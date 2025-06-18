Sports Mole previews Friday's British and Irish Lions match against Argentina, including predictions, team news and lineups.

Before heading off on their month-long tour Down Under, the British and Irish Lions will face off against Argentina at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin on Friday evening.

Los Pumas will now have the chance to get their hands on the coveted 1888 Cup, four years on from a memorable encounter between the Lions and Japan in Edinburgh.

The British and Irish Lions head into this year’s Test series against Australia as clear favourites, with three of their four involved nations - Ireland (third), England (fifth) and Scotland (seventh) ranked higher than the Wallabies (eighth) in the World Rugby standings.

First, though, the Lions will have to get by the Pumas, whom they have an excellent record against, unbeaten in their seven previous encounters, though the most recent ended in a draw back in 2005.

This match will be a historic one regardless of the outcome, with Maro Itoje set to join an illustrious group as he becomes the first Englishman to captain a Lions tour since Martin Johnson, who led the side in Australia 24 years ago.

The Saracens’ second rower is coming off an impressive Six Nations campaign earlier this year, where he recorded five turnovers, taking him to 53 in total - now joint-most in Championship history alongside former Lions captain Brian O'Driscoll.

Spoiler alert - Andy Farrell’s selection for the farewell match at Aviva Stadium is striking in that, despite Leinster contributing 12 of the 38 players to the 2025 Lions squad, none are included in the starting 15 for this one.

Given Farrell’s selection, some may argue that this is perhaps Argentina’s best chance of notching up their first victory over the Lions, and Felipe Contepomi has selected a core of seasoned internationals to lead the charge, including the likes of Julian Montoya and Pablo Matera.

Additionally, Los Pumas are a side on the rise, with their current crop ranked fifth in the world, following victories over three of the four teams above them in the rankings in the past 12 months.

Argentina won half of their Rugby Championship matches in 2024, during which they set a record for the most points ever scored on Kiwi soil in their victory over the All Blacks before scoring 67 points against the Wallabies.

A total of 11 of the 32 Argentine players currently play their club rugby in the Gallagher Premiership, including Santiago Carreras and skipper Montya - another potentially key factor given the Lions have nine English starters in their lineup.

British and Irish Lions form: WLWWLL

Argentina competition form: WWLWLL

As mentioned, Farrell’s first-ever Lions’ matchday squad featured nine England players, with Marcus Smith set to start at full-back, while Northampton’s trio of Fin Smith, Tommy Freeman and Alex Mitchell also received the nod.

Smith and Freeman are joined in the back three by the flying Scotland winger Duhan van der Merwe, while Bundee Aki and Sione Tuipulotu combine to form a powerful centre partnership.

In the pack, Tadhg Beirne and Itoje will pack down in the second row, with Finlay Bealham and Ellis Genge starting as props alongside Luke Cowan-Dickie in the front row.

Los Pumas have made five changes to the lineup that faced France in a 37-23 defeat during last year’s Autumn Nations Series in Paris, including two up front, with Franco Molina taking over from Guido Petti and Mayco Vivas replacing Thomas Gallo at loosehead prop.

The backline features three changes, with Carreras returning at full-back in place of Juan Cruz Mallia, Ignacio Mendy starting on the left wing, and Justo Piccardo joining Lucio Cinti in midfield at inside centre.

Benetton fly-half Tomas Albornoz retains the No. 10 jersey alongside scrum-half Gonzalo Garcia, while former World Rugby Sevens Player of the Year Rodrigo Isgro starts on the right wing to complete the back three.

British and Irish Lions starting lineup: 15 Marcus Smith, 14 Tommy Freeman, 13 Sione Tuipulotu, 12 Bundee Aki, 11 Duhan van der Merwe, 10 Fin Smith, 9 Alex Mitchell, 8 Ben Earl, 7 Jac Morgan, 6 Tom Curry, 5 Tadhg Beirne, 4 Maro Itoje (c), 3 Finlay Bealham, 2 Luke Cowan-Dickie, 1 Ellis Genge

Replacements: 16 Ronan Kelleher, 17 Pierre Schoeman, 18 Tadhg Furlong, 19 Scott Cummings, 20 Henry Pollock, 21 Tomos Williams, 22 Elliot Daly, 23 Mack Hansen

Team B starting lineup: 15 Santiago Carreras, 14 Rodrigo Isgro, 13 Lucio Cinti, 12 Justo Piccardo, 11 Ignacio Mendy, 10 Tomas Albornoz, 9 Gonzalo Garcia, 8 Joaquin Oviedo, 7 Juan Martin Gonzalez, 6 Pablo Matera, 5 Pedro Rubiolo, 4 Franco Molina, 3 Joe Sclavi, 2 Julian Montoya (c), 1 Mayco Vivas

Replacements: 16 Bautista Bernasconi, 17 Boris Wenger, 18 Francisco Coria Marchetti, 19 Santiago Grondona, 20 Joaquin Moro, 21 Simon BenÃƒ­tez Cruz, 22 Matias Moroni, 23 Santiago Cordero

We say: British and Irish Lions 28-21 Argentina

While the Lions are firm favourites to win this match, as well as their upcoming series against Australia, there are plenty of players who will feature Down Under that are not a part of the hosts’ squad this week.

We still expect the Lions to win the match, but Argentina have several players who are very familiar with conditions here in Dublin, and we expect the visitors to provide the home side with a stern test.

