TonyBet Promo Code BETMAX: 100% Deposit Match up to $350

The TonyBet promo code BETMAX awards new users with a 100 percent deposit match up to $350. Players can take advantage of the offer to wager on TonyBet's massive selection of soccer and other sports. There's also a TonyBet casino welcome offer, which gives new customers a 100 percent deposit match up to $1,000.

TonyBet promo code offers in May 2025

TonyBet promos Bonus details Promo code Sports betting offer 100% Deposit Bonus up to $350 BETMAX Online Casino offer Four deposit bonuses up to $2,500 BETMAX

TonyBet Sportsbook promo code overview

TonyBet bonus 100% deposit match bonus up to $350 TonyBet promo code BETMAX Minimum deposit $15 Eligible bet types Parlays Eligible provinces AB, BC, MB, NB, NL, NT, NS, NU, PE, QC, SK, YT Mobile app Yes Fantasy sports No Bonus expiry 14 days to meet wagering requirements Last verified May 2025

The TonyBet welcome offer lets new players score up to $350 when they sign up with the code BETMAX and deposit at least $15. For example, if you register and deposit $100, TonyBet will match your deposit with a $100 free bet. However, there are some important caveats, mainly the wagering requirement.

TonyBet requires those applying for the bonus to wager 5x the initial deposit amount to unlock the free bet. So, in the $100 deposit example above, a new user would need to wager at least $500 on the TonyBet platform before the bonus bet is credited to their account. For casual bettors, this can be a stiff requirement to meet, especially since the wagering requirement must be satisfied within 14 days of account creation.

Pros & cons of the TonyBet sign up bonus

The TonyBet welcome offer is relatively average compared to other Canadian sports betting bonuses. The $350 sports bonus is lower than several others, but its 5x wager requirement isn't as strict as some larger offers.

We were particularly disappointed that the TonyBet free bet can only be used on parlay bets, which was a big downside compared to other Canadian sportsbook bonuses. For example, the Bet99 promo code doesn't have any wagering requirements.

Pros Low minimum deposit of $15 Max casino bonus of $2,500 No odds requirements for using the free bet bonus Cons Strict turnover requirements to unlock the bonus Only 14 days to satisfy wagering requirments Bonus can only be wagered on parlays

How to sign up with the TonyBet promo code

Visit tonybet.com and click “SIGN UP.” You can also register via the TonyBet app. On the left side of the sign-up form, select whether you want the TonyBet sportsbook bonus, casino bonus, or if you want to choose one later. Next, enter your email, password, and phone number on the right side of the signup page. Click “I have promo code” and enter the TonyBet promo code BETMAX to ensure you receive the bonus. After successfully registering, you'll be taken to the cashier page, where you can make a qualifying deposit of $15 via one of the many accepted payment methods (Interac, Visa/MasterCard, crypto, and e-wallets). Now you can start betting and meet the wagering requirements of the sign up bonus, which are detailed below.

Terms & conditions of the TonyBet bonus

The TonyBet promo code offer of $350 is undoubtedly bigger than many competitors, including Boomerang Bet and Paripesa, but it does have plenty of restrictions. Players need to make sure they understand the bonus's terms and conditions before signing up.

Must be a new customer who is 18+.

Minimum deposit of $15.

Make at least one qualifying bet with a stake of 5x the original deposit on a single bet with odds of at least 1.5 or a multi-bet with a minimum of 1.7 odds. For example, a $200 deposit would require you to wager $1,000 to unlock the first deposit bonus.

The free bet bonus can only be wagered on a multi-bet with at least three selections.

The turnover requirement must be met within 14 days.

Cryptocurrency accounts are ineligible for the TonyBet bonus.



Tips for getting the most out of the TonyBet promo code

Sure, there are several restrictions on earning and using the TonyBet promo code. However, there are some tried-and-true things you can do to get the most out of the bonus.

Avoid accumulators for the wagering requirements: You can meet the turnover requirements with single or multi-bets. However, the latter must have combined odds of at least 1.7, whereas single events have minimum odds requirements of 1.5 (-200 American). Therefore, we recommend staying away from parlays as you satisfy the playthrough requirements. Use the free bet on a three-leg parlay: The terms and conditions of the TonyBet promo code require punters to use the bonus bet on a multi bet with at least three selections. Don't add any more selections than three, as it will decrease your chances of winning. Use the bonus bet on favorites: Since there are no odds requirements when using your free bet on a parlay, each leg of your parlay should have friendly odds so that your accumulator is more likely to win.

