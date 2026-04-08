Grand National 2026: Guide, key trends and 1-2-3-4-5 predictions for Aintree's feature race

By Lewis Blain | 08 Apr 2026 14:42 , Last updated: 08 Apr 2026 15:27

The Grand National remains the most iconic steeplechase in the world, drawing global attention each spring to Aintree’s famous fences.

With its unique test of stamina, jumping and luck, the race continues to produce unforgettable drama year after year.

As the 2026 renewal fast approaches, punters once again look to trends, trials and proven performers to uncover the winner.

Grand National 2026 key statistics and trends

© Imago / Galoppfoto

Recent history provides a clear blueprint for identifying a strong Grand National contender.

The modern profile of a winner has become increasingly consistent, helping to narrow down the field.

Age is a key factor, with the majority of winners falling between eight and nine years old, with the sweet spot combining maturity with peak physical condition. Weight is also crucial, with most successful runners carrying between 10st 5lb and 11st 8lb, although classier horses can defy higher burdens.

Official ratings offer another important guide, with a mark of 145+ now considered the modern benchmark. Experience over fences is equally vital, with most winners boasting between four and six chase victories before lining up at Aintree.

Fitness and preparation trends are also revealing. Horses that have run within the previous 30 to 55 days tend to perform best, arriving race-fit without being overexposed. Finally, proven stamina over at least three miles is non-negotiable given the relentless demands of the four-and-a-quarter-mile test.

Applying these filters immediately highlights a select group of contenders who tick the majority of boxes heading into 2026.

Grand National 2026 betting favourites

© Imago / News Image

At the head of the market is I Am Maximus (8/1), already a modern National great after his emphatic 2024 success and a gallant runner-up effort under top weight last year. Willie Mullins’s leading contender has the class and course form, but a hefty burden of 11st 12lb could once again prove decisive.

His stablemate, Grangeclare West (9/1), is another strong challenger. Third in last year’s race despite a costly error at the final fence, he arrives off a smooth victory in the Bobbyjo Chase - a proven trial for National success. If his jumping holds up, he looks like a major player.

Jagwar (10/1) represents a slightly different profile, bringing strong Cheltenham form into the race. His runner-up effort in the Ultima suggests he is improving as a stayer, though his jumping will need to sharpen around Aintree’s unique obstacles.

Grand National 2026 1-2-3-4-5 predictions and final verdict

© Imago / Galoppfoto

1. Grangeclare West

Unlucky not to finish closer than third last year, he lost vital momentum at the final fence yet still stayed on strongly. His Bobbyjo Chase win is a major positive given its recent record as a National trial, and he fits the key trends perfectly. With a cleaner round, he looks primed to go one better.

2. I Am Maximus

A proven National performer with elite class, he is almost certain to run his race once again. However, top weight is a significant obstacle, and history suggests it may just prevent him from regaining his crown despite another bold showing.

3. Monty’s Star

A fascinating contender with strong Grade 1 form, including chasing home Fact To File in the Brown Advisory. His stamina credentials are solid, and if forgiven a below-par latest run, he could emerge as a serious threat at rewarding odds.

4. Johnnywho

The Ultima winner arrives as a well-handicapped improver, with his Cheltenham form already working out well. Off a mark of 146, he fits the trends nicely and could outrun expectations if improving again for the step up in trip.

5. Nick Rockett

Last year’s winner cannot be ignored. Only 4lb higher and still relatively unexposed, he has the profile to be competitive once more. However, repeating the feat in such a deep renewal may prove a tough ask.

Sports Mole's final verdict:

Grangeclare West stands out as the most complete package - a horse with proven stamina, strong recent form and unfinished business at Aintree. While I Am Maximus is sure to be in the mix again, the balance of trends and progression points towards a new name on the roll of honour, with Monty's Star looking the pick of the value.