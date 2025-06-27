Sports Mole previews Sunday's Swedish Allsvenskan clash between Varnamo and Elfsborg, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Elfsborg will be bidding to return to winning ways in the Swedish Allsvenskan when they resume their campaign with a fixture against basement side Varnamo on Sunday.

Varnamo are rock bottom of the Allsvenskan table, picking up only three points from their opening 12 matches, while Elfsborg are fourth, boasting 25 points from their first 12 games of the campaign.

Match preview

Varnamo have a record of zero wins, three draws and nine defeats from their opening 12 matches of the campaign, with three points leaving them rock bottom of the campaign.

Arne Sandsto's side were involved in a relegation playoff last season, but they are facing a huge battle to move off the bottom of the division, even at this early stage of the season.

The Varnamo outfit entered the summer break off the back of a 2-0 defeat to Mjallby, and it will be tough for them to secure a fourth straight season at this level of football.

Varnamo have struggled in front of their own supporters this season, only picking up two points from six matches, scoring six times in the process and conceding 11.

Elfsborg, meanwhile, suffered a 2-0 defeat to Hammarby in their last game before the summer break.

Oscar Hiljemark's side had been on a five-game winning run in the league ahead of that contest, so it was a setback, but a return of 15 points from their last six matches still represents an excellent run.

Elfsborg boast a record of eight wins, one draw and three defeats from their 12 league matches this season, with a total of 25 points leaving them in fourth position in the table.

The Yellow Ones are six-time Swedish champions, with their last success coming in 2012, but they finished a disappointing seventh in the top flight last term.

The last two league matches between Varnamo and Elfsborg have finished all square, including a 0-0 draw when the pair last locked horns in November 2024.

Varnamo Swedish Allsvenskan form:

LDDLDL

Elfsborg Swedish Allsvenskan form:

WWWWWL

Team News

Varnamo have not reported any fresh injury concerns ahead of their clash with Elfsborg.

Ajdin Zeljkovic has been in strong form this season, scoring four times, and there will once again be a spot in the final third of the field for the 27-year-old.

Meanwhile, there will be a position in the front three for Johnbosco Samuel Kalu.

As for Elfsborg, Frederik Ihler has seven goals in 12 appearances this season, and the 22-year-old is a certain starter for the away side this weekend.

Simon Hedlund has also been a standout player from a wing-back area, scoring six goals and registering seven assists, and he will be in the starting side for the visitors.

Meanwhile, Taylor Silverholt, who has four goals in 10 outings, will also feature in the final third of the field.

Varnamo possible starting lineup:

Keto; Larsson, Andersson, Grozdanic, Bjornstrom; Johansson, Le Roux, Junior; Alsalkhadi, Kalu, Zeljkovic

Elfsborg possible starting lineup:

Eriksson; Wilkstrom, Buhari, Holmen; Hedlund, Olsson, Zeneli, Hult; Ostman, Ihler, Silverholt

We say: Varnamo 1-3 Elfsborg

Varnamo, despite their struggles this season, are capable of making this a testing encounter for Elfsborg, but we are expecting the visitors to collect all three points in relatively routine fashion.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.