Sports markets at TonyBet

Headquartered in Lithuania and licensed in Estonia, it's unsurprising that TonyBet specializes in soccer betting. It also has a great selection of basketball and tennis betting markets.

Soccer

TonyBet has competitive odds for its soccer betting markets, of which there is an abundance. If you can think of a professional league, chances are you can bet on it at TonyBet. There are usually more than 1,000 soccer markets per day covering popular leagues like the Premier League, La Liga, MLS, and Bundesliga, and niche domestic leagues in Albania, Bolivia, Iceland, and Qatar.

In addition, TonyBet is a partner of the Canadian Premier League. Betting options for CPL games include 1×2, double chance, winning margin, and correct score.

Basketball

Like soccer, TonyBet has betting coverage in several European leagues, making basketball a good choice for meeting the TonyBet promo code requirements. Players can wager on basketball games in Denmark, El Salvador, Japan, Portugal, and Argentina, among other countries. TonyBet also regularly offers boosted odds for NBA games.

Tennis

Regarding betting markets, tennis is arguably the second or third most popular sport on TonyBet. Betting markets include all ATP/WTA events, Challenger, UTR men and women, and simulated reality.

Overview of TonyBet's casino platform

The TonyBet online casino is one of the largest among Canadian sportsbooks, with more than 5,500 slots. These include Bgaming Drops, Drops & Wins, and Bonus Buy. There are also nearly 100 Crash games, including Top Eagle and Football Champions BB. New games are added weekly.

The TonyBet live casino, accessible via the same site and app, has more than 300 blackjack tables, roulette, Baccarat, game shows, and a few poker tables.

TonyBet Casino promo code: Four deposit bonuses up to $2,500

Instead of the sports welcome bonus, new users can opt for the casino welcome offer, which has a maximum reward of $2,500 through four deposits. The first deposit bonus has a 100% match up to $1,000 and 100 free spins for Gates of Olympus, valued at $0.20 per spin. Subsequent deposits have a lower percentage match.

With the second deposit, players receive a 75% match up to $500. The third and fourth deposits carry 50 and 25 percent matches, each up to $500. Players can also earn an additional 125 free spins through these deposits.

To earn the maximum $2,500 and 225 free spins, you would have to deposit more than $4,600. There are also wager requirements with each casino deposit bonus. The first deposit, for example, has a 50x wager requirement, meaning you would need to wager the $1,000 maximum bonus 50 times ($50,000) before the bonus is withdrawable.

TonyBet offers for existing customers

Beyond its sports betting cashout and bet builder features, I found the TonyBet sports offers for existing customers to be sparse, at least compared to operators like Paripesa or Bet365. However, there are a couple of ways for players to earn rewards.

Bettors Tournament

The TonyBet Bettors Tournament has a prize fund of more than $7,000. Players compete for a share of this by earning points through their successful bets throughout 14-day periods. There are three different tiers (gold, silver, and bronze) with bonus bet rewards ranging from $1,500 to $30. The formula for earning points is 100 x (win amount/bet amount – 1).

Daily and Weekly Forecasts

The TonyBet Daily and Weekly Forecasts are fun, free-to-play games that allow players to earn a share of bonus funds by correctly predicting the outcomes (home win, draw, or visitor win) of soccer matches. There are usually 8-16 matches to predict; prizes for the Weekly Forecast range from $50 to $10,000.

VIP programs for sports and casino

TonyBet has a VIP program for both sports and casino betting. Players can collect points as they wager on sporting events and casino offerings such as slots or live dealer games. Then, at the end of the month, points can be exchanged for bonus bets or free spins. Points reset at the end of each month.

NHL and NBA Playoff Deposit Match Bonuses

Players at TonyBet can choose between 100 percent deposit match bonus of up to $500 for either the NHL or NBA Playoffs each week. To qualify for the Playoff bonus, the player must deposit at least $20. Here's how it works:

After depositing, the player will receive the deposit match funds in installments.

Installments are given as 5% of the total bonus amount (e.g., receiving a $100 Bonus will require a player to make a turnover of $125 to unlock a $5 reward).

To receive the full bonus, the player must wager the bonus amount 25x.

Only odds of at least 1.5 on single bets or multi bets with cumulative odds of 1.7 and higher count towards the turnover requirement.

