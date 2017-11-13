Vardy's wife in Australia for 'I'm A Celeb'?

The wife of Leicester City and England striker Jamie Vardy is reportedly the final contestant to take part in ITV's I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here.

The wife of Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy has reportedly arrived in Australia to take part in ITV's reality series I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here.

Rebekah Vardy became more prominent in the public eye when her husband helped the Foxes stun the football world by winning the Premier League title in the 2015-16 season.

The 35-year-old, who has two children with the footballer and another two from a previous relationship, has given magazine interviews and appeared on ITV show Loose Women since her partner became a household name.

According to The Mirror, Rebekah is the 10th and final contestant to sign up for I'm A Celebrity, which involves famous faces taking on various challenges while living in the Australian jungle.

The new series gets underway on November 19.