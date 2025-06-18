Royal Ascot offer: £60 in free bets with William Hill

Claim your William Hill welcome bonus for the 2025 edition of the Royal Ascot Festival, and don't forget to use the great £60 in free bets offer, available during the event!

This year, the Royal Ascot Festival runs from Tuesday 17 to Saturday 21 June 2025.

William Hill Bonus Code Sign up offer £60 in free bets T60 Activate ✓

📝

Terms & Conditions 18+. Play Safe. 18+. Play Safe. From 14:00 (UK time) on 04.04.25 until 16:00 (UK time) on 05.04.25. New customers signing up online only. Minimum £10/€10 stake on Randox Grand National Steeple Chase race racecard market only. 1 x £10/€10 free bet. Free bet credited to account on 06.04.25. Free bet expires on 6 May 2025. 18+. UK and Ireland residents only. Furr terms apply. www.gambleaware.org #ad

Sign up →







Interest is building for the Second Day of the Royal Ascot Festival, and many of you will want to place your bets on the Queen’s Vase.

This prestigious Group 2 contest has become a highlight of the racing calendar, with its challenging 1m 6f 34y distance testing both speed and stamina on what's expected to be Turf ground. But that won't deter the jockeys, who will be doing their utmost to win a share of the £260,681 at stake!

Before I give you more details about the Queen’s Vase, let's take a look at how to get your £60 from the welcome bonus at William Hill.

How to get free bets with William Hill during Royal Ascot?

Making the most of the William Hill welcome offer for the Queen’s Vase is straightforward.

William Hill Royal Ascot Offer Details Sign up offer £60 in free bets Promo Code T60 Bonus Amount £60 Minimum Deposit £10 Last validity check 17/06/2025

18+. Play Safe. 18+. Play Safe. From 14:00 (UK time) on 04.04.25 until 16:00 (UK time) on 05.04.25. New customers signing up online only. Minimum £10/€10 stake on Randox Grand National Steeple Chase race racecard market only. 1 x £10/€10 free bet. Free bet credited to account on 06.04.25. Free bet expires on 6 May 2025. 18+. UK and Ireland residents only. Furr terms apply. www.gambleaware.org #ad

To trigger the bonus, you must be a new customer and deposit £10. Check out the terms and conditions below to ensure you know what you’re signing up for and how to get your bonus.

Steps to claim your bonus

Follow these steps to maximize your betting experience:

Go to the William Hill website thanks to one of the links available in this article

Sign up with William Hill using the promo code T60

Make a first deposit of at least £10 to qualify for the Royal Ascot offer

to qualify for the Royal Ascot offer Place your qualifying bet according to the £60 in free bets offer terms on the Queen’s Vase for example

offer terms on the Queen’s Vase for example Receive your £60 bonus after your qualifying bet is settled

This process allows you to leverage the generous William Hill welcome offer while putting your race analysis to work. The £60 in free bets promotion provides excellent value, particularly for a horse race like the Queen’s Vase where informed betting can lead to significant returns.

Race Details: What makes the Queen’s Vase special?

Since its inception, the Queen’s Vase has attracted top talent from across the racing world.

Last year's thrilling victory by ‘Illnois‘ under jockey Ryan Moore demonstrated why this race captures the imagination of horse racing fans. The A P O’Brien-trained runner showcased the perfect blend of courage and class that this race demands.

Keys information of the race

Race Information Details Day Day 2 – Second Day Date 18/06/2025 Race Time 03:05 pm Distance 1m 6f 34y Classification Turf – Class 1 Horse age requirement 3YO Surface Turf Runners last year Best Recorded Time – Worst Recorded Time –

What makes the Queen’s Vase particularly fascinating is its unique combination of factors.

The 1m 6f 34y trip requires a special kind of horse – one with explosive acceleration and raw speed, capable of maintaining a high tempo throughout without fading in the closing stages. Add to this the challenging Turf conditions typically encountered at Ascot in late June, and you have a true test of a horse's speed and tactical positioning.

The 1 classification ensures only top-quality contenders line up, with approximately horses expected to face the starter this year. Age is another crucial factor, with the 3YO requirement shaping the field – historically, this has favoured experienced horses who have developed both physically and mentally.

Queen’s Vase: Prize money distribution

The Queen’s Vase isn't just prestigious in terms of racing history – it offers substantial financial rewards too. The total prize pool of £260,681 places it among the most valuable races of the festival, reflecting its importance in the racing calendar.

For connections lucky enough to have their horse finish first past the post, a handsome reward of £150,282 awaits – a figure that can transform a racing stable's fortunes and justify the meticulous preparation that goes into preparing a runner for this event.

The prize money distribution highlights the race's significance:

🏆 1st Place: £150,282

£150,282 🥈 2nd Place: £56,975

£56,975 🥉 3rd Place: £28,514

£28,514 4th Place: £14,204

£14,204 5th Place: £7,128

£7,128 6th Place: £3,578

£3,578 7th Place: £

£ 8th Place: £

£ 9th Place: £

£ 10th Place: £

Look at Previous Winners of the Queen’s Vase

By studying past winners, we can uncover valuable patterns and trends that might inform this year's betting strategy. Below, you can find a table with the last winners of the Queen’s Vase.

Horse Name Age Weight Jockey Trainer Illnois 3 9-2 Ryan Moore A P O’Brien Gregory 3 9-2 Frankie Dettori John & Thady Gosden Eldar Eldarov 3 9-2 David Egan Roger Varian Kemari 3 9-0 William Buick Charlie Appleby

Last year's champion, ‘Illnois‘, displayed extraordinary determination in the closing stages to secure victory for trainer A P O’Brien. Under the expert guidance of Ryan Moore, the 3-year-old (weight: 9-2) horse overcame challenging conditions to cement their place in the race's illustrious history.

Two years ago, it was ‘Gregory' who emerged victorious, giving trainer John & Thady Gosden and jockey Frankie Dettori a day to remember. At 3 years old (weight: 9-2) this victory showcased the perfect blend of experience and athletic ability that often defines winners of this prestigious event.

The 2022 renewal saw ‘Eldar Eldarov' produce a stunning performance under David Egan for trainer Roger Varian. At 3, this horse demonstrated that peak age for this particular challenge tends to be in the 3-3 year range (weight: 9-2).

Going back to 2021, ‘Kemari' rode an excellent race with the help of his jockey Charlie Appleby, much to the delight of trainer Charlie Appleby and his tactical advice.

The Queen’s Vase Experience

The Queen’s Vase will take place on 18 June 2025 during Day 2 of the Royal Ascot Festival. Post time is scheduled for 3:05 pm, offering a perfect midday highlight for racing fans.

The atmosphere at Ascot on Second Day is electric, with the Queen’s Vase representing one of the day's most anticipated contests.

For those attending, expect approximately runners to parade in the ring before the race, creating a spectacular sporting spectacle. The best recorded time for this race stands at – – watch to see if this year's winner can challenge this mark on the day.

Responsible Gambling Reminder

While the excitement and analysis surrounding the Queen’s Vase can enhance your enjoyment of this prestigious event, responsible gambling practices remain essential. Set clear limits on your betting activity, never chase losses, and view betting as entertainment rather than an income source.

If you ever feel your gambling habits becoming problematic, numerous support organisations can help.

William Hill offers responsible gambling tools including deposit limits and self-exclusion options, while independent organizations provide confidential support and advice.

This betting guide for the Queen’s Vase was last updated on 18 June 2025. All information, including race details and bookmaker offers, is subject to change closer to race day.