Launched in 2020, BetVickers is the online wing of the independent bookmaker Vickers that has been running UK betting shops for a little shy of four decades. Their expertise really shows in their football and horse racing options, with top features like Best Odds Guaranteed and cashback specials. In our 2026 BetVickers review, we signed up, claimed their promotions, analysed the markets, and more.

Pros Extra Places and Best Odds Guaranteed Plenty of football & horse racing markets Many cashback & free bet offers Sleek, easy to set up app Odds boosts Cons No esports No live streaming Could use more banking options

BetVickers expert ratings at a glance

Betting Market Variety: 7/10

Bonuses & Promotions: 8/10

Security & Trust: 9/10

Mobile App & Website: 8/10

Payments & Payout Speed: 6/10

Customer Support: 7/10

Overall Rating: 7.5/10

Sports and betting markets at BetVickers | Lots of betting options

The first tidbit we noticed in our BetVickers review is that the platform is a horse racing specialist that also does football betting really well. Their odds and betting markets on UK & Irish races are on par (if not better) with those offered by big bookies like bet365, Coral, and William Hill. They also cover Korea, Japan, US, and other international races, with UK’s top Best Odds Guaranteed and Extra Places offers.

As far as football and tennis betting goes, Bet Vickers could go head-to-head with any UK bookmaker. That’s especially true of its price boosts and sharp odds. You’ll find upwards of 1500 pre-match, in-play, and bet builder markets in most European elite leagues, including EPL, La Liga, and UEFA Champions League.

Their coverage of greyhound racing, basketball, and golf isn’t too shabby, either. Based on our BetVickers review 2026, the platform covers 23+ sports, including horse racing, football, tennis, cricket, greyhound racing, American football, golf, and basketball.

Reviewing BetVickers odds | Competitive prices on football, horses & tennis

“You would be hard pushed to find a bookie offering better odds on horse racing than this lot..” verified user Ian ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ on Trustpilot

BetVickers offers competitive odds across football, tennis, and basketball markets. Our BetVickers sports review found their prices match or beat mainstream bookmakers on most events. The betting limits are reasonable for casual punters, though high rollers might find the caps restrictive. The betslip design is clean and easy to navigate.

BetVickers football betting

Football coverage at BetVickers is top-tier, with over 100 leagues from around the globe. You’ll find upwards of 1500 markets on big matches from competitions like the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A, Bundesliga, Ligue 1, and UEFA Champions League. The Build A Bet feature works brilliantly for customising wagers, though markets aren’t grouped which can slow things down.

Horse racing at BetVickers

Horse racing is where BetVickers truly shines. All UK and Irish racing is covered comprehensively, plus international meets from the USA, South Africa, Australia, Japan, Korea, and South America.

They offer Extra Places on selected races daily, plus money-back specials where you can stake up to £10 and get your money back if your horse finishes second. The odds are sharp, and the race coverage rivals any major bookmaker in the UK.

Reviewing top betting features at BetVickers

As far as betting features go, BetVickers has pretty much what you’d expect from a top-shelf UK bookmaker. We are talking about price boosts, Best Odds Guaranteed, and the mobile app, all highlighted in our BetVickers review sections below:

Best Odds Guaranteed

“I highly recommend. BOG-but only after 9am…” verified user Julian Howells ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ on Trustpilot

Best Odds Guaranteed applies to all UK and Irish horse racing between 9 am and midnight every day. If the starting price is higher than the odds you took, you’ll get paid at the higher price.

This only applies to bets placed on race day and excludes promotional races, ante-post betting, and tote pools. It’s a brilliant way to guarantee value on your racing bets.

In-play betting and live streaming

The in-play betting section at BetVickers is decent, covering popular sports like football, tennis, basketball, table tennis, and volleyball. The markets look fine with reasonable odds, though there’s no live streaming or in-play statistics to help inform your bets. You can access live betting quickly via the IN-PLAY tab, and the cash out feature works smoothly across all devices.

Bet Builder

Most football matches feature the Build A Bet function, offering loads of markets to customise your wager. The selection is impressive, though markets aren’t grouped by category which can make finding specific options slightly time-consuming.

Cash Out

Cash out is available across most sports and markets. BetVickers has integrated this feature smoothly into their mobile app and website, allowing customers to instantly cash out bets on any device. It’s a handy tool for securing profits early or cutting losses when things aren’t going your way.

