Jackpotjoy promo code 2025 | Win £50 bingo tickets or 30 free spins

With this Jackpotjoy promo code for 2025, new customers can sign up and choose between two welcome offers, including 50 free bingo tickets worth up to £50 or 30 free spins in the casino. Keep reading to learn how to claim these sign up offers.

Overview of Jackpotjoy welcome bonuses for UK customers in 2025

The Jackpotjoy welcome bonus stands out for its flexibility, letting new players choose between bingo tickets or slot spins. During my testing, I found the process straightforward and appreciated that winnings are paid as real cash with no wagering requirements attached.

Jackpotjoy welcomes all new players with a unique yet straightforward signup bonus. Once signed up, players can pick either a casino bonus or a bingo bonus. We’ve outlined the key details of both in the table below:

JackpotJoy offers Promo Code Bonus details Casino signup bonus Activate Activated Bet £10, get 30 free spins Bingo welcome bonus Activate Activated Play £10, get £50 in bingo tickets

Jackpotjoy promo code details: Claim 30 free spins

With the JackpotJoy 30 free spins offer, players should sign up and stake at least £10. This is a quick, action-packed gaming experience, and the lack of wagering requirements makes it a particularly appealing option. Those looking to cash out immediately can rake back their winnings in cash.

Jackpotjoy promo code details: Get 50 free bingo tickets

For those who prefer social gaming and the community aspect of bingo, the £50 in free bingo tickets is ideal. It allows players to explore different bingo rooms while significantly increasing their playtime. To get this offer, deposit and play £10 in the bingo section on JackpotJoy. Its best for those who prefer lower-risk gameplay with higher overall value. Plus, there's more opportunity to win from a larger prize pool.

Comparing the two sign up offers: 50 bingo tickets vs. 30 free spins

Here's a detailed comparison to help you choose the best option for your gaming style:

Feature 50 Free Bingo Tickets 30 Free Spins Game eligibility Playable on any bingo variant except Session Bingo Usable on Double Bubble exclusively Validity period 30 days 30 days Individual value £0.50/ticket 1p/spin Total value £25 £7.50 Requirements 4x wagering requirement No wagering requirements

My expert recommendation: If you’re new to online gaming, the 50 bingo tickets offer a better return and more chances to win while you familiarise yourself with Jackpotjoy's platform.

How to claim your Jackpotjoy welcome bonus

I recently signed up to test the Jackpotjoy welcome offers, and chose the bingo offer. The registration process was smooth and took about 5 minutes to complete. I'll walk you through the steps I took now.

Visit the Jackpotjoy website or app: I visited Jackpotjoy's website directly by typing the URL into my browser. However, you can click through any of the links in this article to go straight to the Jackpotjoy website's sign-up page. You'll see the Jackpotjoy new customer offers at the top of the page. Create a Jackpotjoy account: Click ‘Join Now’ in the upper right-hand corner of the page to start the registration process. You'll be required to enter your personal details (name, date of birth, address) and contact information (email, phone number). Read & accept the T&C: On the next screen, you will be asked to create your username or chat name and password. In the optional promotional field, you can enter the Jackpotjoy promo code, accept the bookmaker's Terms & Conditions, and then click the large green ‘Join Now' button. Verify your account: Check your email inbox for the verification link to activate your new account. You may have to verify your identity depending on the details you provided. The process involves uploading a coloured scan or picture of your photo ID. Make your first qualifying deposit: Under deposits, select which new player bonus you wish to claim, be it Free Spins or Free Bingo Tickets. Next, toggle the deposit form to upload funds for the first time. To activate the welcome bonus, you must make a minimum first deposit of £10. I checked back after 5 minutes or so, and the GBP deposit I made using Visa Debit cleared. Wager £10 on any game: Wager the £10 you just deposited on any of the Jackpotjoy games. Slots and bingo are popular, but you can also play live casino, scratchcards, and table games. Once done, the bonus will be automatically credited. Check that you got the bonus: You'll also receive an on-screen notification when it has been awarded. Check your balance under “My Account”. The bingo tickets or free spins are there instantly. If you don't have them after 72 hours, contact customer service.

Payment methods at Jackpotjoy

Easy and quick banking is crucial when choosing an online casino site. Have a look over the options and limitations below.

Deposit options

Deposits at Jackpotjoy start at £10. You'll find a Deposit button at the top of the Home page, making it easy to fund your account.

