1xBet Promo Code Canada “LSVIP” – Claim a 120% First Deposit Bonus up to $540

1xBet, a Cyprus-based sportsbook and online casino with a Curacao license, is one of the newest operators in the Canadian market. New users in Canada (outside of Ontario) can take advantage of the 1xBet promo code LSVIP for a deposit bonus of up to $540 in 2025. In this article, we'll cover the bonus details, how to activate it, and all other relevant features of 1xBet.

1xBet Bonus code offers in Canada

Below, you'll find a comprehensive breakdown of the current promotion offers available for new 1xBet users in Canada. The operator provides separate welcome bonuses for its sportsbook and casino sections, allowing you to choose the offer that best aligns with your gaming preferences.

1xBet Betting Offers Bonus details Promo code Sportsbook offer 120% deposit match, with a maximum of $540 in bonus funds LSVIP Online Casino offer $3,000 in bonus funds and 150 free spins LSVIP

What is the 1xBet promo code Canada?

When signing up using the promo code LSVIP for 1xBet, Canadian players can receive a first deposit bonus of up to $540. New users get a 120 percent deposit bonus for all deposits of at least $441. Thus, players who meet this threshold will have starting funds of $981, including $540 in bonus bets.

For deposits of $200 or less, players receive a 100 percent matching bonus, meaning they would have $200 in bonus funds for a $200 deposit. Deposits from $201 to $340 unlock a 110 percent matching bonus and deposits of $341 to $440 have a 115 percent matching bonus.

1xBet main bonus summary

1xBet Canada Sportsbook Details Promo code LSVIP Minimum deposit $4 Minimum wager Sportsbook minimum Eligible bet types All sport bet types Eligible provinces AB, BC, MB, NB, NL, NT, NS, PE, QC, SK Mobile app Yes Fantasy sports NO Offer expiry Ongoing

Terms & conditions to get the bonus

New 1xBet customers can only receive one deposit bonus and it only applies to their first deposit. Of course, players must be of legal age in their respective province and enroll in the bonus program before making their deposit. This can be done either on the “Deposit” or “Account Settings” pages.

Once player information is verified, the bonus is automatically placed into the user's account. Key conditions include:

Must enter promo code: LSVIP

Minimum deposit: $4

Bonus validity: 30 days following registration

New users only

For 100% bonus tier (deposits up to $200): 5x rollover on accumulator bets

For 110% bonus tier: 10x rollover on accumulator bets

No wager requirements for 115% and 120% bonus tiers

Another thing to consider is rollover requirements. Some operators allow players to withdraw winnings from bonus funds immediately, whereas others require bonuses to be wagered as many as 40 times before you can request a withdrawal. 1xBet isn't that restrictive, but it does have rollover requirements for each bonus tier.

For the 100 percent bonus (deposits up to $200), players must wager the funds 5 times on accumulator bets with at least three selections. They can add more selections, but at least three must have odds of at least 1.4. The 110 percent bonus has to be wagered 10 times in pre-match or live accumulator bets with at least three selections and minimum odds of 1.5. There are no wager requirements, however, for the 115 and 120 percent bonus tiers.

Pros & Cons about the bonus

Pros Easy sign up procedure Matching deposit higher than other Canadian sportsbooks Can choose sports or casino welcome offer Cons High rollover requirements for smaller deposits Have to deposit a lot to reach casino max

How to register with the 1xBet bonus code

Signing up with 1xBet Canada using the promo code for 1xBet is a relatively easy and straight-forward process. You can register – and use the bonus code – via the desktop site or mobile app, which isn't available on Google Play or the App Store but can be downloaded via an .apk file on the mobile site.

Click the 1xBet promo code Canada link above, visit ca.1xbet.com/en, and click the green “Registration” button in the top right corner. Here, you have the option to register via one-click, phone, email, or social networks (X, Google, Apple, or Telegram). Enter the 1xbet promo code: LSVIP. With one click, make sure you select your preferred bonus (sportsbook or casino). Then, you'll have to click a series of logos in a specific order to prove you're not a robot. You can then select a username and password and make a deposit using one of the dozens of available methods. If registering by email, you'll have to provide your name and email, preferably Gmail to avoid issues with receiving notifications. Then, enter your place of residence and phone number. After this, enter your password and select your preferred 1xBet bonus. Finally, before making a deposit, you must confirm your account by clicking the link in your email.

