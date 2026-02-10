Best Sports Betting Sites Canada

Use the Melbet promo code ml_2043822 during sign-up with this newer Canadian sportsbook and get up to $150 in bonus funds, which can be used on any of the operator’s 40+ sports. The Melbet 2026 offer is not available in Ontario.

Sportsbook Bonus offer Qualifying details Promo code Melbet 100% first deposit match up to $150 Minimum $1 deposit, 5x wager requirements on accumulator bets with at least three selections ml_2043822

How to Sign up with the Melbet Promo Code in 2026

Using the Melbet promo code ml_2043822 is straightforward. New players in Canada can register using the code on desktop, mobile, or via the Melbet app, which, for Android users, is available only as an .apk file on the website.

Use our link to visit Melbet, then click the yellow “Registration” button and enter promo code “ml_2043822” to get started. There are four registration options: phone, one-click, email, or socials. One-click is the fastest option, but you will still have to confirm your mobile number and other details before receiving the bonus. If registering by phone or email, you will receive a confirmation code. Enter it into the “Confirmation code” box. Select your welcome bonus: Sports bonus (first deposit up to $150) or Casino + Fast Games (welcome package up to $2,625). You can also opt to reject bonuses and make your choice later. Click the yellow “Register” button, then complete bot verification by moving the slider until the soccer ball is in the correct position. Click the yellow “Make a Deposit” button and make a qualifying deposit to unlock your Melbet promo code bonus funds.

Key Details and Terms & Conditions to Get the Bonus

The Melbet promo code bonus of up to $150 is available to new users only and cannot be combined with other welcome offers. Players must also meet the following requirements before withdrawing the bonus.

Melbet Canada Details Promo code ml_2043822 Minimum deposit $1 Minimum wager Dependent on market, but as low as $0.20 for select events Eligible bet types All bet types (except SGP) Eligible provinces AB, BC, MB, NB, NL, NT, NS, NU, PE, QC, SK, YT Mobile app Yes (Android and iOS) Fantasy sports No Offer expiry Must be redeemed within 30 days Last verified February 10, 2026

Bonus must be wagered five times ($500 staked on a $100 bonus, for example) exclusively on accumulator bets.

($500 staked on a $100 bonus, for example) exclusively on accumulator bets. Each accumulator wager must have three or more selections , and at least three of those selections must have odds of 1.40 (-250) or higher. Bets must settle before the promotion expires, which is 30 days from activation.

, and at least three of those selections must have odds of 1.40 (-250) or higher. Bets must settle before the promotion expires, which is 30 days from activation. Han dicaps, totals, and refunded bets do not count toward the 5x wagering requirement.

Players can withdraw funds before meeting the 5x requirement (up to the total value of their combined deposits) if their current account balance is at least double the bonus amount.

(up to the total value of their combined deposits) if their current account balance is at least double the bonus amount. ID verification is required before withdrawing funds.

Other Melbet Welcome Offers with the Promo Code in February 2026

Melbet offers a casino welcome package for new users who sign up with the promo code ml_2043822. In addition, players can claim bonuses on their second, third, and fourth deposits or earn rewards for referring friends to the sportsbook.

Melbet betting offer Bonus details Promo code Casino bonus 375% 100% up to $675 + 300 FS (1st deposit), 125% up to $750 (2nd deposit), 150% up to $1,200 (3rd deposit) ml_2043822 Deposit Series Additional sportsbook bonuses: 2nd 75%, 3rd 50%, 4th 25% (max $137 each) ml_2043822 Refer-a-friend Cashback rewards for Level 1 (15%), 2 (8%), 3 (5%), and 4 (2%) referrals ml_2043822

Casino Bonus 375%

With Melbet’s casino welcome offer, new users can earn up to $2,625 in bonus funds and 300 free spins. Players must select the “Casino + Fast Games Bonus” during registration and make a qualifying deposit of at least $15. They will then receive:

1st deposit: 100% match (up to $675) and 300 free spins (30 per day for 10 days)

2nd deposit: 125% match (up to $750)

3rd deposit: 150% match (up to $1,200)

While this sounds a lot more promising than the sportsbook offer, it’s a bit misleading and fairly restrictive. To earn the maximum bonus of $2,625, you would have to deposit $2,075. Additionally, all bonus money is subject to 25x wagering requirements and must be wagered within 7days. The bonus applies only to slots, and several titles are excluded on a rotating basis.

The 300 free spins are distributed daily across various Pragmatic Play titles like Big Bass Splash and Gates of Olympus. Be careful with the winnings: they carry a 20x wagering requirement that must be completed within 24 hours of activation. Also, keep your stakes under $7 while wagering, or you risk voiding the entire bonus.

Deposit Series

Whereas most Canadian betting sites only offer first deposit bonuses, Melbet allows players to earn additional deposit rewards after using the Melbet promo code. Players can earn up to $137 on each of their second, third, and fourth deposits:

2nd deposit: 75% match (up to $137)

3rd deposit: 50% match (up to $137)

4th deposit: 25% match (up to $137)

With those percentages, a total deposit of $1,021 is needed to earn the maximum bonus.

