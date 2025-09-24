Sports Mole previews Friday's Championship clash between West Bromwich Albion and Leicester City, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

West Bromwich Albion and Leicester City square off on Friday night with just one point separating the two teams in the Championship table.

At a time when the Baggies sit in seventh position, the Foxes travel to The Hawthorns in fourth place and with the chance to progress into second spot.

Match preview

Having collected 10 points from his first four Championship fixtures as West Brom head coach, Ryan Mason was naturally receiving widespread praise.

However, while the West Midlands outfit still remain with two points of second place, back-to-back defeats to Derby County and Middlesbrough have brought about more criticism than the former Tottenham Hotspur backroom staff member was probably anticipating.

A late goals from former Baggies player Andreas Weimann condemned West Brom to a 1-0 defeat to Derby County at the The Hawthorns after the international break ahead of the trip to leaders Middlesbrough.

After Mason opted against introducing new signings into the starting lineup, an ineffective performance at the Riverside Stadium led to a 2-1 defeat, West Brom's consolation goal coming shortly before the full-time whistle.

Although West Brom have conceded just six times in six games, they have kept just two clean sheets at a time when they have scored more than once in a game under Mason only once in seven attempts, statistics which must improve if they wish to stay in contention at the top.

Leicester City have scored just one more goal (eight to seven) than West Brom, yet their fans will be more encouraged by the form shown under Marti Cifuentes.

The Foxes are currently on a four-match unbeaten streak, their latest point coming from a goalless draw against Coventry City, the team with the best attacking record in the division.

Only drawing 2-2 at Oxford United in the previous game could have brought about frustration, yet Leicester earned a share of the spoils despite playing with 10 men from the 24th minute onwards.

Such a performance is only going to build resolve within this squad at a time when only two teams have conceded fewer goals across the opening six games.

Cifuentes' biggest issue appears to be how to get a regular return out of Jordan Ayew, who has netted just once in six games down the middle of the attack, and Patson Daka who has failed to score in 140 minutes of Championship football.

West Bromwich Albion Championship form:

W W D W L L

West Bromwich Albion form (all competitions):

D W D W L L

Leicester City Championship form:

W L W W D D

Leicester City form (all competitions):

D L W W D D

Team News

There will be changes made to the West Brom XI with Alfie Gilchrist, Toby Collyer and Mikey Johnston all in contention for starting roles.

Gilchrist may start at right-back, while Alex Mowatt and Ousmane Diakite could drop down to the substitutes' bench to accommodate the return of the latter pair.

That would allow Isaac Price to move back into the number 10 role, rather than remain on the left wing like he was deployed last time out.

Meanwhile, Leicester are still without new signing Aaron Ramsey courtesy of his red card on debut versus Oxford United.

Cifuentes may decide to retain the same starting lineup unless teenager Jeremy Monga is handed a start on the flank or if Daka gets a chance from the start ahead of Ayew.

West Bromwich Albion possible starting lineup:

Griffiths; Gilchrist, Phillips, Mepham, Styles; Collyer, Molumby; Wallace, Price, Johnston; Heggebo

Leicester City possible starting lineup:

Stolarczyk; Pereira, Faes, Vestergaard, Thomas; Soumare, Winks; Fatawu, James, Mavididi; Ayew

We say: West Bromwich Albion 1-2 Leicester City

With both teams on two-game winless streaks, this has the potential to be a scrappier match than some may anticipate. With West Brom struggling for goals at their home ground, we can only back Leicester's greater attacking quality to shine through, albeit in a hard-fought contest.

