New UK customers can claim the current Coral sign up offer of £30 in free bets. Receive 6x £5 free bets after making a qualifying deposit and bet of £5 or more. Below, you will learn how to claim and use one of the best-return, lowest-stakes betting offers in 2026.

Best current Coral welcome offers available in July 2026

The current sports welcome offer at Coral is bet £5, get £30 in free bets for new customers. Here’s what to expect:

Coral offers Offer details Link to claim Sports welcome offer Bet £5, get 6x £5 free bets (£30 total) Claim offer £5 free World Cup Bet Builder Deposit £10 in-shop, get a £5 football Bet Builder free bet Join Coral Rewards

Coral sign up offer details: bet £5, get £30 in free bets

This sports welcome offer is one of the most accessible on the UK market right now. Deposit and bet just £5 at minimum odds of 1/2 (1.5), and you’ll receive 6x £5 free bets totalling £30 once your qualifying bet is placed. You do not even need to wait for it to settle. Here’s how free bets are split:

4x £5 free bets on any sportsbook market

1x £5 free bet on any football Bet Builder market

1x £5 free bet on any racing Bet Builder market

That split is actually useful if you plan to use the Bet Builder. It’s one of the handiest tools on the site, allowing up to 20 selections across matches with Bet Builder+.

The offer is best suited to punters who want a high return on a small qualifying stake. Especially if you prefer to spread free bets across multiple sports rather than use one lump sum.

Note: The former Coral sign up offer of £50 in free bets when you bet £10 is no longer available. We monitor this regularly and will update when a higher-value offer returns. For now, you can compare across the best free bets to see which fits your betting routine.

How to claim the Coral new customer offer today

You can register in under 4 minutes online or via the Coral betting app. The process follows the same steps below:

Step 1: Follow the offer link to Coral

Tap the Claim button at the top of this page. It takes you directly to the dedicated bet £5, get £30 free bets landing page. From there, select “Join Here” to begin the registration form.

Step 2: Create a Coral sports account

Enter your email address and phone number, then create a username and password. Complete the form with your full name, postal address, date of birth, and any marketing preferences. Tap “Create My Account” to finish.

Step 3: Deposit funds

Go to the cashier and deposit a minimum of £5 using a qualifying payment method. Visa and Mastercard debit cards, Apple Pay, Google Pay, and Pay by Bank (Instant Bank Transfer) all qualify. Prepaid cards and e-wallets, including Skrill, Neteller, PayPal, and Paysafecard, are excluded from this new customer promotion.

When I deposited £15 via Visa debit card, the transfer was credited to my balance within 90 seconds.

Step 4: Place your qualifying bet

Place a minimum £5 sports bet at odds of 1/2 (1.5) or greater. Only your 1st bet counts. Accumulators qualify as long as every individual selection is at 1/2 or greater.

Good options during the 2026 World Cup include match result singles on any group stage fixture, where most odds are comfortably above 1/2. The full Coral review also covers the platform’s sports and betting markets.

Step 5: Receive and use your Coral free bets

Your 6x £5 Coral free bets are credited as soon as your qualifying bet is placed. To use them, open any eligible market, build your bet slip, and select the free bet token from the drop-down before confirming. Tokens are pre-labelled by type, so you will see which ones apply to Bet Builders and which to regular markets.

Free bet stakes are not returned as winnings. Use all 6 within 7 days to avoid losing them.

Coral sign up offer terms and conditions

Eligibility: New customers only; 18+; UK or ROI residents with a verified account

New customers only; 18+; UK or ROI residents with a verified account Minimum deposit: £5

£5 Excluded payment methods: Paysafecard, Skrill, Neteller, PayPal, and prepaid cards

Paysafecard, Skrill, Neteller, PayPal, and prepaid cards Qualifying bet: Minimum £5 first bet at min odds of 1/2 (1.5) within 14 days of account registration

Minimum £5 first bet at min odds of 1/2 (1.5) within 14 days of account registration Excluded markets: Specials, Tote, Pools, and bets placed using price boosts

Specials, Tote, Pools, and bets placed using price boosts Free bets: 4x £5 on any sportsbook market; 1x £5 on a football Bet Builder; 1x £5 on a horse racing Bet Builder

4x £5 on any sportsbook market; 1x £5 on a football Bet Builder; 1x £5 on a horse racing Bet Builder Time to use free bets: 7 days

7 days Wagering requirements: Free bet stakes are not included in any winnings

Intro to Coral payment methods

Coral offers a little shy of 10 deposit methods and a similar range for withdrawals, all with no processing fees. For the welcome offer, stick to debit cards, Apple Pay, Google Pay, or Pay by Bank.

