks at the Cape Town Stadium.

Match preview

Suffering their first defeat since September 2025 against New Zealand at Ellis Park Stadium a fortnight ago, having won their previous 13 consecutive matches, South Africa got their revenge on the All Blacks on Saturday afternoon to level the four match series.

Thanks to tries from Jesse Kriel, Damian de Allende and Siya Kolisi, the hosts led a tight test match in Cape Town at the break and despite two New Zealand scores in the second half, Cheslin Kolbe’s three penalty conversions meant that the Springboks took the spoils by seven points on home soil.

As a result, South Africa climbed back to the top of the World Rugby standings and with only three friendly fixtures remaining before the resumption of the inaugural Nations Championship tournament, Rassie Erasmus will be glad that his side returned to winning ways as they aim to stay atop the Southern Hemisphere table.

Having lost their previous two matches against Saturday’s opposition at the FNB Stadium, with the most recent encounter being nearly 14 years ago, the Springboks will undoubtedly be motivated to finally get one over their visitors and put the test series firmly in their own hands.

© Imago / Aaron Gillions

Following a flawless opening three games of their Nations Championship campaign, beating France, Italy and Ireland, New Zealand have carried their scintillating form into the summer fixtures.

After posting convincing victories against each of the Stormers, Sharks and Bulls before taking down South Africa in Johannesburg, the All Blacks saw themselves climb to the top of the World Rugby standings for the first time since November 2021.

Despite tasting defeat in the subsequent test, Dave Rennie will still undoubtedly be satisfied with the progression of his side over the previous 16 months, having beaten each of the fellow eight highest ranked nations in the world and tallying a nine match winning streak, their longest run of victories for almost five years.

After inflicting South Africa with their first defeat in 13 matches in the opening test, New Zealand will certainly believe they have the knack to claim yet another monumental victory on Saturday afternoon and take charge of the series once more by instantly returning to winning ways.

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Team News

© Imago / Focus Images

Erasmus has made no changes to the pack that started last week's second test with Kolisi captaining the side from blindside-flanker while Ox Nche and Pieter-Steph du Toit feature once again after earning their 50th and 100th Springboks caps respectively last week.

Across the backline, there is just one difference for South Africa as last week's player of the match Kolbe shifts to full-back in place of Damian Willemse in order to make way for Kurt-Lee Arendse.

As for the All Blacks, Rennie has made a handful of changes to the scrum from the previous match as Asafo Aumua, Sam Darry and Peter Lakai come in for Codie Taylor, Fabian Holland and Simon Parker.

However, the visitors field an identical set of backs this time around, with Cam Roigard at scrum-half, Jordie Barrett wearing the 12 shirt and Damian McKenzie rounding the side off at full-back.

South Africa starting lineup:

15 Cheslin Kolbe, 14 Kurt-Lee Arendse, 13 Jesse Kriel, 12 Damian de Allende, 11 Ethan Hooker, 10 Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, 9 Cobus Reinach; 1 Ox Nche, 2 Malcolm Marx, 3 Wilco Louw, 4 Eben Etzebeth, 5 Ruan Nortje, 6 Siya Kolisi, 7 Pieter-Steph du Toit, 8 Jasper Wiese

Replacements:

16 Deon Fourie, 17 Gerhard Steenekamp, 18 Thomas du Toit, 19 Lood de Jager, 20 Andre Esterhuizen, 21 Cameron Hanekom, 22 Morne van den Berg, 23 Manie Libbok

New Zealand starting lineup:

15 Damian McKenzie, 14 Will Jordan, 13 Quinn Tupaea, 12 Jordie Barrett, 11 Leroy Carter, 10 Ruben Love, 9 Cam Roigard; 1 George Bower, 2 Asafo Aumua, 3 Tyrel Lomax, 4 Tupou Va'ai, 5 Sam Darry, 6 Peter Lakai, 7 Luke Jacobson, 8 Ardie Savea

Replacements:

16 Samisoni Taukei'aho, 17 Xavier Numia, 18 Fletcher Newell, 19 Fabian Holland, 20 Wallace Sititi, 21 Kyle Preston, 22 Anton Lienert-Brown, 23 Josh Moorby

We say: South Africa 31-22 New Zealand

After falling just short of claiming consecutive victories against South Africa for what would have been the first time in over three years last week, Rennie will definitely be confident that his New Zealand side can take a large step towards a series triumph with victory on Saturday afternoon.

However, following their dramatic defeat a fortnight ago, the Springboks looked a different side in Cape Town and we have them as favourites to overcome the All Blacks once again this time around.