How to make your first deposit with 1xBet

To make your first deposit on the 1xBet app or mobile site, click the “$ deposit” button on the menu bar on the bottom of the page. For desktop, look for the green “$” button on the top menu, near the Messages and Bonus (gift box) logos. Select your preferred deposit methods, including Interac e-Transfer, Apple Pay, Visa/MasterCard, and crypto. If you haven't confirmed your account details, particularly your phone number, you'll be prompted to before moving forward. You can do this by clicking “Security” in your profile and selecting “Link your phone.” You will also have to input your address. You'll be directed to the payment page if all account details are confirmed. Simply enter your payment details and the amount you wish to deposit.

1xBet code offers for new customers

120% First Deposit offer

The sportsbook 1xBet promo code Canada has a maximum bonus of $540, offered with a 120 percent deposit match of at least $441. There are other bonus tiers, however, for those who choose to deposit less. For first deposits of $4 to $200, players receive 100 percent matching funds, meaning if you deposit $100 you'll receive $100 in bonus funds.

There are wager requirements and terms and conditions with each bonus tier, covered in detail above in the “Terms and conditions” section.

Casino Welcome Package offer

1xBet also has quite a substantial casino welcome bonus for new players, with four different deposit bonuses and the ability to earn up to $3,000 in bonus funds as well as 150 free spins on select casino games.

For their first 1xBet promo code deposit for the casino, players receive a 100 percent match up to $500 and 30 free spins on the slot game Jin Yun Man Man. The minimum deposit to unlock the bonus is $14.

1xBet online casino bonus

As discussed earlier, players can get up to $3,000 in casino bonuses and 150 free spins, but this requires depositing nearly $10,000 over four deposits. Deposit bonuses must also be wagered at least 35 times within seven days before being eligible for a withdrawal. However, if you play exclusive 1xGames, your wager is counted as double, i.e. $20 instead of $10.

The second deposit has a 50 percent match, up to $700, and 35 free spins on Mariachi Afortunado. The third has a 25 percent match, up to $800, and 40 free spins on Draco's Gold, and the fourth has a 25 percent match, up to $1,000, and 45 free spins on Buffalo Goes Wild. While this sounds enticing, keep in mind you would have to deposit $9,100 and meet all wagering requirements to unlock the maximum bonus and 150 free spins.

Tips for getting the most out of the 1xBet promo code

Enter the code: Don't forget to enter the 1xbet promo code LSVIP when signing up.

Don't forget to enter the 1xbet promo code LSVIP when signing up. Deposit more than $340: When you deposit more than $340, you enter the third bonus tier, which is a 115 percent match of up to $506. The third and fourth bonus tiers, unlocked with a deposit of at least $441, don't have rollover wager requirements, meaning you can bet the bonus funds and withdraw the winnings.

When you deposit more than $340, you enter the third bonus tier, which is a 115 percent match of up to $506. The third and fourth bonus tiers, unlocked with a deposit of at least $441, don't have rollover wager requirements, meaning you can bet the bonus funds and withdraw the winnings. Only meet the minimum rollover requirements: For smaller deposits of less than $340, you will have to meet certain rollover requirements, discussed in detail above. Stick to the sports you know and select accumulator bets with events with the minimum odds (1.4 or 1.5, depending on the bonus tier). Alternatively, you can place smaller wagers on accumulator bets with high odds for potentially larger payouts.

1xBet offers for existing customers

While I found the navigation a little cluttered and confusing at first, eventually I stumbled upon the “Special Offers and Bonuses” section and there are plenty of ongoing offers for existing 1xBet customers. In fact, it probably has the most exhaustive list of betting offers in Canada.

Your Birthday with 1xBet

It pays – literally – to enter your birthdate in your profile. Every year on your birthday, 1xBet will text your verified mobile number with a promo code to unlock a free bonus bet.

Accumulator of the Day

Each day, 1xBet offers pre-match and live accumulator bets, adding a 10 percent odds increase on select matches. These accumulator bets are found in the “Accumulators of the Day” tab in the “Sports” and “Live” pages.

