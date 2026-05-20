Preview: Monpellier vs. Ulster - prediction team news, lineups

By Brendan McGilligan | 20 May 2026 13:57

On Friday night, Montpellier and Ulster will face off in Bilbao for the title of 2026 EPCR Challenge Cup champions.

The French club are aiming to win this competition for the third time, while the Irish province are aiming to secure their first piece of silverware in 20 years.

Match preview

Montpellier enters this Challenge Cup final as favourites due to their performance in the competition to this point and their domestic form.

The French side has won every fixture in the European competition this campaign, as they finished top of their pool before making easy work of Perpignan and Connacht in the round of 32 and quarter-final, respectively.

Their toughest test came in the semi-final when they managed to get over the line against the Dragons, beating them 18-12, but this was a lot closer than many pundits would have expected ahead of the clash with the Welsh region.

Montpellier have had a fantastic season in the Top 14 until this point, as they sit second in the division with only two fixtures remaining, meaning they could be in a strong position going into the play-offs with every chance of winning the competition.

Fans will be confident they can secure their third Challenge Cup, after beating Harlequins in 2016 and Leicester Tigers in 2021, as they come into this fixture off the back of 10 victories in their last 11 matches, their only loss being to Toulouse on March 28.

© Imago / IMAGO / Inpho Photography

Ulster come into this game desperate to secure their first piece of silverware in 20 years, while also knowing they need to lift the title to qualify for the Champions Cup next season.

The Irish province finished ninth in the URC, meaning they missed out on qualification for the elite European competition for the second season in a row, but they can correct that with a win in the Challenge Cup final.

A victory will be seen as imperative for many reasons, as it will help them earn Champions Cup rugby, bringing serious financial benefits while also helping them get that much-coveted piece of silverware, as every other Irish province has won a major trophy in the time that they last had the honour of being crowned champions.

This will be their first-ever Challenge Cup final, and they will be hoping they leave Bilbao with a 100% record; however, they secured the Champions Cup in 1999 while also reaching the final of that elite competition in 2012 before losing to Leinster.

Ulster know they are underdogs coming into this fixture knowing that several of their star players will be ruled out through injury.

However, fans of the Irish province may take confidence from the fact they have won the last three clashes between the pair, the most recent being in April 2024 on a scoreline of 40-17.

Montpellier Challenge Cup form:

W W W W W W

Montpellier form (all competitions):

W W W W W W

Ulster Challenge Cup form:

L W W W W W

Ulster form (all competitions):

W L L W D L

Team News

© Imago / IMAGO / Inpho Photography

Montpellier are set to be without the services of Leo Caly and Luka Japaridze, who are recovering from injuries and will not be ready for the final.

England international will be hopeful he can earn a place on the starting XV as he aims to add to his trophy cabinet at club level, having secured three Champions Cups and four Premierships with Saracens.

Ulster will be without several of their key stars, with Stuart McCloskey being ruled out with a hamstring issue sustained in the semi-final against Exeter Chiefs.

Meanwhile, they will also be without Jacob Stockdale, who has a facial injury, along with experienced hooker Rob Herring, who went off injured in last weekend's clash with Glasgow Warriors.

Their captain, Iain Henderson, will also be unavailable for the match as he is serving a suspension for a croc roll in the draw with the Stormers in the URC.

However, in more positive news, there is a possibility David McCann, who returned to training, could feature, along with the surprise news that Rob Baloucoune could be fit for selection after initially being ruled out for the rest of the season in March but having returned to training in the last week; there is hope the Ireland star will feature.

Montpellier starting lineup:

15. Echegaray; 14. Ngandebe, 13. Vincent, 12. Anyanwu, 11. Banks; 10. Miotti, 9. Price; 1.Forletta, 2. Uelese, 3. Haouas, 4. Verhaeghe, 5. Duguid, 6. Camara, 7. Nouche, 8. Vunipola

Replacements:

16. Tolofua, 17. Erdocio, 18. Beard, 19. Becognee, 20. Diaby, 21. Cadot 22. Vincent 23. Welsch

Ulster starting lineup:

15. Lowry; 14. Kok, 13. Hume, 12. Postlethwaite, 11. Z Ward; 10. Murphy, 9. Doak; 1. Bell, 2. Stewart, 3. O'Toole, 4. Irvine, 5. Izuchukwu, 6. McCann, 7. Timoney, 8. Augustus

Replacements:

16. McCormack, 17. Crean, 18. O'Sullivan, 19. Sheridan, 20. B Ward 21. McKee, 22. Flannery, 23. Baloucoune

We say: Montpellier 32-21 Ulster

Montpellier are overwhelming favourites, particularly considering the injuries to key players for Ulster. The Irish province will not go without a fight and will run the French side close for most of the game, but the replacements should be key in deciding the match, with the power the Top 14 club can bring off the bench set to earn them the win.