Tottenham Hotspur reportedly have a 'mounting interest' in a former defensive academy starlet and are preparing to lodge a formal offer for his services.

Tottenham Hotspur have a 'mounting interest' in re-signing former defensive product Dennis Cirkin and are preparing a bid for the Sunderland man, according to a report.

The 23-year-old came through the youth system at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium but never made a senior appearance for the club, who sold him to Sunderland in the summer of 2021.

Four years later, Cirkin is Premier League-bound and played a pivotal role in the Black Cats' rise to the top flight, managing three goals and two assists in the regular 2024-25 Championship season.

Cirkin also played the full 90 minutes in Sunderland's 2-1 playoff final win over Sheffield United, but his contract at the Stadium of Light expires next summer, putting the Black Cats in a tricky situation if he does not renew.

The left-back's exploits have apparently not gone unnoticed by former club Tottenham, as the Northern Echo claims that the Lilywhites are 'preparing' a bid to lure him away from the newly-promoted side this summer.

While Spurs are attracted to Cirkin's defensive and offensive qualities, they are also said to be keen on a deal due to the fact that he is a club-trained player, whom they need more of for their Champions League squad.

The Lilywhites inserted a buyback clause into Cirkin's Sunderland contract when the defender left the club in 2021, but the report adds that that option is no longer valid.

Sunderland's Cirkin stance 'revealed' amid Spurs interest

The Black Cats may not be in a position to turn down respectable bids if it becomes evident that Cirkin will not extend, but as things stand, the club are supposedly not considering that eventuality.

Sunderland transfer chiefs are reportedly determined to push through a new deal for the former England youth international at the earliest opportunity, even if Spurs' interest is complicating matters.

Regis Le Bris's side could supposedly bank a 'significant profit' by accepting Tottenham's imminent proposal, but the defender features prominently in the manager's plans for the new season.

Cirkin has scored eight goals and set up six more in 116 games for Sunderland in all competitions, and he previously represented England from Under-16 to Under-20 level.

The 23-year-old would arrive at Tottenham as a replacement for Sergio Reguilon, who will officially become a free agent on June 30, but Thomas Frank also has Destiny Udogie, Djed Spence and Ben Davies - who has just extended his contract until 2026 - capable