TonyBet promo code compared

The TonyBet promo is one of the best among Canadian sportsbooks and online casinos. For example, the Roobet promo code gives new users a free $5 bet and up to $1,400 back in losses across the first week. Meanwhile, the Pinnacle bonus is 200 free spins.

You can get a more detailed look at how the TonyBet bonus compares below:

Canada bookie Bonus details Promo code TonyBet 100% deposit match bonus up to $350 BETMAX Roobet 20% cashback on net casino losses + $5 free bet SMROO Pinnacle 200 free spins PINNBET BET99 Up to $1,500 back if first bet loses BETMAX

TonyBet payment methods

TonyBet allows users to make deposits and withdrawals using traditional banking methods like Visa/MasterCard, digital wallets, and other sources like Instadebit, Payz, and Jetonbank.

Deposit methods

Method Minimum Maximum Visa/Mastercard $10 $3,000 Instant Interac $20 $3,000 Instant Instadebit $20 $20,000 Instant AstroPay $10 NA Instant MuchBetter $10 NA Instant Crypto $75 NA Instant

Withdrawal methods

Method Minimum Maximum Processing time Visa/Mastercard $20 $3,000 3-5 business days Interac $20 $3,000 3-5 business days AstroPay $10 NA Instant MuchBetter $10 NA Instant Crypto $75 NA Within 24 hours

TonyBet license & reputation

TonyBet is available to all players in Canada (outside of Ontario) via a license with the Kahnawake Gaming Commission. It's also fully licensed with the Estonian Tax and Customs Board. Finally, players in Ontario can sign up for TonyBet through an official iGaming Ontario site registered with the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO), although there is no TonyBet promo code for users in Canada's most populous province.

TonyBet users in Canada should have no qualms about the bookmaker's legitimacy. It has served customers worldwide for over 20 years and has official partnerships with the Canadian Premier League, the Latvian Football Federation, and several other sports teams and athletes. It also sponsors gaming events.

Here are a couple of user reviews about the TonyBet platform:

Trustpilot: “I had a minor issue with my verification process, but customer support was quick to resolve it. After that, everything went smoothly.”

Reddit: “HORRIBLE – Welcome bonus – they state to match your deposit, however when I deposited $200, they hold them (can’t withdraw) and they make you unlock a $200 bonus bet with a x5 rollover. (Not worth it) (high risk, low reward) MISLEADING.”

Where is TonyBet legal?

Again, TonyBet is available to players in Ontario, but only new users in the following provinces and territories qualify for the TonyBet promo code offer.

Alberta

British Columbia

Manitoba

New Brunswick

Newfoundland & Labrador

Northwest Territories

Nova Scotia

Nunavut

Prince Edward Island

Quebec

Saskatchewan

Yukon

TonyBet customer support

TonyBet's customer support options are on par with and, in some cases, better than most Canadian sportsbooks. The “contact us” link on the left-hand menu of the desktop and mobile site brings players to a form, where they can write their question or concern in one of the following categories: deposits/withdrawals, general, feedback, bets, in-play, live games, error, or bonus offers. There's also live chat connecting me to a real human customer support agent within seconds.

Contact form: Yes

Email: info@tonybet.com

X (Twitter): @TonyBet_Canada

Our final verdict on the TonyBet welcome offer

TonyBet is a quality Canadian sportsbook with decent sports betting markets, although it doesn't quite cater to the interests of Canadian bettors as much as, say, Bet99 or Coolbet. It's an excellent option for experienced soccer bettors or those looking to take advantage of the sports or casino TonyBet promo code. Here's what a few other reviewers say about the operator.

TonyBet promo code FAQs

Is TonyBet legal in Canada? Yes, TonyBet is available to all players in Canada (outside of Ontario) via a Kahnawake Gaming Commission license. Players in Ontario can sign up with the official iGaming Ontario-affiliated site. What are the requirements for the TonyBet bonus? The TonyBet sports bonus carries substantial restrictions. After their first deposit, players must stake five times their deposit amount on qualifying bets to unlock the bonus. The bonus can then only be wagered on a multi-bet with at least three selections.

What if the TonyBet promo code doesn't work? There are many customer support options for players to resolve issues with the TonyBet promo code. These include email (info@tonybet.com) and live chat. How much are the TonyBet bonus free spins worth? The free spins for the first and second deposits are valued at $0.20. Third and fourth deposit free spin value is $0.10.