Method Minimum deposit (GBP) Processing time Visa Debit £10 Instant Mastercard £10 Instant Apple Pay £10 Instant Visa Electron £10 Instant Google Pay £10 Instant

Withdrawal options

Jackpotjoy typically processes withdrawals in 4-24 hours, butit can take up to five working days for the funds to actually appear in your account. Here's what you'll be working with:

Method Minimum withdrawal Maximum withdrawal Processing time Visa Debit £10 £250,000 1-5 working days Mastercard £10 £250,000 1-5 working days Apple Pay £10 £250,000 1-5 working days

Overview of game options at Jackpotjoy

With your new Jackpotjoy bingo login account, you can access much more than online bingo. The platform has a library of well over 1,000 casino games, with more than 900 slot titles in the casino lobby. They marry well with several variants of table games, poker, scratchcards, and Slingo games. With close to 50 live dealer games, the live casino is nothing to scoff at.

Slot Games: Over 900 Titles & Progressive Jackpots

JackpotJoy offers a massive selection of slot games, catering to players who enjoy everything from classic three-reel slots to feature-rich video slots and progressive jackpot titles. Some of the standout games include:

Gates of Olympus – A cascading reels slot with high volatility and engaging multipliers.

– A cascading reels slot with high volatility and engaging multipliers. Double Bubble – One of JackpotJoy’s signature slots, featuring bonus bubbles for extra wins.

– One of JackpotJoy’s signature slots, featuring bonus bubbles for extra wins. Big Bass Bonanza – A fishing-themed slot with rewarding free spins and multipliers.

– A fishing-themed slot with rewarding free spins and multipliers. Mega Moolah – A progressive jackpot slot known for its record-breaking payouts.

Other new releases include Bonanza Rush Express, Da Vinci Diamonds, Firebird Fortunes, Beetlejuice Megaways, 9 Masks of Fire, and King Kong Cash Even Bigger Bananas 2.

Online Bingo: 90-Ball, 75-Ball & Special Bingo Games

As one of the UK’s most recognized bingo brands, JackpotJoy provides an impressive bingo selection, with multiple game variations and community-driven chat rooms. Some of the most popular bingo games include:

Tiki Bingo – A tropical-themed bingo game that offers unique bonuses and prizes.

– A tropical-themed bingo game that offers unique bonuses and prizes. Speed Bingo – A fast-paced 30-ball variant perfect for players who enjoy quicker rounds.

– A perfect for players who enjoy quicker rounds. Superlinks Bingo – A high-prize jackpot bingo game with cross-room linking for bigger wins.

Live Casino: Real-Time Action with Professional Dealers

For players who enjoy authentic casino experiences, JackpotJoy’s live dealer games offer a premium selection powered by leading providers. Players can engage in real-time gaming with professional croupiers in:

Live Roulette – Includes classic European Roulette, Lightning Roulette, and Mega Roulette with high-speed spins and multipliers.

– Includes classic with high-speed spins and multipliers. Live Blackjack – Variants such as Speed Blackjack, Infinite Blackjack, and Free Bet Blackjack offer different strategies and table limits.

– Variants such as offer different strategies and table limits. Live Baccarat & Poker – Popular choices include Lightning Baccarat, Ultimate Texas Hold’em, and Three Card Poker .

– Popular choices include . Game Shows – Enjoy interactive live games like Crazy Time, Monopoly Live, and Deal or No Deal.

Online Poker: Cash Games & Tournaments

Poker fans can enjoy various cash games, tournaments, and fast-paced formats at JackpotJoy. With multiplayer tables and competitive prize pools, the poker section caters to both casual and serious players. Options include:

Cash Games+ – Play No Limit Texas Hold’em or Pot Limit Omaha with flexible stakes and instant entry/exit.

– Play with flexible stakes and instant entry/exit. Poker Tournaments – Join Sit & Go events and Texas Hold’em tournaments with buy-ins starting from just 1p and guaranteed prize pools.

– Join with and guaranteed prize pools. Wild Seat Poker – Compete for mystery prize multipliers up to 10,000x your wager, with only the winner taking the pot.

Slingo: Hybrid Gameplay

JackpotJoy offers a comprehensive selection of Slingo games, blending the mechanics of slot machines and bingo. These games introduce an extra layer of strategy, making them a favorite among players looking for something different.

Popular titles include:

Slingo Rainbow Riches – A fan-favorite that combines the classic Rainbow Riches slot mechanics with Slingo gameplay.

– A fan-favorite that combines the classic slot mechanics with Slingo gameplay. Slingo Monopoly – Merges Monopoly board mechanics with Slingo-style progression .

– Merges . Slingo Deal or No Deal – A spin on the popular TV game show, where players make strategic choices to maximize their winnings.

Scratchcards: Instant Win Games for Quick Rewards

JackpotJoy provides a variety of digital scratchcards for players who enjoy instant results and simple gameplay. These games offer quick-play mechanics and the potential for big payouts. Top scratchcard games include Gold Rush Scratch, Diamond Strike Scratch, Lucky Irish Scratch.