Free bet club

The Bet Club offers members a £5 bonus bet every week. You just need to place £30 worth of bets at odds of 2.00 (evens) or greater during each Monday-to-Sunday qualifying period. At least one selection must have 2.00+ odds, though multiple bets with 4+ selections count regardless of price. Only singles, each-way, and accumulators qualify, and the bonus expires after seven days.

BetVickers casino review and games overview | Over 1,000 slots and live casino games

“Maybe this casino has improved, I did the welcome offer, it worked well …” verified Android user Mrs Emma Steer ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ on Trustpilot

The BetVickers casino review reveals a library of over 1,000 games, mostly slots from Pragmatic Play. You’ll find popular titles like the Big Bass series, Starlight Princess, and themed seasonal slots. The casino gets updated regularly with new releases alongside classic favourites.

The live casino section is impressive, featuring blackjack, baccarat, and roulette with multiple tables available. High rollers can bet up to £10,000 per hand. Live gameshows include Snakes & Ladders Live, Boom City, Crazy Coin Flip, and Gonzo’s Treasure Hunt. Check the homepage regularly for free spin and bonus offers on casino games.

Reviewing BetVickers welcome offers | Bet £10, get £20 in free bets

BetVickers keeps things straightforward with their welcome promotions. New customers can choose between a sports free bet offer or casino free spins. Both are easy to claim with minimal fuss. The sports offer is particularly appealing with £20 in free bets for just a £10 qualifying stake.

BetVickers sports welcome offer: Bet £10, get £10 free bet

Place a £10 qualifying bet at minimum odds of 1/1 (2.0) and you’ll receive a £20 free bet once it settles. The offer is simple to claim with no complicated wagering rules. Your first bet can be a single or accumulator, as long as all selections meet the minimum odds requirement.

Key details:

Maximum bonus: £20

£20 Bonus type: Free bet offer

Free bet offer Bonus code: No code

No code Minimum qualifying bet: £10 at odds of 1/1 (2.0) or higher

£10 at odds of 1/1 (2.0) or higher Minimum deposit: £10

£10 Bonus expiry: Free bet expires in 7 days

BetVickers casino welcome bonus: Stake £10, get 50 free spins on Big Bass Splash

Our BetVickers casino review found a generous offer for slot players. Deposit and wager £10 on any slot game to receive 50 free spins on Big Bass Splash. Each spin is worth £0.20, and you must use them in one session within 48 hours. Maximum winnings from the free spins are capped at £100, paid as cash.

Key details:

Maximum bonus: £100

£100 Bonus type: Free spins

Free spins Bonus code: No code required

No code required Minimum wager: £10 on any slot

£10 on any slot Minimum deposit: £10

£10 Eligible games: Big Bass Splash only

Big Bass Splash only Wagering requirements: None (winnings paid as cash)

None (winnings paid as cash) Bonus expiry: 48 hours

48 hours Excluded payment methods: Skrill, Neteller

Reviewing BetVickers promos & bonuses for existing players | Ongoing cashback and free bet offers

“Offer some great, competitive odds and generous promotions/boosts…” verified user James Ward ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ on Trustpilot

BetVickers keeps existing customers happy with regular promotions focused mainly on horse racing. While football offers are limited beyond the acca boost, racing fans will find plenty of value. The promotions aren’t flashy, but they’re consistent and easy to claim.

Best Odds Guaranteed & Bet Club

Best Odds Guaranteed runs daily on all UK and Irish horse racing from 9 am to midnight. The Bet Club rewards regular punters with a £5 free bet weekly when you stake £30 at odds of 2.00+ between Monday and Sunday. Both offers are continuous, and that means you can use them repeatedly without complex requirements.

Extra Places on horse racing

BetVickers pays Extra Places on selected races throughout the week. Races offering this promotion are clearly marked on the horse racing homepage. When your horse finishes within the extended each-way places (typically 3rd, 4th, or even 5th), you’ll get paid at 1/5 odds. This applies to each-way singles and multiples, with minimum runner rules in place.

Money back specials

Our BetVickers sports review shows selected races offer money back as a free bet if your horse finishes second. Place a single bet of £1 or more (up to £10 maximum) on nominated races, and if your selection comes second, your stake returns as a free bet within 24 hours. Only win bets or the win portion of each-way bets qualify, and the race must have 5+ runners.

50% Acca bonus

Get up to a 50% cash bonus on your football accumulator winnings. Place a pre-match football acca with minimum £5 stake and at least 4 selections priced 1/2 (1.5) or greater. If all selections win, you’ll receive a percentage boost based on the number of legs. The maximum daily bonus is £1,000, applying to your first three qualifying cash bets per day.

