Roobet Code SMROO: Get Your $5 Free Bet and 20% Cashback for One Week (2025)

The Roobet promo code for new players in Canada is SMROO. When using this code in the registration process, first-time players receive a $5 free bet and 20% cashback on net losses for their first seven days, up to a maximum of $1,400.

Bookmaker Bonus offer Bonus details Promo code Roobet 20% cashback on net casino losses Receive 20% cashback, up to $1,400, on net losses in slots through first week SMROO

How to sign up with the Roobet promo code

Making a new account with Roobet is a fairly straightforward process, although new players must ensure they're inputting the Roobet promo code into the appropriate field. Here's a quick rundown of how to get the bonus.

Click one of our links or go to roobet.com and click the yellow “Register” button. Enter your preferred Roobet username and password and select “Code (Optional)” to bring up the Roobet promo code field. Input the Roobet code SMROO and confirm you are of legal age and have read and accepted the Roobet Terms of Service, Privacy Policy, and Responsible Gambling Policy. To unlock the Roobet bonus code, verify your account via email and make a qualifying $10 minimum deposit using either one of the many crypto options or traditional banking methods. Start playing to earn cashback rewards. However, the reward is only offered for losses on slot games and given to the player at the end of the seven-day promotion period.

Terms & conditions to get the Roobet bonus

The Roobet code is a much different bonus than those typically offered by the best sportsbooks in Canada. The biggest difference is the absence of wager requirements for the cashback bonus. There are a few general terms for the promotion, however.

Free bet terms : The $5 free bet can only be wagered on a single bet with odds of at least 1.7 . There's also a maximum odds restriction of 1000, making the maximum payout from the Roobet code $4,995.

: The $5 free bet can only be wagered on a single bet with odds of . There's also a maximum odds restriction of 1000, making the maximum payout from the Roobet code $4,995. Minimum deposit : New players are automatically enrolled into the cashback reward promotion using the Roobet code SMROO , but must make an initial deposit of at least $10 to earn cashback on net losses.

: New players are automatically enrolled into the cashback reward promotion using the , but must make an initial deposit of at least $10 to earn cashback on net losses. Cashback terms: The 20% cashback bonus is only for net losses on slot games during the player's first seven days. The most a player can earn daily is $200, meaning the maximum bonus is $1,400. The formula for determining each day's reward is losses minus profits multiplied by 0.2. So, if you finished a day with net losses of $100, you would receive $20 in cashback.

Other offers with the Roobet promo code

Unfortunately, the Roobet promo code does not currently offer any other welcome bonuses. However, the operator has several ongoing promotions for current players, which we'll cover later in our Roobet code article.

Pros & cons of signing up and using the Roobet code

As mentioned, the current welcome offer using the Roobet code SMROO is one of the most unique among Canadian sportsbooks. There are certainly better offers out there, especially for those who prefer sports over casino, but there's also a lot to like about the Roobet bonus code.

Pros No wager requirements Massive selection of slots Cons No sportsbook bonus No Roobet app Must lose to receive the cashback bonus No free spins



Starting with the Pros, because there is a requirement that you actually lose money to receive cash back, there are no wager requirements for how you spend the received bonus. There's also no real strict requirement for the $5 free bet. In contrast, some bookmakers with first deposit matches require new players to play through their bonus as much as 40 times before turning it into real cash.

While the Roobet code offer is only for video slots, new users can at least take some solace because Roobet has one of the largest online casinos. Players can choose from a library of more than 5,600 slots from various providers, including Pragmatic Play, Games Global, and Hacksaw Gaming. Roobet originals include Snoop's Hotbox, Plinko, Crash, and Coin Flip. You can play demos before betting real cash.

Onto the cons, while the casino offer has its appeal, it would be nice to have a sportsbook welcome offer at Roobet. Its sportsbook covers several leagues of interest to Canadians that many others don't, including the CHL (QMJHL, OHL, and WHL). Having a deposit match or First Bet Encore promotion, like Bet99, could draw more sports fans to this bookmaker.

There is no Roobet app or specific welcome offer for signing up with the app. The mobile site has a clean design, is easy to navigate, and functions similarly to an app, but the absence of an app might be a concern if you're accustomed to the ease of using apps offered by competitors, like Bet365 and Bet99.

This should go without saying, but for clarity, it's important to mention that you have to lose money on slots to receive the Roobet code bonus cashback. If you're up money on any of your first seven days of playing, you will not receive cash back for that day. No free spins is also a significant drawback when many operators like TonyBet offer free spins with their casino bonuses.

