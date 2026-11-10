£10 deposit casinos UK 2026: what a £10 deposit gets you

Six of the eight UK casinos we compare give welcome spins for a £10 deposit, as long as that £10 is then played on qualifying games. Midnite and Spin and Win both need £20.

Our top pick is MrQ: 100 free spins with no wagering for £10 deposited and played, and up to 300 if you repeat it over 3 days.

The payment method matters too: William Hill’s offer excludes PayPal, Apple Pay and Paysafe, while Spin and Win’s only exclusion is Paysafecard.

Each 10 pound deposit casino on this page gets three scores, and one table shows which payment methods still trigger its offer.

Top 8 £10 deposit casinos in the UK compared

Every £10 deposit casino UK players will find on this page is ranked below by rating, with the deposit its welcome offer actually asks for.

Casino Welcome offer Deposit needed Rating /10 1. MrQ 100 free spins a day, no wagering £10 + £10 played 7.5 2. Jackpotjoy 50 free spins, no wagering £10 + £10 on slots 6.5 3. William Hill Casino 200 free spins, £30 win cap £10 + £10 staked 6.5 4. Bally Casino 30 free spins, no wagering £10 + £10 on slots 6.0 5. Virgin Games 70 free spins, no wagering £10 + £10 on slots 5.8 6. Spin and Win 200 free spins, 10x wagering £20 + £20 staked 4.0 7. LuckyMate 50 free spins, 1x wagering £10 + £10 slot bets 3.3 8. Midnite 100 free spins, wagering not stated £20 + £20 wagered 3.3

Which £10 deposit casino suits you

The best pick depends on what you want from that first £10.

Most spins for one £10: William Hill, with 200, though it caps spin winnings at £30. MrQ gives 100 with no cap.

No wagering and no cap: MrQ, Bally Casino, Jackpotjoy and Virgin Games, where spin winnings are paid as cash.

Longest time to use the spins: Bally Casino, Jackpotjoy and Virgin Games, with 30 days once you have met the steps.

Paying by PayPal: MrQ and Spin and Win name no PayPal exclusion, though Spin and Win’s offer needs £20. William Hill’s excludes it.

How we rated the £10 deposit casinos

Each casino in our list gets three scores out of 10, with what £10 gets you carrying half the rating and ways to pay and offers after £10 a quarter each.

What £10 gets you starts from the spins’ value: under £5 scores 3, £5 to £6.99 scores 4, £7 to £9.99 scores 5, £10 to £19.99 scores 6 and £20 or more scores 7.

Cash winnings with no wagering add 2 (1 if capped), and 7 or more days to use the spins adds 1. Payment exclusions cost one point, and an offer that £10 cannot trigger scores 1.

Where two ratings tie, the casino with the higher what £10 gets you score ranks first, then the higher ways to pay score, then A to Z.

Ways to pay counts the payment groups that take the qualifying deposit, minus any the offer excludes.

Offers after £10 counts promotions-page tiles needing £10 or less, between 7pm and 7:30pm UK time on 15 October 2026. Invite-only tiles do not count.

Points Ways to pay Offers after £10 10 5 or more 6 or more 8 4 4 or 5 6 3 3 4 2 2 2 1 1 1 None None

We read every offer’s rules and each casino’s payment methods on 15 October 2026, on a UK desktop connection while logged out. For casinos at any deposit level, see our best casino sites guide.

What a £10 deposit gets you, and the three numbers to check

At six of the eight, £10 buys free spins worth £3 to £20. The label £10 deposit casino covers three different numbers, though: the cashier minimum, what the offer needs and the smallest withdrawal.

The cashier minimum is the smallest deposit a method accepts. It is £10 at MrQ, Spin and Win and the three Gamesys sites: Bally Casino, Jackpotjoy and Virgin Games. Midnite and William Hill take £5.

Most offers need £10 deposited and £10 played before a spin arrives. All eight value a spin at 10p, so 70 spins are worth £7. All eight offers are free spins, and our best free spins offers page has more.

Withdrawals start at £10 at MrQ and the Gamesys three, the same as their cashier minimum. Spin and Win and LuckyMate also start at £10, William Hill at £5, and Midnite publishes no minimum.

£10 deposit casino minimums by payment method

This table sets each casino’s cashier minimum against what its offer needs and which methods the rules exclude.