Other Jackpotjoy promotions and bonuses for existing customers

The Jackpotjoy promo code for existing customers isn't available at the moment. However, existing players can claim regular reload bonuses, cash drops, jackpot prize pools, and more, including:

Refer-a-friend bonus

If you're looking to bring a friend to one of the UK's best slots sites, you're in luck. With the JackpotJoy refer-a-friend bonus, you can invite up to five friends. For every friend you bring to JackpotJoy, you can get £20 in bonus cash (that means you can get up to £100 in referral bonus).

For you to receive the bonus, your friend must sign up on JackpotJoy and make a minimum first deposit of £10, then stake £40 or more on cash games like slots and table games.

Daily free games at Jackpotjoy

Jackpotjoy regularly provides a range of promotions that existing players can participate in. While there is no specific promo code for existing customers at the moment, here are some of the ongoing promotions:

Jackpotjoy's Bonanza Box promotion

Jackpotjoy’s Box Bonanza offers players the chance to win various prizes, including Box Bonanza games and cash rewards, every week. To participate, players must opt in and meet the qualifying wager requirements for the selected game each week. This promotion runs on a weekly basis, from Tuesday to Monday, and players must meet the wagering requirements for the selected games. The promotion is available until 28th April.

How the Jackpotjoy welcome offers compare to competitors

There are tons of online casino operators in the UK, each with their own game offerings and promotions. Here's how Jackpotjoy stacks up:

Operator Welcome offer Playthrough requirements Validity period Jackpotjoy 50 bingo tickets or 30 free spins £10 30-days MrQ 200 free spins £10 per day for 4 days 7 days Virgin Games 100 free spins or £50 bingo tickets £10 30-days Rainbow Riches 30 free spins £10 30-days Monopoly Casino 30 free spins or £50 bingo tickets £10 30-days

Jackpotjoy really stands out with its player-friendly approach. You can choose between 50 bingo tickets or 30 free spins without any wagering requirements. This means what you win is yours to keep. While the initial bonus might seem modest, the zero wagering requirement makes it valuable. Here's how it stacks up:

MrQ: With the mr q promo code, you'll find MrQ offering 200 free spins over four days, also with no wagering requirements. The offer is bigger than JackpotJoy's, but so is the minimum requirement.

With the mr q promo code, you'll find MrQ offering 200 free spins over four days, also with no wagering requirements. The offer is bigger than JackpotJoy's, but so is the minimum requirement. Virgin Games: With the virgin games promo code, you can get either 100 free spins on Double Bubble or £50 in bingo tickets, with a more manageable £10 wagering requirement over 30 days.

With the virgin games promo code, you can get either 100 free spins on Double Bubble or £50 in bingo tickets, with a more manageable £10 wagering requirement over 30 days. Rainbow Riches Casino: Using the rainbow riches promo code will get you 30 free spins on the exclusive Rainbow Riches slots game, with the same £10 play requirement, no wagering requirements, and a 30-day validity period.

Using the rainbow riches promo code will get you 30 free spins on the exclusive Rainbow Riches slots game, with the same £10 play requirement, no wagering requirements, and a 30-day validity period. Monopoly Casino: Similarly, Monopoly Casino rounds out the competition with 30 free spins on Monopoly Paradise Mansion or £50 in free bingo tickets upon a £10 deposit and wager, no wagering requirements, and a 30-day validity period, matching the standard market conditions.

Overview of the Jackpotjoy mobile app experience

Jackpotjoy was built for mobile. You can go to the site and play any online slots, bingo or casino games with all devices that run on Windows, iOS, and Android. Even better, you can download the Jackpotjoy app from Google Play or App Store.

App name Jackpotjoy Developer Gamesys Limited Age restriction Adults only 18+ Latest version 14.2.2 Operating System Android & iOS Compatibility Android 9.0 and up, iOS 16.0 or later Download size Android: 10.55 MB, iOS: 45.5 MB Mobile-specific Bonus No

Once on the mobile app, the intuitive style remains pretty much the same, but the layout will be slightly different from the desktop version. The blue colour scheme is easy on the eyes, though I do wish they'd add a dark mode option.

I must say the menus, layout, and games look and play out much better on the app. Everything you can do on the desktop site is available. You can load games, get customer support, and play games. Since the app is secure with SSL encryption and the same login details can be used when signing in from any mobile device, you can make deposits and payouts on the go.

That's not to say the Jackpotjoy app doesn't have its fair share of issues. There are no mobile-specific promos, but you can get the same offers everywhere, including the app. In fact, you can redeem your Jackpotjoy promo code to get a £50 bingo bonus or 30 free spins. Another small gripe is the lack of a Favourites section for pinning games, which means you'll often use that search function.

