Force India are in the odd position of not particularly wanting to do well in Brazil and Abu Dhabi.
Force India are in the odd position of not particularly wanting to do well in Brazil and Abu Dhabi.

The Silverstone-based team have admirably wrapped up fourth place in the constructors' world championship with two races to spare.

Given the fact that Force India has among the smallest budgets in the sport, driver Esteban Ocon thinks the team could even be a championship challenger in a 'budget cap' era.

"Honestly if everyone had the same budget I think some people would be surprised what Force India can achieve," said the Frenchman.

Yet until that happens, the team are counting their pennies, and scoring points in Brazil and Abu Dhabi will actually cost Force India money.

Official FIA entries for a subsequent season cost teams a flat fee plus an extra sum per point.

"Each additional point from now on diminishes our budget," sporting director Otmar Szafnauer told Auto Motor und Sport in Brazil.

Force India are 99 points ahead of fifth-placed Williams.

Points in last two races to cost Force India money