Casino Cashier minimum Offer needs Excluded from offer Bally Casino £10 £10 + £10 on slots None named* Jackpotjoy £10 £10 + £10 on slots None named* LuckyMate Not published £10 + £10 slot bets All but 3 groups** Midnite £5 £20 + £20 wagered None named* MrQ £10 £10 + £10 played None named* Spin and Win £10 £20 + £20 staked Paysafecard Virgin Games £10 £10 + £10 on slots None named* William Hill Casino £5 £10 + £10 staked Apple Pay, PayPal, Paysafe

*The offer rules name no excluded payment method.

**The offer terms say only Visa, Mastercard, Google Pay or Apple Pay qualify.

William Hill’s offer excludes Apple Pay, so anyone paying that way should look at our best Apple Pay casinos instead. Its rules say “Deposits made by Apple Pay, Paypal and Paysafe do not qualify for this promotion.”

Spin and Win’s rules say “Deposits made through paysafecard will not be qualified for our Welcome Offer.” LuckyMate lists only qualifying methods, and the remaining five name no excluded method, which is not the same as every method qualifying.

Read the offer’s payment line before the first £10. At the Gamesys three, tick the offer before depositing as well, because it cannot be added afterwards.

MrQ: 100 free spins a day for 3 days, with no wagering

MrQ rates 7.5/10, the highest of the eight. It scores 8 for what £10 gets you, 10 for ways to pay and 4 for offers after £10.

£10 gets you 100 spins, worth £10 Wagering on winnings None, paid as cash Time to use spins 24 hours Payment exclusions None named in rules

At MrQ, depositing and spending £10 brings 100 free spins on Fishin’ BIGGER Pots of Gold, and winnings are “credited in cash”. Repeat it on 2 more days for up to 300. Start from our MrQ promo code page.

Pros 100 spins worth £10, with no wagering on winnings 5 ways to pay, PayPal included, with no exclusion named Cons 24 hours to use each day’s spins, then they are removed All 300 spins need £10 deposited and spent on 3 separate days

Where MrQ is strong and weak for a £10 player

Only William Hill gives more spin value for £10, and it caps winnings at £30. MrQ takes 5 ways to pay, matched only by Midnite, but each day’s spins last just 24 hours. Our MrQ review covers the rest.

MrQ with a £10 deposit: what you actually get

MrQ’s terms say to deposit £10 and spend it on qualifying games, not live casino or table games, within 24 hours. The 100 spins at 10p each expire 24 hours after they arrive, where the Gamesys three allow 30 days.

Debit card, Apple Pay, Google Pay, PayPal and instant banking all take £10, and MrQ’s promotions page had 2 offers open to that deposit on the evening we counted.

Jackpotjoy: more spins than Bally on the same rules

Jackpotjoy rates 6.5/10, level with William Hill and second on the A to Z tie-break. It scores 7 for what £10 gets you, 8 for ways to pay and 4 for offers after £10.

£10 gets you 50 spins, worth £5 Wagering on winnings None, paid as cash Time to use spins 30 days Payment exclusions None named in rules

Jackpotjoy sits between the Gamesys extremes: 50 free spins on Fishin’ Frenzy The Big Catch 2, worth £5, with “no wagering requirements”. Sign up through our Jackpotjoy promo code page.

Pros Spins at “1p coin size, 10 lines”, winnings paid as cash 2 promotions needing £10 or less Cons Spins worth £5, £2 short of Virgin Games Registration has to go through the offer’s own landing page

Where Jackpotjoy is strong and weak for a £10 player

Virgin Games, MrQ and William Hill all give more spins. Jackpotjoy makes up the gap afterwards, with 2 promotions open to a £10 deposit where Virgin had none, and our Jackpotjoy review covers the site beyond this offer.

Jackpotjoy with a £10 deposit: what you actually get

Jackpotjoy’s rules ask you to deposit £10 and wager £10 “in cash on any slot game(s)” within 30 days, then give “30 days after that to play any Free Spins”. Bally and Virgin Games use the same wording.

Its help centre says “The minimum deposit that can be made in a single transaction is £10.” It takes debit card, Apple Pay, Google Pay and instant bank transfer, and its promotions page showed 2 offers needing £10 or less.

William Hill Casino: plenty of spins, but capped winnings and 3 excluded methods

William Hill Casino rates 6.5/10, third of the eight. It scores 7 for what £10 gets you, 8 for ways to pay and 4 for offers after £10.

