Tottenham Hotspur reportedly eye Real Sociedad midfielder Luca Sucic to enhance their squad depth, but face competition from a three-time European champion.

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly keen on adding a La Liga-based midfielder to their squad.

The Premier League side are said to be aiming to add young European talent to their squad as they look to add a different dimension to Thomas Frank's side.

Spurs' midfield options currently include Rodrigo Bentancur, Pape Matar Sarr, Lucas Bergvall, Yves Bissouma, and Joao Palhinha, the latter joining on loan from Bayern Munich in the summer transfer window.

While James Maddison and Dejan Kulusevski play further forward in advanced midfield roles, Spurs' reported transfer target operates in central midfield.

Spurs eye Real Sociedad midfielder

According to Fichajes, the North London club are interested in the services of Real Sociedad's Luca Sucic, who joined the Spanish side in summer 2024 after four seasons with Red Bull Salzburg.

Sucic, 23, has since made 43 appearances for La Real in all competitions, scoring one goal in La Liga and three across all competitions.

A Croatia international, Sucic, who is reportedly available for €25m (£21.7m), has played 18 times for his national team after making his debut four years ago in a World Cup qualifier against Slovakia in October 2021.

Interestingly, Sucic recently scored his first goal for the 2018 World Cup runners-up, netting in a qualifying match on October 12 against Gibraltar for next year's tournament, as Vatreni secured a 3-0 victory.

Inter Milan emerge as Spurs' potential rival for Sucic

The report reveals that Inter Milan could challenge the London club for Sucic if the 2025 Europa League winners do not act swiftly.

Both clubs' rumoured interest in the 23-year-old may stem from his exceptional dribbling and ball-carrying skills.

According to Fbref, Sucic is ranked in the 96th percentile for attempted take-ons and the 98th percentile for successful dribble attempts.

The Real Sociedad man also tends to shoot at goal following his dribble efforts, as shown by his placement in the 93rd percentile for shots after successful take-ons.