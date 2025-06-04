Tottenham Hotspur will reportedly hold out for a significant fee, if they were to allow captain Son Heung-min to leave the club this summer.

Son's contract will expire in the summer of 2026, and he has just helped the club to some long-awaited silverware by winning the Europa League last season, but it was during a campaign where his influence on the first team waned.

The Spurs forward failed to reach double figures for Premier League goals for the first time since his debut season at the club back in 2015-16, missing a number of weeks through injury, while also being left on the bench on occasion.

Reports earlier this week suggested Spurs would be happy to let Son leave this summer, in order to raise funds ahead of a possible rebuild ahead of a Champions League campaign next season.

With just 12 months left on his contract in North London, this window could be the last chance the club has to earn a fee for the club captain, who has given a decade of service to the club.

Spurs will not let Son leave on the cheap

However, according to Sky Sports News, Spurs are in no rush to sell Son, and would only consider significant offers for the South Korean this summer.

With Son turning 33 next month, an offer classed as "significant" is unlikely going to come from any European club, so that could mean a move to the Saudi Pro League is the only possible scenario in which Son would leave the club.

Saudi clubs were interested in Son last summer, and while no move materialised, the report claims that the Gulf state will reignite their interest in the player after the Club World Cup, when the transfer window will reopen.

After winning his first major honour with Spurs, Son could be up for a new challenge, after turning down a move to the Middle East a year ago.

Son lifted the Europa League trophy for Spurs after Ange Postecoglou's men beat Manchester United in the final in Bilbao last month, ending the club's 17-year wait for silverware.

What sort of fee could Spurs accept?

Many eyebrows have been raised at some of the transfer fees paid out by Saudi clubs in the past two years, especially for players who are the wrong side of 30, with contracts running out.

Al-Hilal parted with £80m to sign Neymar in 2023, while Fabinho also left Liverpool for £40m to Al-Ittihad the same summer, despite having just a year left on his deal at Anfield.

In a similar mold to Son, former Premier League wingers Riyad Mahrez and Sadio Mane moved to the Pro League for deals in the region of £30m, and that could be the ballpark Spurs are looking at if they were to allow Son to leave.

Injury problems at times got the better of the South Korean superstar during the 2024-25 season, but the commercial success the club achieves by having Son at the club could also have an impact on whether they let him leave.

Spurs are heading on another pre-season tour to South Korea this summer, where thousands of adoring fans will flock to see their icon in the flesh, generating huge money for the club.