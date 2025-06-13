Sports Mole previews Sunday's J1 League clash between Albirex Niigata and Yokohama F Marinos, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Yokohama F Marinos will be bidding to make it three J1 League victories in a row when they continue their campaign with an away contest against fellow strugglers Albirex Niigata on Sunday.

The visitors are currently bottom of the J1 League table, picking up just 14 points from their 18 league matches this season, while Niigata are 19th, two points above their opponents here.

Match preview

Niigata have a record of three wins, seven draws and eight defeats from their 18 league matches this season, with a total of 16 points leaving them in 19th spot in the table.

The home side will enter this clash off the back of a 1-0 victory over Fukuyama City in the Emperor Cup, but they were beaten 3-0 by Nagoya in their last league fixture at the end of May.

Daisuke Kimori's side secured promotion from the second tier in 2022 and have since finished 10th and 16th, but the team are locked in a serious relegation battle at this stage of proceedings.

Niigata actually have the second-worst home record in Japan's top flight this season, picking up only eight points from their nine games in front of their own fans, recording one victory in the process.

Yokohama F Marinos, meanwhile, are one of the most successful clubs in Japan, having won the top flight on five occasions, while they have also been the runners-up on two occasions.

However, there is no getting away from the fact that it has been a difficult campaign for Patrick Kisnorbo's side, with a record of three wins, five draws and 10 defeats from 18 matches leaving them bottom of the table on 14 points.

Tricolor suffered a 2-0 defeat to Rein. Aomori in the Emperor Cup last time out, but they have actually been victorious in their last two league matches, which will have boosted their confidence ahead of the contest.

Yokohama F Marinos have beaten Kashima Antlers and Machida Zelvia in their last two top-flight fixtures, but they are winless in their last five top-flight meetings with Niigata, with three of those matches finishing all square.

Albirex Niigata J1 League form:

WLDLWL

Albirex Niigata form (all competitions):

DLLWLW

Yokohama F Marinos J1 League form:

LLLLWW

Yokohama F Marinos form (all competitions):

LLLWWL

Team News

Niigata have not reported any fresh injury concerns ahead of their contest this weekend.

Jin Okumura has two goals for the strugglers this season, and he is set to continue in the final third of the field.

Meanwhile, there should be another spot in the XI for Motoki Hasegawa, who is the team's leading goalscorer with six.

As for Yokohama F Marinos, a number of players are on the sidelines through injury, including Ryo Miyaichi, Jeison Quinones and Kosei Suwama.

Anderson Lopes has been in excellent form this season, scoring 10 times in 25 appearances, and there will be another spot in the final third of the field for the Brazilian.

Meanwhile, Daiya Tono and Asahi Uenaka will also be starters for the visitors.

Albirex Niigata possible starting lineup:

Yoshimitsu; Fujiwara, Hashimoto, Hoshi, Geria; Fitzgerald, Komi; Arai, Taniguchi, Hasegawa; Okumura

Yokohama F Marinos possible starting lineup:

Iikura; Kato, Nagato, Yamane, Matsubara; Deng, Santos Souza; Kida, Lopes, Uenaka; Tono

We say: Albirex Niigata 1-2 Yokohama F Marinos

Yokohama F Marinos have had a tough season to date, but the visitors are in strong form, and we are backing them to navigate their way to another three points in Sunday's affair.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.

Data Analysis Our analysis of all available data, including recent performances and player stats, suggests the most likely outcome of this match is a Yokohama F Marinos win with a probability of 42.43%. A win for Albirex Niigata has a probability of 34.06% and a draw has a probability of 23.5%. The most likely scoreline for a Yokohama F Marinos win is 1-2 with a probability of 8.85%. The next most likely scorelines for that outcome are 0-1 (7.16%) and 0-2 (5.99%). The likeliest Albirex Niigata win is 2-1 (7.82%), while for a drawn scoreline it is 1-1 (10.58%).

