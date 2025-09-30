Rangers and Burnley are reportedly leading the race to sign SV Darmstadt 98 striker Isac Lidberg during the January transfer window.

Rangers and Burnley are reportedly interested in signing SV Darmstadt 98 striker Isac Lidberg in 2026.

The 27-year-old has made an exceptional start to the season for the German side, who sit at the very summit of the Bundesliga 2 standings.

Across seven appearances and 599 minutes of second-tier football this term, Lidberg has found the net seven times and provided one assist.

The Swedish forward attracted admirers over the summer window, with Darmstadt supposedly turning down a £2.1m offer from Egyptian side Pyramids FC for the player.

With the likes of Alexander Isak and Viktor Gyokeres on the scene, Lidberg has struggled to make a significant impact for Sweden, earning just a single cap to date.

Rangers, Burnley lead race for Swedish star Lidberg?

According to SportsBoom, Darmstadt could be set to wave goodbye to one of their star players during the upcoming January transfer window.

The report claims that Scottish Premiership giants Rangers and Premier League Burnley are eyeing up swoops for Lidberg in the New Year.

As well as the aforementioned duo, it is understood that the 27-year-old is attracting interest from the English Championship from Blackburn Rovers and Preston North End.

Although Darmstadt are reluctant to lose the services of a key player, it is believed that the German side would not stand in the way of a life-changing move for the attacker.

Scouts associated with potential suitors for Lidberg are expected to travel over to Germany in the coming weeks to watch the Swede in Bundesliga 2 action.

Lidberg impact at Turf Moor?

Scoring 22 goals in 39 games since signing for Darmstadt in August 2024, Lidberg is clearly an efficient goalscorer at second-tier level.

However, there are no guarantees that the 27-year-old could follow in the footsteps of compatriots Isak and Gyokeres to make an impact in the Premier League.

Fighting a battle against relegation, Burnley need players who can arrive in the New Year and provide an immediate threat to top-tier defences.