Spurs preparing to 'step up' interest in 17-goal striker

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly preparing to step up their interest in Rennes striker Arnaud Kalimuendo, although they could face competition from two clubs.

Spurs are looking ahead to their first campaign under Thomas Frank, who was recently appointed as Ange Postecoglou's successor.

Postecoglou was relieved of his duties after he oversaw a 17th-placed finish despite leading the club to Europa League glory to end their 17-year trophy drought.

As a result of their Europa League triumph, Spurs will be looking forward to playing Champions League football in the 2025-26 campaign.

However, they will be aware that they need to assemble a squad that can balance their Champions League obligations with their domestic schedule.

Spurs preparing Kalimuendo talks

Spurs are seemingly keen to recruit a striker to provide competition to Dominic Solanke, who joined the club from Bournemouth last summer.

The North London club have identified France Under-21 international Kalimuendo as a potential transfer target.

According to L'Equipe, Spurs are planning to open talks with Rennes in the near future over a possible move for the talented striker.

The report stresses that Tottenham are yet to submit an offer as they look to establish what it will take to prise the 23-year-old away from the Ligue 1 side.

Tottenham could face competition from fellow Premier League side Newcastle United and Bundesliga side Bayer Leverkusen.

Kalimuendo's season in numbers

Kalimuendo is attracting significant transfer interest after producing an impressive 2024-25 campaign, despite Rennes finishing in an underwhelming 12th position.

The forward racked up 17 goals in 33 Ligue 1 appearances, including one hat-trick and two braces during the campaign.

As a result of his efforts, Kalimuendo finished third in the Ligue 1 scoring charts behind Marseille's Mason Greenwood and Paris Saint-Germain's Ousmane Dembele.