No risk bet

With the 1xBet promo code Canada no risk bet, players can place correct score wagers on select soccer matches and receive their original stake back if their bet loses. The maximum refund is $100. For example, if you bet $50 on Barcelona to beat Atletico Madrid 2-1 and you're wrong, you'll receive $50 back in bonus bets.

Jacky's Bet

This one is an easy, no-risk casino promotion that allows players to receive 50 free spins on a slot game simply by following the Jacky Bett account (@jacky_bett) on Instagram. Send the account a DM with the message “FREE” and receive a 1xBet promo code for 50 free spins. Earnings from these spins are subject to 23x wagering requirements.

1xBet Refer a friend program

1xBet has a unique refer-a-friend program. Rather than receiving bonus bets for referrals, players receive a percentage of their friends' net profits at predetermined periods. The percentages are as follows: 15 percent (Level 1), 8 percent (Level 2), 5 percent (Level 3), and 2 percent (Level 4).

To refer a friend to 1xBet, go to the “Invite Friends” page in “My Account” and send them the link. You can even share the link on social media. Referrals, of course, must make a minimum deposit.

Sports markets at 1xBet

Soccer

1xBet has coverage for almost every men's and women's soccer leagues worldwide, including Premier League, La Liga, MLS, and more obscure domestic leagues like in Ireland, Turkey, and Ukraine. It also has several accumulator options each day for soccer, making the sport perfect for using the promo code for 1xBet.

Hockey

Canadians will be happy to know that 1xBet offers action on almost every notable hockey league in the world. In the NHL, you can even wager on how many games home/away teams will win for specific days. They also have AHL, PWHL, and NCAA hockey as well as leagues in Sweden, Slovakia, Poland, Kazakhstan, and Norway.

Esports and wrestling

1xBet is one of the best sportsbooks in Canada for esports betting and one of the only ones that offers action on professional wrestling. On any given day, there are usually more than 300 esports betting markets on games like Valorant, League of Legends, Overwatch 2, and Crossfire.

It even has pro wrestling markets for WWE and AEW. Players can bet on matches for major events like WrestleMania 41, Summer Slam, and even scheduled NXT, Raw, and SmackDown matches.

Comparing the 1xBet promo code to other Canadian sportsbooks

The 1xBet promo code Canada, with the potential for a 120 percent deposit match, sounds better than it really is. It's certainly not the worst sign-up promotion among Canadian sportsbooks, but it could be better. Here's how it stacks up against other Canadian betting sites like TonyBet, Pinnacle, Bet99, and Roobet.

Sportsbook bonus 1xbet Tonybet Pinnacle Bet99 Roobet Welcome bonus 120% up to $540 100% deposit match up to $350 No welcome bonus First bet encore up to $1,500 $5 free bet and 20% cashback on casino Bonus code BETMAX BETMAX PINNBET BETMAX SMROO Min. deposit $10 $15 $10 $20 $10

1xBet online casino overview

The 1xbet casino, accessible via the 1xBet app and mobile site, features an impressive selection of gaming options designed to appeal to players of all experience levels and preferences. The platform hosts over 1,500 slot games from more than 60 leading software providers including Microgaming, NetEnt, Playtech, and Evolution Gaming.

Beyond the extensive slot collection, 1xBet's casino offers a diverse range of table games including multiple variants of blackjack, roulette, baccarat, and poker. The live casino section provides an immersive experience with professional dealers streaming in real-time from dedicated studios, offering authentic casino atmosphere from the comfort of your home.

What sets 1xBet's casino apart is its regular tournaments with substantial prize pools, daily jackpot opportunities, and the exclusive 1xGames section featuring proprietary games you won't find on other platforms. The casino interface is user-friendly across both desktop and mobile platforms, with games categorized by type, provider, and popularity for easy navigation.

New games are added monthly to keep the selection fresh, and the casino regularly features limited-time promotions tied to new game releases or seasonal events. Players can also enjoy a dedicated VIP program with tiered rewards based on gameplay activity.

