Preview: Argentina vs. Australia - prediction, team news, lineups

Argentina welcome Australia to the Estadio Malvinas Argentinas on Saturday evening for the second of two friendly fixtures between the sides this summer.

When these nations met at the Estadio 23 de Agosto last weekend, the Wallabies ran out 27-21 victors thanks to tries from Brandon Paenga-Amosa, Carter Gordon, Fraser McReight and Tom Hooper.

Match preview

Despite following up their opening weekend loss against Scotland by beating Wales in San Juan, an agonising defeat versus England in their final home match means Argentina will be disappointed on the whole with their first leg of the inaugural Nations Championship campaign.

Having earned seven points from their first three games, Los Pumas sit fourth in the Southern Hemisphere table and facing a trio of difficult opponents in November’s away fixtures, Felipe Contepomi will also be concerned by his side’s recent performances.

Although they put up an almighty fight against back to back world champions South Africa last month, trailing by just seven points at the full time whistle in Buenos Aires, Argentina’s defeat to Australia on Saturday evening means they have lost both of their summer friendlies so far and five of their previous six outings.

However, having posted a convincing 67-27 victory in their prior home meeting with the Wallabies, Los Pumas will be confident that they can get one back on Australia this weekend and return to winning ways ahead of their huge clash with Ireland in two months time.

© Imago / AAP

After a dismal run of form, failing to win a single match over a ninth month stint, Australia have turned their fortunes around recently and once again look like one of the best international sides in the world.

Having tasted defeat in each of their opening two Nations Championship fixtures, the Wallabies bounced back in emphatic fashion in their final home match by demolishing Italy 57-10 at HBF Park to claim their first win six games and sit third in the Southern Hemisphere table at the halfway stage.

Since the halt of the tournament’s maiden edition, Les Kiss’s men look to have strengthened even further too, claiming back to back victories against Japan in August before getting the better of Argentina last weekend in what proved to be a closely fought test at the Estadio 23 de Agosto.

Leapfrogging Argentina into seventh in the World Rugby rankings as a result of their triumph, Australia will be looking to climb even further by making it three wins in their previous four fixtures against Los Pumas on Saturday evening.



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Australia form (all competitions):

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Team News

© Imago / AAP

Contepomi has made a trio of changes to the pack that started last week's test in Jujuy with Francisco Moreno, Tomas Lavanini and Benjamin Grondona being replaced by Pedro Delgado, Efrain Elias and Franco Molina.

Amongst the backs, Argentina have made just one change as Nicolas Roger comes in for Geronimo Prisciantelli, with Santiago Carreras moving from fly-half to full-back.

Both named on the bench for Saturday's clash, Facundo Cardozo and Mateo Soler would make their international debuts for Los Pumas if they were to come onto the field at any point.

On the other hand, Kiss has made wholesale changes to the Wallabies scrum as Josh Canham, Jeremy Williams, Rob Valetini and McReight are the only players to keep their starting places.

Isaac Henry, Harry Potter and Gordon are amongst the big names to miss out across the Australia backline, however the visitors do welcome Len Ikitau, Filipo Daugunu and Ben Donaldson back to the starting 15.

Argentina starting lineup:

15 Santiago Carreras, 14 Rodrigo Isgro, 13 Lucio Cinti, 12 Faustino Sanchez Valarolo, 11 Ignacio Mendy, 10 Nicolas Roger, 9 Simon Benitez Cruz; 1 Boris Wenger, 2 Ignacio Ruiz, 3 Pedro Delgado, 4 Efrain Elias, 5 Franco Molina, 6 Pablo Matera, 7 Guido Petti, 8 Joaquin Moro

Replacements:

16 Leonel Oviedo, 17 Mayco Vivas, 18 Francisco Moreno, 19 Tomas Lavanini, 20 Juan Martin Scelzo, 21 Facundo Cardozo, 22 Gonzalo Bertranou, 23 Mateo Soler

Australia starting lineup:

15 Tom Wright, 14 Max Jorgensen, 13 Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii, 12 Len Ikitau, 11 Filipo Daugunu, 10 Ben Donaldson, 9 Ryan Lonergan; 1 Angus Bell, 2 Billy Pollard, 3 Taniela Tupou, 4 Josh Canham, 5 Jeremy Williams, 6 Rob Valetini, 7 Fraser McReight, 8 Harry Wilson

Replacements:

16 Josh Nasser, 17 Aidan Ross, 18 Massimo De Lutiis, 19 Lukhan Salakaia-Loto, 20 Charlie Cale, 21 Kalani Thomas, 22 Carter Gordon, 23 Isaac Henry

We say: Argentina 18-22 Australia

As with the previous three encounters between these sides, all of which have seen the match decided by less than the score of a converted try, Saturday's contest is set to be another tightly contested fixture which could easily go either way.

Although they have failed to lose consecutive home matches against Australia since 2022, we think Argentina will come up just short once again this weekend, with the Wallabies heading into a tantalising meeting with South Africa later this month in red hot form.