Players must opt in to the Melbet Deposit Series via the “Bonuses” section found in “Account Settings” under “My Account.” The minimum deposit for each is $7, and the bonus funds must be wagered on accumulator bets with at least three selections. Bonus funds expire after 7 days.

Bonus for Friends

Through the Melbet referral program, players can earn cashback rewards based on the activity of users who sign up through their unique referral link. For direct referrals (Level 1), players receive a 15% cashback on their stake for a given period. There are also cashback rewards for referrals at Levels 2 (8%), 3 (5%), and 4 (2%). The more people you refer, the bigger your potential cashback reward.

Pros & Cons of Signing Up and Using the Melbet Promo Code

Using the Melbet promo code ml_2043822 is a good way to improve your experience on the app, but it’s not all positive. New users should read all terms and conditions before claiming the offer.

Pros Plenty of secondary promotions: Beyond the first deposit match, Melbet players can earn additional rewards and bonuses (free spins, cashback, early payouts, etc.) through more than 15 daily/weekly offers. This contrasts with operator like Pinnacle, which doesn’t have promotions but instead offers low odds margins. Dozens of available sports: Melbet arguably has the most expansive sports betting coverage, with dozens of domestic soccer leagues worldwide, major North American leagues (NFL, NBA, NHL, MLB), and niche sports like pro wrestling, polo, floorball, sumo, and cricket. Cons No SGPs: Melbet is one of the few Canadian sportsbooks without same-game parlay (SGP) betting. Bet365 is a better option for those who primarily make SGP wagers. Restrictive wagering requirement: The Melbet promo code comes with a 5x wagering requirement, meaning players must wager their deposit and bonus five times before making withdrawals. Accumulator-only bets: Bonus funds can only be used on accumulator bets with at least three selections.

Tips for Getting the Most Out of the Melbet Promo Code The Melbet promo code ml_2043822 is fairly restrictive, with strict wagering requirements and an expiration date. There’s no guarantee of turning the bonus into real, withdrawable cash, but there are a few things players can do to give themselves a better chance. Stick with what you know: This is the most important thing to do when betting online, regardless of promo code usage. Don’t rush to meet the requirements by wagering on live events across multiple sports that you may not be familiar with. If hockey is your area of expertise, bet the bonus on a three-leg hockey parlay with qualifying odds rather than combining multiple sports on the same bet slip. Vary the odds: The minimum odds for each accumulator selection are 1.40 (-250). A $10 wager on a three-leg accumulator with those odds would return $17.44. Utilize these minimums to try and gradually grow your real cash balance, but don’t hesitate to make some low-stakes bets with high odds on occasion, i.e., a $2 accumulator on six events with odds exceeding 1.40 (-250). Don’t forget the expiry date: The Melbet promo code bonus expires within 30 days. This means that even if you’ve earned winnings from the bonus, they will be void and removed from your balance if you do not meet the 5x wager requirement.

Melbet’s Sportsbook: More Than 40 Sports with Competitive Odds

Melbet doesn’t offer SGPs in 2026, and parlay betting is relatively more restrictive than other sportsbooks. However, it makes up for this with its extensive sports selection, offering betting odds on a range of games and player prop markets across more than 40 sports. Coverage includes pre-match and live betting for dozens of soccer, hockey, baseball, and basketball competitions worldwide, as well as niche sports like badminton, futsal, and table tennis.

The site offers Daily Enhanced Odds on select sports and a massive esports category, including FIFA, Tekken, King of Fighters, StarCraft 2, Counter-Strike, and Rocket League. All esports action is streamed live with in-play betting.

Wagering limits are set individually for each event. Players can view the betting range for each market on their bet slip, with a typical minimum of $0.20. Odds, meanwhile, are on par with most competitors.

Melbet Casino: 5,000+ Slots and Live Games

Melbet’s online casino, accessible from the app or desktop site, features more than 5,000 slots, live tables, and gameshows. It also has a dedicated section for Fast Games, which includes Lotteries (Scratch Card, Spin and Win), Card Games (Solitaire, Indian Poker), Dice (Yahtzee, Under and Over 7), and Climb to Victory (Apple of Fortune and Kamikaze).

There are also live casino games such as roulette, blackjack, baccarat, and keno. These, along with the thousands of slots on Melbet, are available via trusted providers like Aspect Gaming, Enrich Gaming, and Funky Games. Players can earn rewards through Tournaments and VIP cashback.

Melbet Offers for Existing Customers in Canada

Active users have access to several regular deals, like weekly deposit matches, parlay boosts, and VIP cashback. There are also smaller promos like betting rebates and a points store where you trade points for free bets.

These are the most common and valuable Melbet offers for regular play.

Weekly Reload

The Members Only Friday reload is the main weekly play for Canadians. A deposit of at least $15 on a Friday gets you a 50% match up to $150 and 100 Free Spins. You also get up to 100 Free Spins based on your pre-deposit balance. The house gives you 1 FS for every $7 already in your account before you top up.

Sportsbook Boosters

Sports bettors should look at the Accumulator of the Day. Melbet’s analysts bundle over 1,000 daily events into pre-set slips. If you pick a winning one (Live or Pre-match), the system boosts your total odds by 10%.

