Sports Mole provides our pick of the Greatest British & Irish XV of All Time ahead of the Lions tour of Australia.

As excitement builds for the 2025 British & Irish Lions tour to Australia, fans are bracing for another chapter in rugby union’s most iconic travelling team. The Lions - comprising the best players from England, Ireland, Scotland, and Wales - are set to face Argentina and Australia in what promises to be a fiercely contested tour.

In their last outing in 2021, the Lions travelled to South Africa for a bruising series against the world champions. The Lions took the first Test in Cape Town, with standout performances from Maro Itoje and Courtney Lawes, but were edged out in the next two matches that went the way of the Springboks.

Looking ahead to 2025, the Lions will seek revenge in Australia - a nation they famously defeated 2-1 in 2013, with George North’s superhuman tries and Leigh Halfpenny’s kicking masterclass.

Here is Sports Mole’s Greatest Lions XV of All Time, a team forged from legends who delivered on rugby’s grandest stage.

British & Irish Lions XV: Back Three

15. Rob Kearney (Ireland)

Rob Kearney’s performance in the second Test against South Africa is one of the finest in Lions’ history. From his early try to defusing every aerial assault the Boks launched his way, he was virtually flawless. A master under the high ball and calm in the chaos, Kearney’s 2009 exploits set a standard few full-backs have reached.

14. George North (Wales)

At just 21, George North exploded onto the Lions scene in 2013. His series-defining run in the second Test against Australia, lifting Israel Folau mid-tackle, became part of Lions folklore. Raw pace, power and an eye for the try line made him unstoppable.

11. Jason Robinson (England)

A rugby league convert who took union by storm, Jason Robinson’s sidestepping wizardry was electric. On his Lions debut, he lit up the 2001 series, scoring in the opening minutes of the first Test, while proving unstoppable on the break.

British & Irish Lions XV: Midfield

13. Brian O’Driscoll (Ireland)

Brian O’Driscoll is arguably the greatest centre in rugby history. From his dazzling solo try in Brisbane in 2001 to his enduring leadership across four tours, ‘BOD’ was the heartbeat of the Lions backline, with his legacy built on courage and consistency.

12. Scott Gibbs (Wales)

Scott Gibbs was a powerful inside centre who always rose to the occasion and embodied raw physicality and skill. His 1997 tour heroics included running over Os du Randt and punching holes in the Bok defence, earning player of the series.

British & Irish Lions XV: Halves Pairing

10 . Johnny Sexton (Ireland)

The architect of the Lions’ 2013 series win, Johnny Sexton’s cool-headed decision-making, attacking vision and defensive tenacity made him indispensable. He was also key in the 2017 drawn series in New Zealand, combining fluidly with Owen Farrell, who was also considered for the number 10 jumper.

9. Rob Howley (Wales)

Rob Howley combined speed, vision and grit. He was a dynamic playmaker and excellent kicker and was instrumental in orchestrating the Lions’ attack, especially in the tightly contested 1997 series.

British & Irish Lions XV: Number 8 and Second Row

8. Dean Richards (England)

Dean Richards brought strength and brains to the Lions’ back row and was a genius at reading the game from the back of the pack. He gets our pick thanks to his sense of timing and ability to control the tempo, which made him one of the greatest number eights of his era.

7. Richard Hill (England)

A workhorse and unsung hero, Richard Hill was the glue in the Lions' back row, doing the dirty work that allowed others to shine. His absence in the second Test in 2001 changed the course of the series - a testament to his impact.

6. Mike Teague (England)

Mike Teague was named player of the series in 1989, and rightfully so, as he was the heartbeat of the Lions’ forward effort. Tough, relentless and uncompromising, he played a crucial role in the Lions’ comeback series win over Australia.

5. Paul O’Connell (Ireland)

A towering presence in every aspect - lineouts, defence, leadership - Paul O’Connell was the Lions’ soul in the pack across three tours in 2005, 2009 & 2013. His consistency and competitive fire make him an obvious choice in the engine room.

4. Martin Johnson (England) - Captain

The only man to captain the Lions on two tours, Martin Johnson epitomised power and leadership. His 1997 captaincy was iconic, galvanising the side to an unforgettable series win in South Africa. He featured in three consecutive Lions’ squads and was a colossus in every sense.

British & Irish Lions XV: Front Row

3. Jason Leonard (England)

The highest-capped English prop and a versatile front-row stalwart who could play both sides of the scrum, Jason Leonard become an invaluable asset to the Lions across three tours. His experience and durability are unmatched, making him an easy pick in the front line.

2. Keith Wood (Ireland)

Nicknamed “Uncle Fester,” Keith Wood revolutionised hooker play. Explosive in the loose and dynamic at set-pieces, his contribution during the 1997 tour was pivotal in securing victory over the Boks.

1. Tom Smith (Scotland)

Initially a surprise call-up in 1997, Tom Smith became a Lions legend, as he anchored the scrum and contributed around the park with rare mobility for a prop. He played all six Tests across his two tours, which is a major testament to his resilience and talent.

The Greatest British & Irish XV of All Time

15. Rob Kearney (Ireland)

14. George North (Wales)

13. Brian O’Driscoll (Ireland)

12. Scott Gibbs (Wales)

11. Jason Robinson (England)

10. Johnny Sexton (Ireland)

9. Rob Howley (Wales)

8. Dean Richards (England)

7. Richard Hill (England)

6. Mike Teague (England)

5. Paul O’Connell (Ireland)

4. Martin Johnson (England) - Captain

3. Jason Leonard (England)

2. Keith Wood (Ireland)

1. Tom Smith (Scotland)

The Lions are more than a team - they are a tradition, a legacy, and a shared dream of four proud nations. This XV represents a blend of grit, flair, leadership and historic performance under the fiercest conditions. As we await the 2025 series, new heroes will surely emerge - but this all-time Lions XV will always stand as a towering reminder of rugby at its finest.