E-wallets will get you a deposit, but will not trigger the bonus. I recommend Visa for the fastest full-circle on both deposit and withdrawal.

For UK customers, there is also a limit of 3 active payment methods over a rolling 30-day period.

Deposit methods

Tap the balance amount in the top-right corner of the app, then hit the blue Deposit button. Select your preferred method, enter the amount, and confirm. When I deposited £15 via Visa debit, it cleared in around 90 seconds. A minimum deposit of £5 is required to qualify for the welcome offer.

Method Min. deposit Max deposit Processing time Fees Visa £5 £2,000 Instant None Mastercard £5 £2,000 Instant None Maestro £5 £2,000 Instant None PayPal £10 £2,000 Instant None Paysafecard £5 £2,000 Instant None Apple Pay £5 £2,000 Instant None Google Pay £5 £2,000 Instant None Pay by Bank £5 £2,000 Instant None Bank Transfer £5 £2,000 Instant None

Note: Credit cards are not accepted under UK gambling regulations. Deposits via Neteller, PayPal, Paysafecard, Skrill, and prepaid cards are excluded from the welcome offer.

Withdrawal methods & delays

Visa is the most reliable option for speed. In testing, a Visa withdrawal cleared in under 4 hours using Fast Funds. For large withdrawals, Bank Transfer supports up to £250,000. Methods listed for withdrawals include:

Method Min. withdrawal Fees Payout speed Visa £5 0% Under 4 hours Mastercard £5 0% 1-3 banking days PayPal £10 0% 2-6 hours Paysafecard £5 0% Under 8 hours Apple Pay £5 0% 1-3 banking days Google Pay £5 0% 1-3 working days Pay by Bank £5 0% Instant Bank Transfer £5 0% 2-4 working days

How does the Coral betting sign up offer compare?

Below is how the Coral sports bonus compares to other welcome offers in the UK. Bet £10, get £30 offers are the most common sportsbook bonuses found in the UK. Coral gets a leg up on all of these with a lower entry point of just £5.

Let’s take a closer look at how the Coral sign up offer stacks up against a few specific competitors:

Bookmaker Offer Min. stake Min. odds Bonus expiry Coral Bet £5, get £30 in free bets £5 1/2 (1.5) 7 days Dabble Bet £5, get £20 in free bets £5 1/1 (2.0) 7 days DAZN Bet Bet £10, get £30 in free bets £10 1/1 (2.0) 7 days William Hill Bet £10, get £30 in free bets £10 1/2 (1.5) 7 days SBK Bet £20, get £50 in free bets £20 2/1 (3.0) 5 days

Coral leads here on the qualifying stake. A £5 qualifying stake returning £30 is a 600% return, which beats the 400% of the Dabble promo code and the 300% of the William Hill welcome offer.

The DAZN Bet sign up offer matches Coral on the £30 total but requires £10 and higher minimum odds of 1/1 (2.0). It is also a mobile-only offer, but includes 1 month free of DAZN Monthly Flex. SBK’s £50 is the largest bonus here, but it needs a £20 stake at 2/1 minimum odds to trigger, which is a tougher ask.

Coral is the better pick for punters who bet in small amounts and want the widest free bet split across multiple markets. If you prefer free spins or bingo tickets and want to use winnings on sports betting, you could also consider claiming the Double Double Bingo promo code.

Coral sports and betting markets: bet on 35+ sports, including the 2026 World Cup

Coral is a football and racing specialist that covers 35+ sports. It is one of the UK’s oldest bookmakers, operating since 1926, and that experience shows in the breadth of coverage.

From our sampling, football odds run at under 6.4% betting margin across 240+ leagues. Top leagues and the current 2026 FIFA World Cup fixtures carry 750+ markets per match.

Horse racing is backed by Best Odds Guaranteed on all UK and Irish races from 8 am on race day, live streaming of all UK and Irish meetings, a guaranteed Tote prize pool of £50,000, and Extra Places paid at 1/5 odds.

