England suffer unwanted first in Italy implosion as Six Nations campaign crumbles further

By Ben Knapton | 07 Mar 2026 18:36 , Last updated: 07 Mar 2026 18:40

England lost a test rugby match to Italy for the first time in their history as Steve Borthwick's men imploded during a 23-18 Six Nations defeat to the Azzurri in the Six Nations at Stadio Olimpico.

Under pressure to respond to devastating defeats against Scotland and Ireland, Steve Borthwick's men had the better of the opening exchanges and crossed the line first through Tommy Freeman.

However, a spirited Azzurri outfit responded just eight moments later, as Tommaso Menoncello carved his way through the England defence to make the Stadio Olimpico crowd believe again.

England had seemingly restored their slender advantage at the perfect time when Tom Roebuck went over just before the break, but owing to a complete disciplinary implosion, Borthwick's game plan went up in smoke.

Sam Underhill was firstly sin-binned for a high tackle, and while England were thankful to see the 29-year-old's yellow card remain a yellow card, he was soon joined by a compatriot on the naughty step.

Captain Maro Itoje also took the walk of shame for nonsensically slapping the ball down, giving Italy a two-man advantage, albeit for just a couple of moments before Underhill returned to the fray.

However, while skipper Itoje was still off the field, Leonardo Marin went over to propel Italy into the ascendancy and put the hosts within touching distance of a first-ever test win over England.

The visitors threw on Henry Pollock and Marcus Smith in a last-ditch attempt to restore parity, but the Italians stood firm, sparking jubilant scenes at full time as the Azzurri beat England for the first time at the 33rd attempt.

Some in blue shirts could not hold back the tears as Italy snapped a losing streak stretching all the way back to their first test meeting with England in 1991, and Borthwick's error-strewn side could have few complaints at the end.

The Roses' 48-7 battering of Wales represented their 12th consecutive victory, but England are now reeling from a third straight defeat, raising even more questions about Borthwick's credentials and - more pertinently - his future.