1xBet overview: Reputation & license

1xBet is legal in Canada and all provinces, except for Ontario. It has a Curacao eGaming license and has been active since 2007. Moreover, it's a reputable bookmaker with several prominent partnerships, including with FC Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain, Serie A, Volleyball World, FIBA, and the Dallas Open tennis tournament.

Where is 1xBet legal?

Canada

France

Italy

Greece

Germany

Norway

Iceland

Spain

Kenya

Nigeria

Cameroon

Uganda

Ghana

India

Bangladesh

Singapore

1xBet payment methods

1xBet offers Canadian players a wide variety of secure payment options to accommodate different preferences and needs. The wide range of options includes traditional banking methods, e-wallets, and cryptocurrency solutions, ensuring flexibility for all users regardless of their preferred payment system.

Below you'll find detailed information about the deposit and withdrawal methods available on the platform, including processing times and transaction limits.

Method Deposits Withdrawals Interac ✅ ✅ Visa/MasterCard ✅ ✅ Apple Pay ✅ X AstroPay ✅ ✅ AIRTM ✅ ✅ Skrill ✅ ✅ ecoPayz ✅ ✅ Crypto ✅ X

All withdrawal requests go through security verification to ensure account safety.

1xBet customer support

I found the 1xBet customer support to be lacking in accessibility and response times. Rather than actual humans, it has a virtual support chatbot, and with email, I had to send a second to get a response. There are, however, several contact options.

Email : Form on website or info-en@1xbet-team.com

: Form on website or info-en@1xbet-team.com Phone : +441273256987

: +441273256987 X (Twitter) : @1xbet_Support

: @1xbet_Support WhatsApp: +35795764426

Our final opinion on signing up with the 1xBet promo code

The 1xBet welcome bonus offers good value for Canadian bettors, particularly for those who can deposit at least $441 to unlock the full 120% bonus tier with no rollover requirements. This structure rewards larger initial deposits while still providing decent value for smaller bankrolls, though with more stringent playthrough conditions.

What makes the 1xBet promo code stand out is its flexibility—allowing users to choose between sports and casino welcome offers based on their preferences. The sports bonus of up to $540 is competitive in the Canadian market, though not industry-leading, while the casino bonus structure with its multi-tiered deposits offers long-term value for dedicated players.

The no-rollover requirement for higher deposit tiers is particularly noteworthy, as most competitors maintain playthrough requirements regardless of deposit size. This feature makes the 1xBet promo code especially attractive for serious bettors planning to make larger initial deposits.

While the bonus activation process is straightforward, new users should carefully review the tier-specific requirements to maximize value. Overall, the 1xBet promotion code delivers a solid welcome package that balances bonus amount with reasonable conditions, though bettors should be prepared to deposit more than the minimum to access the most favorable terms.

1xBet bonus code FAQs

Is 1xBet legal in Canada? Yes, 1xBet is legal in Canada, although not available to players in Ontario due to Canadian gambling law. Ontario is the only province thus far to privatize its gambling market, meaning operators need to apply for provincial licenses to operate in that jurisdiction. Canadians elsewhere can play via the offshore grey market. What if my 1xBet bonus code doesn't work? If you're signing up with the 1xBet bonus code LSVIP, make sure you've entered it correctly. Codes are case sensitive, so it's best to copy and paste the code into the dedicated field. Also, try to verify your account information. If there are any issues, reach out to one of the many customer support options. Does 1xBet have an online casino bonus? Yes, when signing up players can either select the sports welcome bonus or casino welcome package, the latter of which offers up to $3,000 in bonus funds and 150 free spins. Be sure to enter the promo code LSVIP. Can I immediately withdraw my 1xBet bonus funds? Most, if not all, sportsbooks have wager requirements for bonus funds. While you can get up to $540 in bonus funds at 1xBet, you must bet the total funds at least 10 times or more, depending on the bonus tier. Make sure to clearly read the terms and conditions associated with each bonus offer. Is there a mobile app for 1xBet in Canada? Yes, 1xBet offers a mobile app for Canadian users, though it's not available on Google Play or the App Store due to their policies regarding gambling apps. Instead, you can download the Android APK file directly from the 1xBet website. iOS users can access the mobile-optimized website or follow the installation instructions on the 1xBet mobile page.