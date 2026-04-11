How many horses died during the 2026 Grand National?

By Matthew Cooper | 11 Apr 2026 17:23

Millions around the world tuned in to watch I Am Maximus win the 2026 Grand National, with the Willie Mullins-trained horse becoming a two-time winner.

The Grand National is the showpiece race at a three-day festival and has been described as the "ultimate test of horse and rider" by the Jockey Club.

However, there have been a number of casualties throughout the years, with a total of 89 horses dying after entering the race.

That includes Celebre D'Allen, who died after collapsing during the 2025 edition of the race. 16 of the 34 horses that started this year's Grand National finished the race.

Quai de Bourbon was walked onto an ambulance after falling, while Stellar Story jockey Robbie Dunne was taken to hospital following a fall.

Here is the latest update regarding Grand National horse deaths this year.

Grand National 2026: Gold Dancer - Mildmay Novices' Chase

© Imago / Galoppfoto

Gold Dancer tragically had to be put down moments after winning the William Hill Mildmay Novices' Chase day two of the festival.

Ridden by Paul Townend, Gold Dancer broke his back on the final fence and was able to finish the race, winning by four lengths.

On-course veterinarians immediately came to his aid, but the decision was made to euthanise him.

Gigginstown's Eddie O'Leary said: "Unfortunately he broke his back and they put him down. Paul said he made one mistake and he felt nothing and he kept going to the line no problem.

"It was just when he pulled up, unfortunately. It was an unbelievable performance, he jumped brilliantly bar one little mistake. It’s a hollow victory now, the poor horse didn’t deserve that."

Grand National 2026: Get on George - Handicap Hurdle

© Imago / Galoppfoto

Get on George became the second fatality at the festival after pulling up in the Handicap Hurdle on day three.

The six-year-old lost his action around the bend and was immediately pulled up by jockey Jack Tudor so he could be treated by on-course veterinarians.

However, the decision was made to put him down, with a statement from Aintree Racecourse reading: "Get on George was assessed on course by our expert veterinary team and it was decided the best course of action for the horse's welfare was for him to be humanely euthanised. Our heartfelt condolences are with connections."

An RSPCA statement read: "It is incredibly sad to hear of the death of a second horse, six-year-old Get On George, at this year's Grand National Festival at Aintree.

"His tragic death is the 43rd competitive horse-racing fatality in the UK this year alone - and it is only April - and the 26th at the Grand National Festival over the last decade. The RSPCA continues to engage with the horse-racing industry in the hope of seeing greater safety measures introduced to the sport, and meaningful improvements for equine welfare both on and off the track.

"Whilst we recognise - and welcome - that efforts have been made to improve safety at the Grand National in recent years, sadly the fatalities on 10th and 11th April indicate these measures are not yet adequately protecting horses from serious risk."