Is there a VIP Club or loyalty programme at BetVickers?

BetVickers doesn’t currently offer a traditional VIP programme with loyalty points or tier systems. The Bet Club is the main rewards scheme for regular customers, offering weekly free bets.

Reviewing BetVickers website design, layout, and experience

The BetVickers website uses a clean green and yellow theme that looks professional, if not particularly eye-catching. Based on our Bet Vickers review, the desktop and mobile versions are nearly identical, and that makes it a cinch to switch between devices. Popular sports sit at the top of the homepage, with an A-Z sports list and search bar readily accessible.

Key navigation elements at BetVickers:

Top menu bar: Minimalist menu with quick links to Sports, In-Play, Casino, Offers, and Live Casino

Minimalist menu with quick links to Sports, In-Play, Casino, Offers, and Live Casino Left sidebar: Sports menu, search function, live chat button, and account options

Sports menu, search function, live chat button, and account options Central content area: Markets and matches load when you click sidebar categories

Markets and matches load when you click sidebar categories Right sidebar: Betslip and My Bets features

Bottom line: The website is functional and easy to navigate once you get familiar with the layout, though newcomers might find the homepage slightly cluttered at first glance.

Reviewing BetVickers sign-up and user experience

The registration process is straightforward. Click the JOIN button at the top-right, enter your email, personal details, and date of birth. BetVickers asks for ID verification upfront rather than later, which saves hassle down the line. You’ll receive a verification email to click, then you’re ready to deposit and bet. The whole process takes just a few minutes.

Bottom line: BetVickers offers a quick and hassle-free sign-up process that gets you betting fast, with early ID verification preventing delays later.

History, facts & figures: Is BetVickers legit?

Formerly Vickers Bet, BetVickers has been running UK betting shops since 1986, with the online platform launching in 2020. The family operator J R & S Leisure Limited is licensed by the UK Gambling Commission, one of the world’s most respected regulatory bodies. With nearly four decades in the betting industry, their reputation speaks for itself:

Year launched: 1986 (online in 2020)

1986 (online in 2020) Operator/Owner: J R & S Leisure Limited

J R & S Leisure Limited CEO: Jo Vickers (daughter of founder Ian Vickers)

Jo Vickers (daughter of founder Ian Vickers) Headquarters: North East England

North East England Type of betting site: Sports, horse racing, casino, live casino

Sports, horse racing, casino, live casino Licenses: UK Gambling Commission (#66877)

UK Gambling Commission (#66877) Markets: Primarily UK, also Ireland

BetVickers user reviews, player ratings, and testimonials

Our BetVickers review found plenty of user reviews and player ratings on the app stores, Trustpilot, Reddit, and other review platforms. We have summed up the most important ones below.

Platform Average Rating No. of Reviews Trustpilot 2.0/5 70+ reviews App Store Not rated Not reviewed Google Play Not rated Not reviewed

Positive BetVickers reviews: What real players like about BetVickers

“Never had any issues with this site verification was quick and easy game selection is great and withdrawals are quick within the hour.” user Jess ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ on Trustpilot

“been on all the big firms for years in my experience this family run firm beats the lot no problems withdrawing.” BetVickers Trustpilot review by iOS user John Rootham ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

Negative reviews and complaints: Where BetVickers could improve

“Bet settled incorrectly months ago & not replying to emails about it..” user David Jackson ⭐ on Trustpilot

“I’d agree with the other reviews. I’m owed thousands and no sign of being paid despite emails, calls etc….” BetVickers Trustpilot review by Mr Briggs ⭐

Bottom line: BetVickers reviews paint mixed user feedback. Most bettors sing praise about their snappy payouts, snazzy app, and horse racing odds. Customer service is a weak area, according to users.

BetVickers app review and mobile betting experience

BetVickers offers a mobile app for iOS and Android alongside an instant-play mobile site that’s equally slick and easy to browse. You can easily feel the buttery navigation, be it on this UK mobile app or mobile site. They load faster than the desktop site, with menus shipped to the bottom for easier thumb navigation.

Both casino and sportsbook are under one app. The interface is clean and placing your bets is a quick affair. The search function could use some sprucing up, though.

