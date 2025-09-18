Sports Mole previews Saturday's Serie A clash between Hellas Verona and Juventus, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

After a total of 15 goals across their last two matches, entertainment should be guaranteed when Serie A giants Juventus visit Hellas Verona on Saturday evening.

The Bianconeri followed a thrilling Derby d'Italia with an incredible home draw against Borussia Dortmund, and they will now aim to extend their flawless league record.

Match preview

Rising from the ashes deep into stoppage time, Juventus somehow stole a point from their first Champions League fixture on Tuesday, defying Dortmund at the end of an eight-goal second half.

Having previously conceded a penalty as Juve went 4-2 down on 86 minutes, Lloyd Kelly was ultimately his team's saviour 10 minutes later, heading home to make it four-all.

That crucial intervention followed the English defender's opener in a similarly chaotic Derby d'Italia last week, when the Bianconeri beat arch-rivals Inter Milan in Turin.

On that occasion, young substitute Vasilije Adzic popped up with a last-gasp winner, making it 4-3 to the hosts and breaking Inter's hearts.

Both games were a far cry from the sterile football served up by former Bianconeri bosses Massimiliano Allegri and Thiago Motta, but current coach Igor Tudor may seek more control this weekend.

Heavy favourites, Juve will head to Stadio Bentegodi having won their opening trio of league fixtures for the first time in seven years, following previous wins over Parma and Genoa.

Such has been their inferiority to Juventus, Verona would surely accept a point before kickoff, despite being the home side.

Hellas have lost six of their last seven league meetings with the Bianconeri, while only scoring in one, so both history and form suggests they should expect to lose on Saturday.

This season, Paolo Zanetti's men have picked up just two points - down from six this time last year - after recording draws either side of a 4-0 defeat.

Following the latter result against Lazio, they were held goalless by newly promoted Cremonese last time out, in the first of three straight fixtures at Stadio Bentegodi.

Next week, the Gialloblu will host regional rivals Venezia in the Coppa Italia, but a much tougher test awaits this weekend.

Dating back to last term, Verona have scored only five times across their last 14 home games, winning just once, so resisting Juventus seems a tall task.

Hellas Verona Serie A form:

D L D

Hellas Verona form (all competitions):

W D L D

Juventus Serie A form:

W W W

Juventus form (all competitions):

W W W D

Team News

Following two frantic matches, Juventus may make some changes on Saturday evening, when rejuvenated frontman Dusan Vlahovic will vie with Jonathan David and Lois Openda to start up front.

Not only did the Serbian striker score twice as a substitute in midweek, he has previously notched six Serie A goals against Verona.

Elsewhere, Andrea Cambiaso can return to the left flank after completing a domestic suspension, and Francisco Conceicao has resumed full training after missing the goal-packed clash with Dortmund.

Meanwhile, Roberto Gagliardini's injury woes continued on Monday, as his Verona debut ended early due to a dislocated shoulder; he must join Daniel Mosquera, Tomas Suslov and Nicolas Valentini on the sidelines.

Hoffenheim loanee Gift Orban also made his first start for the club against Cremonese, and he will hope to hold off competition from Amine Sarr to partner Giovane in the hosts' attack.

Hellas Verona possible starting lineup: Montipo; Nunez, Nelsson, Frese; Belghali, Akpra Akpro, Serdar, Bernede, Bradaric; Giovane, Sarr

Juventus possible starting lineup: Di Gregorio; Gatti, Bremer, Kelly; Kalulu, Thuram, Locatelli, Cambiaso; Conceicao, Yildiz; Vlahovic

We say: Hellas Verona 0-2 Juventus

Everything points to an away win, as Verona have been struggling on home turf and frequently fail to score, while Juventus are firing on all cylinders.

So, Juve can continue their dominance over Saturday's hosts, prolonging a perfect start to the league season.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.

Previews by email