Tips to getting the most out of the code

Considering the only way you can earn cash from the bonus is by losing at slots games, there's not really a lot of suggestions on how to get the most out of the Roobet code. But there are a couple of things you can do.

Play every day: The Roobet promo code offer is only for the first week after you sign up. Thus, if you want to receive any cash back whatsoever, you should play slots on each of your first seven days. The maximum daily cashback reward is $200, which, with a 20 percent offer, means you would have to have $1,000 in net losses. There's no benefit in exceeding this mark. Make additional deposits: If you play through your original deposit, don't worry. You can still earn cash back from net losses via subsequent deposits during the first week. This is one area where Roobet's offer is more favourable than first deposit matching offers.

Overview of Roobet's sports platform | Sports markets at Roobet

Roobet is primarily a crypto-based online casino and that much is evident when you first glance at its sportsbook. It's significantly smaller than many of the other best Canadian sportsbooks with only 11 sports, but it has the most popular sports in Canada, including hockey, baseball, and basketball. It also has esports (Counter-Strike and FIFA).

Hockey

Roobet currently has decent futures markets for the NHL playoffs, including Stanley Cup winner and finalists, Conn Smythe winner, and the winners of both conferences. For individual games, it has traditional markets like ML, total, and 1×2. It also has many player and team props, many of which can be paired together via the Bet Builder function.

Beyond the NHL, Roobet players can wager on the upcoming World Championships and other international events as well as leagues in Sweden, Finland, and Russia. Of course, Roobet is also one of the few operators to have CHL betting.

Basketball

Roobet offers Bet Builder wagers for basketball as well, with a similar amount of player and team props as hockey for NBA games. It also has betting for basketball leagues in Germany, Brazil, and Costa Rica, among other countries.

In addition, basketball is the sport currently with the most promotions on Roobet. Players can double their winnings when the team they back comes from behind to win and earn draw tickets when they make qualifying $20 wagers on the NBA playoffs.

Horse Racing

There are dozens of horse racing markets open every day on Roobet. It also has one of the easiest horse racing betting interfaces among Canadian sportsbooks, making it a perfect introductory to the sport for some. The top races for the day throughout the UK and South Africa, among other places, are listed along with each horse in the race and a button to place bets for a win, top-2, or place. Players can also sort by harness and greyhound racing.

Overview of Roobet's casino platform

In addition to the 5,000+ video slots on Roobet, the online casino boasts a variety of live tables, game shows, Crash games, and other fun games. The casino is one click away on both the desktop and mobile site and players can sort games by Roobet originals, slots, casino, game shows, and popular. Scroll down and you'll see another option to sort by providers, of which there are more than 20.

In regard to tables, Roobet has exclusive blackjack and Baccarat tables with designated minimum stakes ranging from $1 to $1,000. It has nearly 25 game shows, including titles like Funky Time, Stock Market, Treasure Island, and Deal or No Deal.

Another cool feature about the Roobet online casino is its transparency. Players can view in real time all notable wins by other players, sortable by high wins and lucky wins. There are also several ongoing casino promotions to keep things fresh.

Roobet offers for existing customers

The Roobet code may not unlock a substantial reward for new players, but there are several sportsbook promotions that keep things interesting and give players chances to win prizes.

Parlay Power Play

The Roobet Parlay Power Play promotion is a weekly leaderboard competition that gives players a chance to compete for a portion of the $10,000 prize pool. The player with the highest parlay multiplier victory in any given week wins the $5,000 first prize. Second and third receive $2,500 and $1,000, respectively. There are prizes for the top-10 players. The minimum wager for qualifying bets is $10.

NBA Playoffs Prize Drop

There's another $60,000 up for grabs for players on Roobet as part of the NBA Playoffs Prize Drop promotion. Roobet is giving away $15,000 in each of the four rounds through a draw. Players receive tickets for the draw by making $20 single bet wagers on NBA playoffs markets with minimum odds of 1.7. The first draw ticket winner in each round receives $1,500.

NBA Comeback Double

There are even more reasons to bet on the NBA playoffs at Roobet because of the NBA Comeback Double promotion. Make a pre-match bet of at least $10 in the winner market on any playoff game with minimum odds of 1.70 and if the team you back is trailing at halftime but ends up winning you'll receive double your winnings, up to $100. The bonus is rewarded as a free bet, which also carries 1.70 odds requirements.