£10 gets you 200 spins, worth £20 Wagering on winnings No multiplier stated, £30 cap Time to use spins 72 hours Payment exclusions Apple Pay, PayPal, Paysafe

William Hill suits a £10 deposit that wants volume: 200 free spins, worth £20, though the cap means they can never pay more than £30. Register with code BBS200, or start from our William Hill Casino welcome offer page.

Pros 200 spins on Big Bass Splash, worth £20 Winnings go to your main balance as withdrawable cash Cons Spin winnings capped at £30 Apple Pay, PayPal and Paysafe deposits get no spins

Where William Hill Casino is strong and weak for a £10 player

William Hill’s £20 of spins doubles MrQ’s £10. Leave any spins unplayed after 72 hours, though, and the winnings from the ones you did play are deleted too. Our William Hill Casino review has more on the site.

William Hill Casino with a £10 deposit: what you actually get

Register with code BBS200 and deposit at least £10. Then stake £10 from your main balance on Big Bass Splash for 200 spins at 10p. They expire after 72 hours, and the terms set no wagering multiplier.

Debit card and Pay by Bank start at £5, and 4 ways to pay still qualify once Apple Pay, PayPal and Paysafe are struck out. Its promotions page had 2 offers within reach of £10.

Bally Casino: fewer spins, more to do after the first £10

Bally Casino rates 6.0/10, fourth of the eight. It scores 6 for what £10 gets you, 8 for ways to pay and 4 for offers after £10.

£10 gets you 30 spins, worth £3 Wagering on winnings None, paid as cash Time to use spins 30 days Payment exclusions None named in rules

Bally Casino’s 30 free spins are worth £3, under half Virgin’s £7, on the same no-wagering terms. Promotions and payments keep it above Virgin Games. You can reach the offer through our Bally Bet promo code page.

Pros Winnings paid as cash, with no wagering 2 promotions needing £10 or less Cons £3 of spin value, the lowest on this page 2 more £10 promotions are for invited players only

Where Bally Casino is strong and weak for a £10 player

Bally loses to Virgin Games on spins and beats it on what follows, with 2 offers open to a £10 deposit against none. The rest of the site is in our Bally Casino review.

Bally Casino with a £10 deposit: what you actually get

The offer uses Jackpotjoy’s wording: deposit £10 and wager £10 in cash on slots within 30 days, and 30 spins at 10p land on Eye Of Horus Legacy Of Gold, with no wagering on winnings.

Bally Casino takes the same debit card, Apple Pay, Google Pay and instant bank transfer deposits as Jackpotjoy, all from £10, and one of its 2 promotions within reach of £10 that evening was a daily free game.

Virgin Games: the most spins of the three Gamesys sites

Virgin Games rates 5.8/10, fifth of the eight. It scores 8 for what £10 gets you, 6 for ways to pay and 1 for offers after £10.

£10 gets you 70 spins, worth £7 Wagering on winnings None, paid as cash Time to use spins 30 days Payment exclusions None named in rules

Deposit £10 and play it on slots at Virgin Games and you get 70 free spins on GAME OF THRONES, worth £7. Winnings come as cash. Our Virgin Games promo code page explains how to claim it.

Pros 70 spins, 20 more than Jackpotjoy 30 days to use them Cons 3 deposit methods, and PayPal is not one Its promotions page had nothing at £10 or less

Where Virgin Games is strong and weak for a £10 player

It pays 70 spins on the same Gamesys rules that give Jackpotjoy 50 and Bally 30. The trade-off is payment: 3 methods where they take 4. Read the Virgin Games review for its games and site.

Virgin Games with a £10 deposit: what you actually get

The rules, dated 16 June 2026, give the spins on GAME OF THRONES once you deposit £10 and wager £10 in cash on slots. You get 30 days to meet those steps, then 30 more to play the spins.

Virgin Games accepts debit cards, Apple Pay and Google Pay, each from £10. Its promotions page offered nothing at £10 or less when we counted, and its prize wheel is for invited members only.

Spin and Win: the cashier takes £10, but the offer does not

Spin and Win rates 4.0/10, sixth of the eight. It scores 1 for what £10 gets you, 8 for ways to pay and 6 for offers after £10.

£10 gets you Nothing: offer needs £20 Wagering on winnings 10x, £100 cap Time to use spins 7 days Payment exclusions Paysafecard

Spin and Win’s offer is out of reach at £10: the cashier accepts that much, but the 200 free spins need £20 deposited and £20 staked. See our Spin and Win welcome offer page.