If you’re betting regularly, the Bonus for 100 Bets is a valuable volume reward. Place 100 bets (odds 1.3+) within 30 days, and you can receive a bonus equal to the average stake of those wagers.

Loyalty & Account Perks

Melbet celebrates your Happy Birthday Bonus with 20 no-wagering Free Spins in Sweet Bonanza. To qualify for this gift, your account needs to be at least 30 days old, and you must have deposited at least $100 within the last 30 days.

For long-term value, the Casino VIP Cashback program is the real target. It’s an 8-tier system that starts by covering a percentage of your net losses, but once you reach the top “VIP Status,” you earn cashback on every single bet you place, win or lose.

Melbet Payment Methods

Melbet offers players plenty of payment options, including traditional methods such as bank transfer, digital wallets, and payment cards, as well as more than 40 cryptocurrencies. There are no fees, and minimum deposits are relatively low.

Deposit Methods

Melbet deposits are processed almost instantly. Players can fund their account with a minimum deposit of just $1 (PayPal). There are no limits on cryptocurrency deposits.

Method Minimum Maximum Time Process 💳 Visa/MasterCard $17 $3,250 Instant 🏦 Interac e-Transfer $10 $1,500 Instant 💸 PayPal $1 $100 Within 15 mins 🟣 RedotPay $6.95 $55.53 Instant 💎 BybitPay $6.95 $55.53 Instant 📱🍎 Google/Apple Pay $17 $3,250 Instant ₿ Crypto (Bitcoin, Dogecoin, Litecoin, TRON, etc.) Varies by coin Varies by coin Instant

Withdrawal Methods

Similarly, Melbet offers flexible withdrawal options. The operator allows players to withdraw funds to personal bank accounts (Interac e-Transfer), Visa/MasterCard, select e-wallets, and cryptocurrencies. Some crypto withdrawals have higher minimums.

Method Minimum Maximum Time Process 💳 Visa/MasterCard $35 $13,900 1-3 business days 🏦 Interac e-Transfer $25 $3,000 Up to 1 business day 💰 Sticpay $16.95 N/A Up to 1 business day ₿ Crypto (Bitcoin, Dogecoin, Litecoin, TRON, etc.) Varies by coin Varies by coin Instant

Melbet License Overview

Melbet is a legit and legal sportsbook, available to Canadians through the offshore “grey market.” Founded in 2012 and currently owned by Pelican Entertainment BV, the operator is licensed by the Curacao Gaming Control Board, the same authority that has granted licenses to other Canadian sportsbooks like Pinnacle and Parimatch. If you want to compare options, you can check out our full Pinnacle review.

A global sports betting brand, Melbet is available in several countries and has secured official partnerships with various teams, leagues, and broadcasters. Notably, it is the official sports betting partner of Italian Serie A club Juventus.

Where Is Melbet Legal?

Melbet is available for players in all Canadian provinces and territories, except for Ontario. Ontario is the only province to have thus far privatized its sports betting market, meaning operators must secure a license from the provincial authority (iGaming Ontario) before marketing their services. Alberta recently opened registration for third-party operators and intends to launch its own private market later in 2026.

🏔️ Alberta

🌲 British Columbia

🌾 Manitoba

🍁 New Brunswick

🌊 Newfoundland and Labrador

⚓ Nova Scotia

🏖️ Prince Edward Island

⚜️ Quebec

🌻 Saskatchewan

❄️ Northwest Territories

🧊 Nunavut

⛏️ Yukon

Melbet Customer Support

Finding customer support on the Melbet desktop site can be a bit tricky. There is no side menu on the homepage, but you can access account settings, including “Customer Support,” by clicking the yellow “Make a Deposit” button in the top right corner. Customer support is more easily accessible on the Melbet app, found in the “Menu” section on the bottom navigation bar.

There are several communication methods available for players who want to address concerns or seek additional information. Live chat is the quickest and easiest way to resolve issues with the Melbet promo code or other problems.

The AI bot offers links to FAQs that may have the answer you’re looking for. You can also connect with an actual human agent by typing “speak with a human” or similar phrasing.

Players can order a callback, email customer support at [email protected], or call +442038077601.

Melbet also has a dedicated customer support section for payment queries.

Our Final Opinion on Signing Up with the Melbet promo code: Worth It

Melbet is one of Canada’s newest online sportsbooks, and user reviews are mixed. Many Canadians appreciate its wide range of sports betting markets and promotions, while others criticize the Melbet promo code restrictions, high minimum withdrawal amounts, confusing navigation, and slow website and app load times. For me, it was absolutely worth it as a recreational player in 2026, particularly with my preference for finding regular bonuses and engaging secondary games.

Currently, Trustpilot does not show an average rating “due to a breach of [its] guidelines,” which may concern some users. However, 20% of its 1,406 reviews are five stars, with one reviewer writing:

“I’ve been using Melbet for a long time and appreciate the variety of sports and fast payouts. There are sometimes technical delays during peak hours, but I hope they improve performance. Overall, it’s a reliable betting platform.”

Melbet Promo Code FAQs