Top sports and markets available:

Football: Premier League, World Cup 2026, UEFA Champions League, Bundesliga, La Liga

Horse racing: UK and Irish meetings with live streaming and BOG

Greyhounds: UK and Irish racing with live streaming and TimeForm stats

Tennis, cricket, rugby union and league, golf, American football, boxing and UFC

Esports: Dota 2, CS2, and others

Specials: movies, TV, politics, and entertainment markets

The Bet Builder is a solid tool here. You can include up to 20 selections per build and draw from 200+ markets per football fixture. Bet Builder+ takes it further, letting you combine 2 or more Bet Builders into a single acca-style slip alongside normal selections.

Coral promotions for existing customers in July 2026: odds boosts and free bets

As with odds and betting markets, Coral’s ongoing promotions are almost all about football and horse racing. They include free-to-play games, regular rewards, and odds boosts.

Odds Boosters

Most odds boosted markets are on football, racing, and big events featured on the homepage. These boosts appear on selected Bet Builder, Bet Builder+, and in-play markets, alongside premade accumulators. As of writing, “Morocco, Brazil, and Mexico all win” acca is priced up from 19/10 to 21/10.

Football Super Series

A free-to-play predictor game available weekly during the season and through the World Cup. Answer 4 questions on a selected match.

Get 2 correct, and you receive a £1 Bet Builder free bet

3 correct gets you a £2 Bet Builder free bet

All 4 correct wins £100 cash

Every player who enters also receives 20 Coral Coins just for participating. Maximum 1 entry per selected match per qualifying week.

Racing Super Series

Available on selected days, usually Saturdays. Pick a horse to place in each of the 7 selected races in a knockout format. If all your selections place, you win a share of a guaranteed £10,000 prize pool paid as cash.

World Cup MC offer: £5 free Bet Builder

For Coral Rewards Card customers only. Deposit £10 in-shop and place a £10 bet online on any World Cup market at odds of 1/2 or greater. You receive a £5 Football Bet Builder free bet credited the same day.

Rewards Shaker

Log in once a day and shake (on mobile) or tap your device to reveal a prize. Available between 09:00 and 21:00 daily. Prizes include free bets (up to £25), cash rewards (up to £100), and Super Booster tokens. On selected days, a £100,000 Rewards Shaker runs with larger prize values.

Racing Best Odds Guaranteed

BOG applies automatically to all UK and Irish horse racing from 8 am on race day. If the starting price on your selection is higher than the odds you took, Coral pays you the starting price. No opt-in, no claiming; it happens in the background on every qualifying race.

Golden Hour Gameday Boosts: World Cup Exclusive

Get enhanced odds on Bet Builders every day during the World Cup from 5-6 pm. Max stake and terms and conditions apply.

Customer support for sign-up offer queries: live chat is the fastest

Finding Coral’s contact options takes a few extra taps than it should. From the homepage, scroll to the footer, tap Help and Contact, browse to your relevant topic, and hit “Yes” when asked if you need more help. That brings up the live chat and phone options.

Once you get through, the support quality is decent. Contact methods listed on the platform include:

💬 Live chat: Available 24/7. Wait times to a human agent averaged under 2 minutes in testing.

Available 24/7. Wait times to a human agent averaged under 2 minutes in testing. 📧 Email: [email protected]

[email protected] 📞 Telephone: 0800 44 00 11 (free, 24/7)

0800 44 00 11 (free, 24/7) ℹ️ Help Centre: https://help.coral.co.uk/

https://help.coral.co.uk/ 🐦 X: @Coral

@Coral 📘 Facebook: @Coral

@Coral 📷 Instagram: @CoralOfficial

My verdict: The Coral welcome offer is definitely worth claiming The Coral sports sign up offer is one of the easiest to claim in 2026. A qualifying bet of just £5 returns £30 in the form of 6 free bet tokens. The 600% bonus ratio matches or exceeds most rivals. A couple of things I would like to see improved include the short but standard 7-day window. The payment method exclusions are also quite wide, covering PayPal, Skrill, Neteller, and Paysafecard. If one of those is your primary deposit method, the offer effectively does not apply to you. This offer is best suited for low-stakes punters. The same goes for World Cup fans looking to put a small stake to work across multiple matches and markets, including Bet Builder.

FAQs about Coral’s welcome offer