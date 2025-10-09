Sports Mole previews Friday's World Cup Qualifying - Europe clash between Sweden and Switzerland, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Sweden will be looking to shake off an embarrassing defeat to Kosovo when they welcome Switzerland to Stockholm this Friday for a tasty World Cup qualifier.

Two games into their campaigns, the Swedes remain winless, while the Red Devils are top of the group with six points to their name.

Match preview

Pressure is rapidly mounting on Sweden’s manager Jon Dahl Tomasson following a woeful start to their World Cup qualifying campaign, which includes a shock 2-0 defeat to Kosovo during the previous international break.

Arsenal and Sweden legend Freddie Ljungberg was one of many Swedish pundits to underline his frustration with the result, with the 48-year-old telling Viaplay: "It was crystal clear from the start, and we have huge problems. What the hell is going wrong?"

A 2-2 draw with Slovenia leaves the Blagult with just one point from their opening two games, leaving the team facing a real possibility of missing out on yet another major tournament.

In recent years, Sweden failed to qualify for the 2024 European Championships, as well as three of the last four World Cups. In fact, their last appearance at a major tournament was at the 2020 Euros.

The Swedish FA refused to pull the trigger on Tomasson, with the Director of Football going on to give his full backing to the current coach in the midst of the current slump.

Tomasson will be hoping to repay the federation's backing by ending their year-long wait for a competitive victory.

While the Swedes ponder how to turn their form around, Switzerland are simply looking to keep their current momentum train firmly on the tracks.

The Red Devils have enjoyed a tremendous year, winning five of their six games in 2025 and making a perfect start to their World Cup qualifying campaign.

Switzerland kicked off their group stage with a 4-0 thrashing of Kosovo and a comfortable 3-0 win over Slovenia – both at home.

The Red Crosses have competed in the last five World Cups, and manager Murat Yakin will be hoping to make that six after making a solid start to their latest qualifying journey.

Sweden World Cup Qualifying - Europe form:

D L

Sweden form (all competitions):

L W W W D L

Switzerland World Cup Qualifying - Europe form:

W W

Switzerland form (all competitions):

D W W W W W

Team News

Sweden head into October’s international break without one of their most experienced players – 35-year-old goalkeeper Robin Olsen.

The Malmo FF shot stopper fell out with head coach Tomasson, telling Aftonbladet in an explosive interview: "I will not play for the national team as long as Jon Dahl Tomasson is the national team coach."

Stoke City goalie Viktor Johansson is expected to take Olsen’s spot against Switzerland, with the 27-year-old looking to earn his 10th cap.

The Swedes have eye-catching options in attack, with Liverpool’s Alexander Isak, Arsenal’s Viktor Gyokeres and Newcastle United’s Anthony Elanga all looking to make a statement.

Switzerland’s midfield maestro Granit Xhaka is set to make his 140th appearance on the international stage after impressing last time out against Slovenia.

Simon Sohm is a doubt for the match due to a foot injury, though Fabian Rieder is expected to start in midfield.

Breel Embolo is Switzerland’s top scorer in the current squad, and the Rennes forward will be looking to add to his 21-goal tally.

Sweden possible starting lineup:

Johansson; Gudmundsson, Hien, Ekdal; Svensson, Saletros, Ayari, Larsson, Bernhardsson; Gyokeres, Isak

Switzerland possible starting lineup:

Kobel; Rodriguez, Akanji, Elvedi, Widmer; Xhaka, Rieder, Freuler; Vargas, Embolo, Ndoye

We say: Sweden 2-2 Switzerland

Sweden got off to a shocking start, though a positive result against the current group leaders could go a long way in turning their fortunes around.

On the other hand, the Red Devils are in great form and will certainly take some beating – even away from home. With that in mind, we are backing a draw.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.



