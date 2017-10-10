World Cup 2014 section header

England players 'to have rabies shots'

England players 'to have rabies shots'
The England squad will reportedly receive immunisation against rabies ahead of their trip to Russia for the World Cup next summer.
England's players will reportedly be given rabies shots by medics ahead of their trip to Russia for the World Cup next summer.

Gareth Southgate's side made certain of their place at the tournament with an uninspiring 1-0 victory over Slovenia at Wembley last Thursday, a result which confirmed them as Group D winners.

According to The Sun, members of the Three Lions' travelling squad will undergo a three-stage course of immunisation against rabies, which is thought to kill around 60,000 people around the world per year.

Public Health England cites Russia as a high-risk area due to the large population of wolves, bats, deer and foxes - all carriers of the disease.

The London arm of the Russian Tourist Office told the newspaper that the risk to any travelling fans will be "very low" as matches are being staged in developed cities in the western half of the country.

Southgate's side will be based in the village of Repino, 19 miles northwest of Saint Petersburg, during the tournament.