Pros Every method takes deposits from £10 The rules exclude only Paysafecard Cons £10 earns no spins; the threshold is £20 10x wagering, with winnings capped at £100

Where Spin and Win is strong and weak for a £10 player

Its £20 offer matches William Hill’s £10 one on spin value but adds 10x wagering. The promotions page is kinder to small deposits, with 3 offers at £10 or less. More in our Spin and Win review.

Spin and Win with a £10 deposit: what you actually get

The £20 must be staked on Fishin’ Frenzy The Big Catch 2, and the 200 spins at 10p arrive on the same game. Winnings face 10x wagering within 7 days, capped at £100, and the spins expire after 7 days.

Once Paysafecard is struck out, debit card, PayPal, Apple Pay and instant bank transfer still qualify, all from £10, and 3 tiles on its promotions page asked for £10 or less, including a free daily spin.

LuckyMate: light wagering, but only a day to play the spins

LuckyMate rates 3.3/10, level with Midnite and seventh on the tie-break. It scores 3 for what £10 gets you, 6 for ways to pay and 1 for offers after £10.

£10 gets you 50 spins, worth £5 Wagering on winnings 1x, £100 cap Time to use spins 24 hours Payment exclusions All but cards and two wallets

LuckyMate casino gives a £10 player 50 free spins on Big Bass Splash, but with two conditions: winnings need “x1 wagering”, and the spins must be played within a day.

Pros Code MATE50 gets the spins for £10 in slot bets 7 days to place the qualifying £10 of bets Cons Spins “must be played within 24 hours after being claimed” No published cashier minimum

Where LuckyMate is strong and weak for a £10 player

Unlike the five other offers £10 can trigger, LuckyMate puts a round of wagering on spin winnings. Its 24 hours for the spins matches MrQ’s. For the wider site, see our LuckyMate Casino review.

LuckyMate with a £10 deposit: what you actually get

Enter MATE50 in the cashier with your first £10 deposit, then bet £10 on slots within 7 days for 50 spins at 10p, worth £5. The most you can cash out from spin winnings is £100.

Its offer terms name Visa, Mastercard, Google Pay or Apple Pay as the qualifying methods. None of its casino promotions asked for £10 or less. The cheapest needed £50 in bets.

Midnite: a cheap cashier, but the offer starts higher

Midnite rates 3.3/10, last of the eight on the tie-break. It scores 1 for what £10 gets you, 10 for ways to pay and 1 for offers after £10.

£10 gets you Nothing: offer needs £20 Wagering on winnings Not stated on offer page Time to use spins 7 days Payment exclusions None named in rules

Midnite casino is for a player willing to start at £20. A £10 deposit is accepted but earns no spins, while £20 deposited and wagered brings 100 free spins on Big Bass Splash. See our Midnite Casino review for more.

Pros Every payment method takes deposits from £5 5 ways to pay, with no exclusion named Cons The welcome offer asks for twice £10 Casino Club rewards start at £20 of wagering

Where Midnite is strong and weak for a £10 player

Midnite’s cashier takes £5 by every method, and it ties MrQ on 5 ways to pay. Neither the Midnite casino welcome offer nor its Casino Club gives anything at £10, though.

Midnite with a £10 deposit: what you actually get

Midnite’s offer needs code BETGETCASINO at sign-up, then a £20 deposit and £20 wagered on Midnite Casino within 14 days. The 100 spins are worth 10p each and expire 7 days after crediting.

Debit card, Apple Pay, Google Pay, Pay by Bank and Revolut Pay all take £5, but nothing on the promotions page suited a £10 deposit when we counted.

Best £10 deposit casino: our verdict

MrQ is the best £10 deposit casino on this page. Depositing and playing £10 gets 100 free spins with cash winnings, you can repeat it on 2 more days, and it takes 5 ways to pay.

William Hill gives the most spins for £10, but caps what they can win at £30. If £10 is your limit, skip Midnite and Spin and Win, whose offers start at £20.

Responsible gambling

Before that first £10 goes in, choose a daily, weekly or monthly deposit limit in your account settings. You can also block yourself from gambling websites and apps for free through GAMSTOP.

If you need support, call GamCare’s National Gambling Helpline on 0808 8020 133.

£10 deposit casino FAQs

Short answers on £10 deposit casinos, based on the eight casinos compared above.