How to download BetVickers app on iOS

The BetVickers app is sleek and equally a cinch to browse and get on your iPhone or iPad:

Load the App Store Type ‘BetVickers’ and look out for the bright greenish-yellow V icon Tap Get and wait for installation to finalise Load the app and log in or sign up

How to download BetVickers app on Android

You can get BetVickers APK file or download the app directly from Google Play:

Load Google Play Store Search for ‘BetVickers’ Tap Install to download the app Once installed, tap Enable and Open You can now open the app and log in

Bottom line: Our BetVickers app review experts love the minimalist design of the application, but the mobile site is a clear winner overall.

Reviewing BetVickers payment methods | Limited banking options

BetVickers offers limited payment options compared to major bookmakers. The minimum deposit is £10 across all methods, with instant processing for deposits. Withdrawals typically take 1-5 working days, though PayPal and Visa Fast Funds can be quicker.

Deposit methods

BetVickers offers a little more than a handful of deposit methods. We’d have loved to see UK favourites like Apple Pay and Paysafecard, but these are instant and tick the most boxes:

Deposit method Min deposit Max deposit Processing time Fees Visa £10 Not specified Instant £0 Mastercard £10 Not specified Instant £0 PayPal £10 Not specified Instant £0 Trustly £10 Not specified Instant £0 Skrill £10 Not specified Instant £0 MuchBetter £10 Not specified Instant £0

Note: Deposits via Skrill and Neteller will gate you out of the BetVickers welcome bonus.

Withdrawal methods

Withdrawal options are pretty much the same as the deposit methods because the bookmaker prefers a closed-loop payment system:

Withdrawal method Min withdrawal Fees Payout speed Visa £10 £0 1-6 days Mastercard £10 £0 1-6 days PayPal £10 £0 Up to 2 days Trustly £10 £0 Up to 4 days Skrill £10 £0 Up to 2 days MuchBetter £10 £0 Up to 2 days

Note: If you’re looking to get your winnings the quickest, go with Visa or PayPal.

Reviewing BetVickers customer service | Web chat, telephone, & social media support

In our BetVickers UK review, the customer support quality is top-shelf, especially if you prefer getting help via email or social media. The live chat service isn’t too shabby, either, but you must be logged in. As with most UK betting sites, the customer service is a bit slow on weekends and you can stay on the line for up to 50 minutes.

Top customer service contact options:

📧 Email: [email protected]

[email protected] 💬 Live chat: Must be logged in, available 10 am-9 pm

Must be logged in, available 10 am-9 pm 📞 Telephone: 01325402001 (10 am-9 pm, 7 days a week)

01325402001 (10 am-9 pm, 7 days a week) 📱 Facebook: @www.vickers.bet/

@www.vickers.bet/ 📷 Instagram: @vickers.bet

@vickers.bet 🐦 X: @vickersracing

Bottom line: BetVickers offers reliable customer support through multiple channels, though extending live chat hours beyond 9pm would better serve night-time bettors.

Responsible gambling at BetVickers | An independent UKGC licensed bookmaker

BetVickers has curated both standard and off-the-cuff tools to help bettors stay in control. Aside from KYC procedures and document verification, they provide the following responsible gambling tools:

Deposit limits

Reality check reminders

Time-out periods

Self-exclusion options

GamStop registration

BeGambleAware contacts

BetVickers will contact you if they notice suspicious account activity or rapid stake increases.

Best BetVickers alternatives: How does it compare against UK bookies?

For our BetVickers review, we have put the independent bookie side by side against top alternatives, including bet365, QuickBet, and NetBet:

UK bookmaker Number of Sports App Average Ratings Welcome Offer Best known for Best feature BetVickers 23 Not rated £20 free bet Horse racing Best Odds Guaranteed QuickBet 53 Not rated £10 free bet Instant withdrawals Bet Mentor bet365 35 4.7/5 (iOS)

4.6/5 (Android) £30 in free bets Unique betting features Bet Builder NetBet 25 4.2/5 (iOS)

4.1/5 (Android) £20 in free bets Betting markets variety NetBet Boosts

Bottom line: BetVickers is a football and horse racing specialist that rivals top UK betting sites like bet365 and NetBet on odds and markets. It also competes well on Best Odds Guaranteed and Extra Places offers, and user BetVickers reviews agree.

BetVickers review 2026 | My verdict

In my BetVickers bookmaker review, I found an independent betting site that punches above its weight, especially in football and horse racing. The Best Odds Guaranteed feature ranks the platform up there with veteran UK bookies like bet365, William Hill, and BetVictor. The same goes for its bet builder function and mobile apps.

BetVickers review – FAQs