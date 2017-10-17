Russian hotels 'hike prices for WC'

Russian hotels expected to play host to fans following the World Cup next summer have significantly hiked their room rates, a report suggests.

Many hotels expected to play host to fans attending the World Cup in Russia next summer have significantly hiked their prices, according to a report.

Around 20,000 England fans are thought to be planning to travel out to follow the fortunes of the Three Lions next June and July, with Saint Petersburg likely to be the base for many.

According to research published by the Daily Star, some hotels are charging more than seven times their regular rates during the period.

Five-star hotel Helvetia will cost £770 a night, up from £110, while The Ambassador Hotel will cost £394 a night, up from £80.

Among the cheaper options is the three-star Baltiya, available at £117 a night, up from the usual £40.

England fans are also expected to be hit with an alcohol ban during the tournament.