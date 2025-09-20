Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly interested in signing Atletico Madrid midfielder Conor Gallagher, but they need to pay a handsome fee to sign him.

Tottenham Hotspur reportedly need to submit a 'huge offer' to sign Atletico Madrid midfielder Conor Gallagher in the summer transfer window.

Spurs were linked with a move for Gallagher during the summer transfer window, but the north London club did not make any formal approach as they bolstered other areas of the pitch.

That being said, Thomas Frank is said to be a huge admirer of Gallagher, who has featured in each of Atletico's three La Liga matches this season, but only came off the bench in the last two games.

According to a report from Football Insider, Manchester United and Crystal Palace retain a strong interest in the 25-year-old midfielder, while Spurs could enter the bidding war for the England international.

Since joining from Chelsea last summer, Gallagher has scored four goals and registered six assists in 53 appearances for Atletico, and it would take a lucrative offer to lure him away from Spain.

How much Spurs need to pay for Gallagher?

It was previously reported that Tottenham are planning to make an offer for Gallagher in January, and the La Liga club could be open to letting him leave in 2026.

However, the new report suggests that Diego Simeone wants to keep a strong squad, especially if they qualify for the knockout stages of the Champions League, which means Atletico would be reluctant to sell Gallagher during the January window.

The Rojiblancos paid £33m to sign the former Chelsea midfielder in 2024, and they would demand in the region of £50m for him.

Spurs signed Palhinha from Bayern Munich on loan during the summer transfer window, but they still need more depth, experience, and quality in midfield, and Gallagher would be perfect for them.

Should Tottenham make a move for Gallagher in January?

The long-term injury to James Maddison means Frank must sign a new box-to-box attacking-minded central midfielder in January.

Yves Bissouma has become surplus to requirements at the club, and there will be room for a new midfielder if he leaves.

Gallagher started against Liverpool in the Champions League, but he has been in and out of the side. At the same time, he has a contract at Atletico until 2029, and Spurs or Man Utd will need to pay a hefty transfer fee for him.

Moreover, if Atletico progress to the knockout rounds of the Champions League, it would become difficult for the Premier League clubs to secure a deal for Gallagher in January, as the La Liga side would need to bring in a replacement as well.

Having said that, Tottenham are expected to lurch in a fresh direction after Daniel Levy left the club, and Frank could be backed properly in the winter market. So, a potential move for Gallagher cannot be completely ruled out.