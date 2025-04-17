Planet Sport Bet Welcome Offer: Get up to £25 back in free bets in 2025

Are you new to Planet Sport Bet? If so, you’re in the right place to claim the Planet Sport Bet welcome offer. In this article, we’ll show you everything you need to know about how to claim your free bets.

What is the Planet Sport Bet welcome offer for 2025?

The Planet Sport bet welcome offer is a great one for those who are yet to sign up and play with them. New bettors will get back 50% of their bet on their first bet – worth up to £25 – should this bet lose. If the bet wins, however, no credits are returned and you simply win the bet as normal.

The minimum deposit for this PlanetSportBet welcome offer is £10, and only bets over £25 will qualify. Furthermore, new bettors must hit the minimum odds of 1/1 (2.0) in order to qualify for 50% money back of their first bet. Please just remember that the first bet must be a losing one in order to qualify.

Money back bets are always worth using, as there is not much to lose. If you win, you win. If you lose, 50% of what you lost is returned. So, should you decide to bet £10 and your first bet loses, £5 will be credited to your account.

How to claim the Planet Sport Bet offer

Getting your hands on the PlanetSportBet welcome offer is really easy. Signing up takes just a few minutes, and you won’t need to use a Planet Sport Bet promo code either. Here is how to get your hands on up to 50% of £25 in free bets with Planet Sport Bet, which can be done on both their iOS and Android apps, as well as their desktop service.

1. Download the app or head to the website

If there is a Planet Sport Bet promo code, it will be displayed on this page for you here. Once you have downloaded the app or are at the website, head to the ‘Sign Up’ tab. Here, you will be prompted to put in the Planet Sport Bet promo code.

2. Enter Some Personal Details

Once you have headed to the ‘Sign Up’ page, here you will be asked to enter your personal details.

This will include an email address that has not previously been used with Plant Sport Bet, and you will then need to create a password. You will also need to input the Planet Sport Bet promo code, if there is one.

The first page once you have inputted an email and password requires you to enter your title, first and last name, date of birth, home address and phone number. You must also select the currency you want to deposit and play within before opting in to receive the latest Planet Sport Bet offers via SMS, phone and/or email.

3. Make a Deposit

The next page requires you to input any deposit limits you want to add in for one day, one week and every 30 days. You can leave this blank if you want to and also change it at a later date.

The final page requires you to deposit some cash where you must deposit at least £5 and use one of the payment methods listed in a table further down this page. All deposits are instant.

4. Verify Your Account

Once you have signed up and deposited, you will need to verify your account. You will get an email from Planet Sport Bet shortly after, titled ‘KYC Request'.

Here, they ask for a copy of your driving license or passport and a copy of a utility bill that shows your current address, which should be no more than three months old. You have two weeks to supply these documents before they suspend your account.

Once you are verified, you are free to place a bet.

5. Make a Bet

After depositing and verifying your account, your next step to claim the Planet Sport Bet welcome offer is to make a bet. The wagering requirements for the 50% money back wagering requirements require you to bet up to £50 and at least £25 at odds of 1/1 (2.0) or greater.

6. Wait for Your Bet to Settle

Once the bet has been placed, you will need to wait for the bet to settle. If you win your bet, no money is back in your account, besides that of the overall winnings. If you lose, you will claim 50% of whatever you placed.

Planet Sport Bet Payment Methods: Deposits and Withdrawals

Although there are plenty of payment methods you can use with Planet Sport, there are nowhere near as much as you can use in comparison to other bookmakers. This includes no ability to use popular online payment companies like Paysafe, Apple Pay and Google Pay.

Below are what you can use for depositing and withdrawing with Planet Sport Bet:

Deposit Methods

Payment Methods Minimum Deposit Maximum Deposit Processing Speed Fees Visa Debit £5 £10,000 Instant None Mastercard £5 £10,000 Instant None Visa Electron £5 £10,000 Instant None Bank Wire Transfer £5 £10,000 Instant None Cheque £20 £5,000 3-5 Working Days None

Withdrawal Methods

Payment Methods Minimum Withdrawal Maximum Withdrawal Processing Speed Fees Visa Debit £5 £25,000 Within 24 Hours None Mastercard £5 £25,000 2-4 Days None Visa Electron £5 £25,000 Within 24 Hours None Bank Wire Transfer £5 £250,000 1-3 Working Days None

Planet Sport Bet Offers for existing customers

The Planet Bet welcome offer for sports betting is not the only offer you can get your hands on, as this bookmaker also offers casino free spins. In fact, you can get 50 free spins as a new player with Planet Bet’s casino games when you play with £5.

