Preview: West Bromwich Albion vs Derby County - prediction, team news, lineups

Sports Mole previews Saturday's Championship clash between West Bromwich Albion and Derby County, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Aiming to stretch their unbeaten run at the beginning of the Championship term to five matches, West Bromwich Albion host Derby County at The Hawthorns on Saturday afternoon.

The Baggies have made a positive start to lifer under the reign of Ryan Mason, whilst the Rams are struggling with John Eustace at the helm so far in 2025-26.


Match preview

After a shaky pre-season - which included a heavy defeat at the base of League One outfit Lincoln City - West Bromwich Albion have arguably been the surprise package of the Championship so far, with ex-Tottenham Hotspur man Mason enjoying his first weeks in charge.

Unbeaten before a visit from the Baggies prior to the international break, Stoke City were the latest victims of the Black Country outfit at the end of August, with a first goal in the West Brom colours for former Liverpool defender Nathaniel Phillips securing maximum points.

Yet to lose in normal time across five competitive fixtures in 2025-26, Saturday afternoon's hosts are sitting in second spot in the Championship rankings, two points behind league-leading Middlesbrough and one point ahead of the playoff places.

Despite being unbeaten on their own patch this term, the Baggies will be looking for an improvement from their most recent match at The Hawthorns on August 23, when a first-half Mikey Johnston effort was cancelled out by Colby Bishop's strike for Portsmouth.

The star of the show in the West Midlands and on the international scene for Northern Ireland, Isaac Price is the next exciting name within the West Brom ranks following the summer exit of Tom Fellows, with the attacking midfielder finding the net against Germany last weekend.

Derby County manager John Eustace on August 16, 2025

Following their success in avoiding League One football last season, Derby County appear set for another campaign of struggle during the 2025-26 term, with the East Midlands outfit failing to win any of their opening four matches in the Championship.

That being said, the Rams managed a morale-boosting point on the turf of recently-relegated Ipswich Town prior to the international break, with second-half goals from Carlton Morris and ex-Liverpool youngster Rhian Brewster forcing a draw.

Eustace's men join the aforementioned Tractor Boys, Oxford United, Sheffield Wednesday and Sheffield United as the only five teams who are yet to enjoy the feeling of victory in the Championship, with Derby sitting in 21st, outside of the drop zone by a single point.

The Rams' only success in a competitive sense this campaign arrived at West Brom's Hawthorns home on August 12, when a final-minute stunner from Joe Ward sent an EFL Cup tie to penalties, with the visiting side progressing to round two after winning 3-2 from 12 yards out.

Jumping the Kenilworth Road ship following Luton Town's relegation in the spring, 29-year-old Morris has netted four goals in as many Championship appearances for Derby despite only managing eight goals across 41 second-tier matches for the Hatters last time around.

West Bromwich Albion Championship form:

W W D W

West Bromwich Albion form (all competitions):

W L W D W

Derby County Championship form:

L L D D

Derby County form (all competitions):

L L L D L D


Team News

Bobby Clark in action for Derby County on August 12, 2025

A regular in the West Brom medical room over the past three years, Daryl Dike is yet to kick a ball this term owing to a thigh injury.

Unable to get a consistent run of matches since his January arrival, Tammer Bany is also unavailable for the Baggies this weekend.

After keeping a solid clean sheet in Staffordshire versus Stoke, Albion boss Mason should stick with a centre-back pairing of goalscorer Phillips and Chris Mepham.

Derby are battling against a lengthy injury list at the beginning of this season, with defender Sondre Langas sidelined until January.

The Rams' options at the back of the pitch are further reduced by the absence of Curtis Nelson, who picked up a serious knee injury at the start of the calendar year.

West Bromwich Albion possible starting lineup:

Griffiths; Campbell, Phillips, Mepham, Styles; Molumby, Mowatt, Wallace, Price, Johnston; Heggebo

Derby County possible starting lineup:

Zetterstrom; Sanderson, Johnston, Clarke; Forsyth, Clark, Travis, Elder; Adams, Brewster, Morris


SM words green background

We say: West Bromwich Albion 1-0 Derby County


 

After their EFL Cup meeting in August, West Brom will know the importance of capitalising on their dominance at The Hawthorns this weekend.

Derby will be looking to secure another smash-and-grab success in the Black Country, although we feel that they will fall just short.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.



 