Roobet payment methods

Roobet was founded as a crypto betting platform, but it does accept traditional banking methods. Here's a breakdown of its deposit and withdrawal methods.

Deposit methods

Method Minimum Maximum Time Process 💳 Visa/Mastercard $15 $15,000 Instant – 1h 💲Interac $15 $10,000 Instant- 1h 🪙 Crypto (Bitcoin, Tether, Ethereum, Ripple, TRON, Litecoin, Dogecoin, USDC) n/a n/a Instant- 1h

Withdrawal methods

Method Minimum Maximum Time Process 💲Interac $25 $14,000 Within 24h ₿ Bitcoin/Other Crypto $13.85 n/a Within 24h

Roobet overview: License

Founded in 2019, Roobet is available to players in Canada, except Ontario, through the offshore grey market. It has a license with the Government of Curacao and has been growing in several major markets, including Canada and Brazil, since its inception. It has also won multiple awards, including Best Crypto Casino 2025 ast the SiGMA Awards.

Roobet employs several security protocols, including 2FA for account login, and is a trusted operator with several key partnerships. Notably, it is an official parnter of Snoop Dogg, Chelsea FC, and Charles Oliveira.

Where is Roobet legal?

Players of legal age in all Canadian provinces and territories, with the exception of Ontario, can use the Roobet promo code and sign up with the operator. The crypto-based platform is also legal in dozens of other countries, but notably restricted in Australia, the United States, United Kingdom, and Germany.

🌾 Alberta

🌲 British Columbia

🌻 Manitoba

🌊 New Brunswick

🦞 Newfoundland and Labrador

❄️ Northwest Territories

🌊 Nova Scotia

🐻 Nunavut

🏙️ Ontario

🍦 Prince Edward Island

🍁 Quebec

🌾 Saskatchewan

🏔️ Yukon

Roobet customer support

Roobet has live customer support staffed by actual humans. The response time for most queries is usually within a few minutes. It also has a dedicated help centre where players can search for articles and how-to guides on payment methods, rewards and promotions, and account verification. Unfortunately, there isn't a contact form or even a customer support email on the website.

📧 Email: N/A

N/A 📝 Contact form: N/A

N/A 💬 L i ve chat: Yes

i Yes 🐦 X (Twitter): @Roobet

Our final opinion on Roobet – Sports betting and online casino

Roobet has one of the best online casinos, but the Roobet bonus code isn't really that enticing of an offer. However, there are other reasons to sign up for the platform. It has plenty of rewards for current players, including daily rakeback and deposit bonuses, and has a clean and easy-to-navigate website.

While small, the sportsbook has most of the popular betting markets, but it's notably missing golf and handball. It has live streaming for esports, but I wouldn't necessarily recommend it ahead of others, like Bet365 or Pinnacle, for traditional sports betting. Here's a sample of what others have had to say.

🤖 Trustpilot: “Easy and reliable to deposit crypto and are fast to withdraw your winnings! Extra excitement when the vault you have built up pays out! Great community here aswell!”

🟠 Reddit: “I’ve wagered 5 million on roobet and 800,000 on stake with about 80k total deposits on both and I’ve had way better luck and fun on roobet. Stake is terrible unless you’re affiliated and that is just facts.”

Roobet Details Minimum deposit $10 Minimum wager $1 Eligible bet types All bet types Eligible provinces AB, BC, MB, NB, NL, NT, NS, NU, PE, QC, SK, YT Mobile app No Fantasy sports No Offer expiry 7 days Last verified April 28th

Roobet code FAQs

Is Roobet legal in Canada? Yes, Roobet is a fully licensed operator available to Canadians outside of Ontario. It has a license in Curacao, making it OK to play for Canadians as long as they are of legal age in their respective province or territory Are there wager requirements for the Roobet promo code? There are no wager requirements for the Roobet promo code as it is a cashback bonus on net losses for the casino only. Bonus funds, awarded at the end of seven days after signing up, can be spent on the sportsbook or casino. Can I use the cashback bonus on sports? Bonus funds from casino net losses, awarded at the end of seven days after signing up, can be spent on the sportsbook or casino. What if my Roobet promo code doesn't work? Players are automatically enrolled in the 7-day cash back promotion. It may take one or two business days, after the end of the first week, to receive the bonus. If it takes longer, contact customer support via live chat. Can you get free spins on Roobet? Roobet sometimes uses unique codes to offer free spins, deposit matching, or other promotional incentives, even though they don't always have particular free money coupons.