Furthermore, there are other offers for sports once you have signed up with Planet Bet Sports, including virtual sports free bets and free bets for selected sports.

Football Acca Boost

Alongside the Planet Sport Bet welcome offer, players can get a 50% boost on their football accumulator if they have 5+ selections that all meet minimum odds of 1/5 (1.2).

However, five selections will only get you a 10% boost, but 12-folds will get you a boost of 50%. It is important to note that the maximum cash boost equals £1,000 per day.

Virtual Sports Offer

Virtual sports has become a popular way of betting in the past few years, and you can get a £5 free bet on virtual sports when you stake at least £50.

You will get your free bet every Monday, and you must use your £5 free virtual sports bet within seven days. You can use this £5 free bet on any virtual sport, and you can also stake £50 on any virtual sports you want. It's also important to note that you don't have to stake £50 at once, but as a total sum throughout the week.

Horse Racing Boost

There are a few horse racing offers with Planet Sports Bet, including their daily specials on selected races (single bets only). To claim this, bet a minimum of £20 on a runner and claim a £5 free bet. Bets of £100+ on a runner hands you a £20 free bet. There must be a minimum of five runners in order to qualify per race, and free bets expire after seven days.

Money Back on Golf and Boxing

One of the best features Planet Sport Bet offers is their money back guarantee for selected golf and boxing bets. Firstly, selected boxing events will return your bet in full if your chosen fighter wins, but is also knocked down at some point in the fight.

Secondly, Planet Sport Bet will return your bet in full if the golfer you have chosen to win a selected tournament wins the whole thing, but also is trailing at the end of any round.

Football Both Teams to Score (1st Half)

Both teams to score is a popular bet in football, and Planet Sport Bet offers a £5 free bet when both teams score in the first half of a selected game. You must place a £20+ bet on selected markets with minimum odds of 1/4 (1.25). Then, if both teams score in the first half, a £5 free bet is all yours. Remember, this promotion only applies to pre-match singles on selected games.

NFL Free Bet

The NFL season runs from around September to early January, with the Super Bowl usually taking place in early February. With this in mind, you can get a free £5 bet when you bet £20 pre-match on any NFL game if your chosen game heads into overtime.

Free Spins With Casino Games

There are a few casino offers with Planet Sport Bet, but the Planet Sport Bet sign up offer for casino games requires you to bet £5 with your first deposit and play on selected casino games. You will then be awarded 50 free spins.

Qualifying wagers must be placed within seven days of registering and the 50 free spins are credited at 10p per spin and to be used on the game Gold Horsey Winner.

Planet Sport Bet Sign Up Offer vs. Competitors

Although Planet Sport Bet have a decent welcome offer, some of their competitors are offering more value. The likes of bet365, William Hill, Ladbrokes, Betfred and Unibet are all offering a ‘bet and get’, rather than a money back offering at a percentage.

Here is what you can get elsewhere, alongside the Planet Sport Bet sign up offer.

Bookmaker Details/Offer Min Deposit Min Odds Bet365 Bet £10 and get £30 in free bets £5 1/5 (1.20) William Hill Bet £10 and get £30 in free bets £5 1/2 (1.5) Ladbrokes Bet £5 and get £20 in free bets £5 1/2 (1.5) Betfred Bet £10 and get £50 in free bets £5 1/1 (2.0)

As you can see from the table above, all these bookmakers offer good value when placing just a little amount. Ladbrokes is the cheapest in this sense at just £5 for a £20 welcome bonus, but Betfred is unquestionably the best with £50 in free bets when you bet £10.

Planet Sport Bet security & trust overview

Planet Sport Bet has been around since 1997, growing their company ever since with an independent network of brands such as Football365, TEAMtalk, Planet Rugby, Planet F1 and more. The bookmaker is operated under the UK Gambling Commission, with the license number 50122.

Planet Sport Bet Customer Service

There are a few ways to contact Planet Sport Bet, although they do not have a live chat option. The best way to contact Planet Sport Bet is through their email and/or their social media.

Recapping my sign up experience with Planet Sport Bet

I like Planet Sport Bet. They offer a great array of sports and a solid amount of promotions, but their odds are not the best in comparison to top UK bookmakers. I like how they offer promotions and offers for various sports, but they could also add in a few more sports to bet on, in comparison to their competitors.

Overall, they are a good bookmaker with great betting options and lots of offers too.

BeGambleAware

From this Planet Sport Bet welcome offer, we also came across their brilliant gambling responsibility. Planet Sport Bet promotes BeGambleAware, GAMSTOP and GAMCARE. all of which are responsible gambling organizations. You can also set limits with depositing and betting at Planet Sport Bet.

FAQs on the Planet Sport Bet welcome offer