Jackpotjoy app rating: User reviews on Google Play & App Store

The Jackpotjoy mobile app is right up there among the best betting apps in the UK. Currently, well over 100k downloads have been made via Google Play, and another 120k+ have been made on the App Store. As you can see below, those using iPhones and iPads seem to like the app a little more, but it works/performs equally well on either platform:

Jackpotjoy App Ratings Number of reviews Downloads Google Play Store 4.7/5 11.2k+ Over 100,000 App Store 4.7/5 24.8k+ Over 120,000

Many users rave about how much better the game categories and menus work on the Jackpot joy Android app. The addition of the Sports section has been a nice touch, with most pointing to the intuitive bet slip and smart acca suggestions. Minor improvements suggested by users include adding a dark mode option, larger fonts in search mode, and a dedicated Favourites section for frequently played games.

About Jackpotjoy: History, reputation and security

Founded in 2002, JackpotJoy has been a dominant player in the UK’s online gaming market for over two decades. It's a trusted household name in the online gaming industry, known for its strong focus on safety, transparency, and responsible gambling. Between April and June of 2024, Jackpotjoy had a winner every minute on average.

Here’s a closer look at what makes Jackpotjoy a secure and reputable platform:

UK Gambling Commission (UKGC) : Jackpotjoy is licensed and regulated by the UKGC, adhering to strict standards for fairness, security, and responsible gambling practices.

: Jackpotjoy is licensed and regulated by the UKGC, adhering to strict standards for fairness, security, and responsible gambling practices. Gibraltar Gaming Authority (GGA): The GGA licenses the platform and oversees all online gaming operators.

The platform uses 2048-bit encryption to protect users' data and transactions.

Responsible gambling features

Jackpotjoy takes responsible gambling seriously and provides tools to help players maintain control over their gaming habits, including:

Deposit limits : Set daily, weekly, or monthly deposit caps

: Set daily, weekly, or monthly deposit caps Self-exclusion : Temporarily or permanently exclude yourself from the platform if needed

: Temporarily or permanently exclude yourself from the platform if needed Reality checks : Receive reminders about the time spent playing

: Receive reminders about the time spent playing Additional support: Direct access to organizations such as GamCare and BeGambleAware

Customer support

Jackpotjoy offers a few different ways to get in touch. I reached out to the live chat service to perform a test and found that response times averaged under 5 minutes. Here's how to contact support:

Live chat: Available 24/7 on the site and app

Available 24/7 on the site and app Email: support@jackpotjoy.com

support@jackpotjoy.com Phone: 0800 048 1047 (UK freephone)

Jackpotjoy promo code recap

In my experience testing and using the Jackpotjoy promo code for new customers, I found the welcome bonus offered decent value for UK players. Choosing between 50 free bingo tickets (worth up to £50) or 30 free spins on Double Bubble strikes the chord with most players.

The bonus amounts aren't huge. However, I appreciated that any bonus winnings are instantly paid as real cash. There are further wagering requirements attached. This made it very easy to withdraw any payouts.

The overall game selection at Jackpotjoy is excellent, especially regarding slots, live casino games, bingo rooms and poker variants. I did miss not having the option for sports betting, but rumours of a new Jackpotjoy sportsbook are encouraging. It might help if they returned the popular Jackpotjoy 100 free spins promo code.

My main gripes were the relatively limited options for making GBP deposits and withdrawals. It could be better with e-wallets like PayPal, Skrill or Neteller. There's plenty on offer from the jackpotjoy promo code new customer bonus to the excellent slot and table game lobbies.

FAQs

Is Jackpotjoy legal and safe? Yes. Jackpotjoy is fully licensed and regulated by the UK Gambling Commission for UK players. It also holds a gambling licence from the Government of Gibraltar. Coupled with a 2048-bit encryption, they protect your Jackpotjoy login credentials, financial data, and privacy. Can I just use PayPal, Monzo, or Starling for deposits and withdrawals on Jackpotjoy? Jackpotjoy does not accept PayPal or other popular British payment options like Monzo and Starling as payment methods. The available options are debit cards and Apple Pay. What’s Jackpotjoy's welcome bonus? Jackpot offers a signup bonus offer geared towards bingo and slots players. Choose to receive 50 free tickets after spending at least £10 in cash games or opt in for the Free Spins offer after creating a new player account. You will get 30 free spins on slot game Double Bubble once you deposit and play £10 or more. What free games are the best to win on Jackpotjoy? Jackpotjoy has a dedicated section for free games like like Rainbow Riches: Daily Rainbows, Doubly Bubbly, and Slot Masters and get a chance to win up to 50 free spins or a share of £750 in cash prizes.